Racine Lutheran's Tenner makes it official, will play at Robert Morris University in Chicago

For Tenner and Voss, it was quite a reward for four exceptional years at Lutheran, during which the two had a big part in turning Lutheran into a Division 6 power.

Tenner said he was given a scholarship that will cover about 80% of his college expenses.

"That offer was too good to refuse," Tenner said. "I liked everything they offered, especially with the schooling and education part. I liked all the coaches and it just seemed like a good fit for me."

How did Tenner feel about Lund happening to be in the crowd that day in November 2018?

"I don't believe anything is a coincidence," he said. "I believe everything is a blessing and that it was all meant to be. I've got to thank God for having someone there in attendance cheering against me, but also having interest in me. That was very special."

Voss, who was mostly known as a two-way lineman at Lutheran but who also ranks ninth in state history with 160 extra-point kicks, feels equally good about moving onto Carthage.

The 5-foot-9, 255-pound Voss, who has received academic scholarships, plans to be a defensive end and hopes to contend for a starting position as early as this fall.