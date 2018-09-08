RACINE — The St. Catherine's-Lutheran boys volleyball team was on top of its game entering the 24-team Racine Park Invitational tournament on Saturday at Park High School.
The Angels were undefeated and continued to look good in the first rounds of the annual tournament.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran cruised through pool play, winning all three matches. They defeated Westosha Central 25-20, 25-21, Park 25-20, 25-17, and Waukesha North 25-17, 25-12.
After beating Tremper, the winning streak finally stopped in the semifinals, where the Angels lost to eventual tournament champion Indian Trail 25-17, 25-19 - their first defeat of the season.
Still, Angels head coach Kara Avery said this was the best finish the Angels (8-1) have had at the Park Invitational in five years.
"I've got high expectations for this group and I expect us to go to state, maybe even win a conference title," Avery said.
Setter Sam May credited his team's success with staying relaxed. "It's just volleyball," May said. "We play this five days out of the week and get to have fun with it."
May had 67 assists and five kills in the tournament. Outside hitter Evan Schuster added 28 kills and served eight aces.
"The chemistry is there with all of us," Schuster said. "We have a great group of guys and I can't wait to see where the rest of this season takes us."
The Angels were one of six Racine County teams that competed in the tournament.
Case had the second-best finish out of the county teams. The Eagles were knocked out by Indian Trail in the quarterfinals. They finished second in their group behind Waukesha West, but defeated Union Grove and Madison La Follette to advance to the knockout stage.
"We fought hard out there today," said Case coach Chris Falbo. "I was thrilled with our effort against Burlington."
Against the Demons the Eagles lost the first set 25-10, but then came back to win the next two sets 25-23, 15-11.
Right behind Case was Burlington and Horlick, who both were eliminated in the first round of the knockout stage.
Burlington went undefeated in pool play and Horlick lost just one game. Horlick played Cedarburg 25-19, 21-25, then beat Waukesha South 25-23, 25-22 and West Allis Hale 25-14, 25-12. In the knockout stage, the Rebels fell to Mukwanago 25-15, 25-18.
The Demons, on the other hand, looked poised to make a run for the championship. They beat Bradford, Beloit Memorial and Brookfield Central and didn't allow any of those teams to reach 20 points in a game.
Malik Tiedt led Burlington with 34 kills and four aces while Trey Krause added 25 digs. David Paul had 72 assists.
A controversial call in the third set of the Demons' match against Case led to their elimination.
"A tough call ended the game and ruined our chances of advancing to the next round," said Burlington coach Mike Jones. "But we will learn from our play and continue to work to get better throughout the season."
Union Grove and Park finished in third place in their respective groups. The Panthers defeated Waukesha North 25-10, 25-13, but lost to St. Catherine's and Westosha Central. The Broncos beat Madison La Follette 25-11, 25-17 and lost to Waukesha West and Case.
"I thought we played hard today," said Park coach Pete Leslie said. "The result isn't exactly what we wanted, but I'm proud of our effort."
Leading the Panthers was Kevin Leslie with 35 assists, 11 aces and 7 kills. Nobal Days was absent for the first match taking the ACT, but still managed 13 kills and 7 blocks.
