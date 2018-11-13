Try 1 month for 99¢

The St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools have announced information related to their respective football teams playing in the WIAA Tournament Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Tickets for St. Catherine’s 7 p.m. game against St. Croix Central are $8. They can be purchased at the high school office on Wednesday from 2:15 pm-3:30 p.m.

An adult fan bus, which will depart from St. Catherine’s at 4 p.m. Thursday, and return following the game, is available for $15. That includes the game ticket.

Those interested can pay and sign up during the ticket sale hours.

At Lutheran, a community pep rally will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited.

A fan bus, which leaves the school at 9:30 Thursday, is being offered for $10. Fans must sign up in the school’s main office by noon Wednesday. Reservations can be made by calling the school at 262-637-6538, but the $10 fare must be paid by noon Wednesday.

Game tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the school’s main office on Wednesday from 7-3:15 p.m.

