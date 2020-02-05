Racine Lutheran's Tenner makes it official, will play at Robert Morris University in Chicago

RACINE — When Tyler Tenner was playing for a state football championship at Camp Randall Stadium the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2018, one face in the crowd was William Lund.
The 1992 graduate of Iola-Scandinavia High School was back in town to watch his alma mater play Tenner and Racine Lutheran for the Division 6 championship. Little could Lund have known at the time that Tenner would one day be playing for him at Robert Morris University Illinois, an NAIA school in downtown Chicago.
Tenner, the all-time leading rusher in Wisconsin high school football history, made that official Wednesday morning when he signed a national letter of intent to play for Robert Morris. Joining him at the signing ceremony was lineman David Voss, who signed to play for Carthage College.
Another Racine County player who was expected to sign Wednesday afternoon is Case wide receiver-defensive back JayVian Farr, who will play for Division II Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
At the time Dunn first saw Tenner in 2018, he was an assistant coach at Carthage who was commuting daily from his Chicago home. After Dunn was hired by Robert Morris last June to coach defensive ends and special teams, communication with Tenner started to develop.
"It was late October, actually, when I saw that he was supposed to break the record and I followed him on Twitter to kind of keep tabs," Dunn said. "I reached out to him and when he followed back and started talking about football options, I said, 'Hey, it's close by. Come check us out and see what we're all about.' "
Tenner, who was also considering a partial offer from Division II Northern Michigan, liked what he saw at the Robert Morris campus, which is within a mile of Soldier Field in Chicago.
With Voss, who helped open up so many holes for him during the last four years, sitting at his side, Tenner made it official Wednesday before a large turnout of his classmates in Lutheran's gymnasium.
As he did when basketball standout Caroline Strande signed with Minnesota last November, Lutheran athletic director Jason Block handled the presentations. Numerous accomplishments for Tenner and Voss were recited.
A banner commemorating Tenner's state record 6,932 rushing yards, which will be displayed in the school's gymnasium, was presented as students cheered.
And Lutheran football coach Scott Smith made a short speech singling out Tenner's parents, Cory and Sarah, and Voss' parents, Steve and Jackie. It was them, Smith pointed out, who made their sons even better persons than they are football players.
For Tenner and Voss, it was quite a reward for four exceptional years at Lutheran, during which the two had a big part in turning Lutheran into a Division 6 power.
Tenner said he was given a scholarship that will cover about 80% of his college expenses.
"That offer was too good to refuse," Tenner said. "I liked everything they offered, especially with the schooling and education part. I liked all the coaches and it just seemed like a good fit for me."
How did Tenner feel about Lund happening to be in the crowd that day in November 2018?
"I don't believe anything is a coincidence," he said. "I believe everything is a blessing and that it was all meant to be. I've got to thank God for having someone there in attendance cheering against me, but also having interest in me. That was very special."
Voss, who was mostly known as a two-way lineman at Lutheran but who also ranks ninth in state history with 160 extra-point kicks, feels equally good about moving onto Carthage.
The 5-foot-9, 255-pound Voss, who has received academic scholarships, plans to be a defensive end and hopes to contend for a starting position as early as this fall.
"They graduated two defensive linemen and the coach said I have a good shot (of playing) if I come out and show the work ethic that I know I have," Voss said. "And then I should be able to work my way up to a starting D-line spot."
Case's standout
Farr, a standout receiver and defensive back for a Case team last season that made its first playoff appearance since 1997, chose Augustana for more than its football program.
He has a 4.14 weighted grade-point average and is ranked among the top 40 students in his senior class. To say the least, Farr has ambitious goals.
"Augustana is a great university that's going to help me with my future endeavors, like going into med and law school," he said. "I want to be an orthopedic surgeon and lawyer.
"What it came down to was the environment and the institution itself. I'm using it to get where I want to be. This was a 45-year decision, not a five-year decision. It was based on academics, the coaches and the principles that they abide by."