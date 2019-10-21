Frank Velasquez’s hand was stuffed firmly in his pocket that day in the early 1960s when he was walking to the old Garfield Elementary School in Racine. The third grader was instinctively trying to protect the couple of dollars he was bringing to school for a reason he can’t recall.
As one of the smallest students in his class, Velasquez was frequently picked on and was at the mercy of just about everyone — including girls. That morning, one curious female classmate approached him.
“The girl came up to me and wanted to know why I had my hand in my pocket,” Velasquez reflected from his home in Lac du Flambeau, about 30 miles west of Rhinelander in northern Wisconsin. “She pulled my hand and when it came out, the money fell.
“She took the money from me. I was kind of humiliated and I started crying. I knew I had to get a little tougher because things were hard back then.”
As the Velasquez family, which would grow to 10 children, moved to several rental houses during Frank’s childhood, usually in seedy areas, he did toughen himself up through wrestling. By the time he was a sophomore at Park, he was an instant force even though he was reluctant to pursue the sport at that level because of his size.
He graduated from Park in 1971 as just the third wrestler in state history to win three WIAA state championships, finishing his career with an 84-2 record at 95 pounds. And this was when there was just one division for the state tournament, making his competition all the more fierce.
Velasquez earned a three-minute standing ovation in the University of Wisconsin Field House after his final match Feb. 27, 1971, when he beat Len Hutchinson of Hamilton Sussex 7-2 despite having a dislocated right elbow.
“First of all, he had a tremendous amount of natural talent,” said Duane Kleven, who left Park after Velasquez’s sophomore year in 1969 and went on to be Wisconsin’s coach from 1970-82. “I think he’s probably the most talented high school wrestler I ever coached.
“He just had great quickness, he changed his levels well, he had great balance and he hated to lose. He didn’t do that very often.”
Tom Adams, who won a state championship at 133 pounds as a senior at Park in 1969, the same year the cat-quick Velasquez won his first at 95, remembers a teammate who was a quick study.
“God gifted him with a natural gift for wrestling,” Adams said. “You could show him something once or he could see something once and he knew how to do it perfectly. He just picked it up that quick. He was something else.”
But this new inductee in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame left behind his legacy only by fate. Until he reached Mitchell Middle School as a seventh grader in 1965, he was an insecure kid who was starting to stray in the wrong path of life.
“There was a warehouse on Superior Street and, back then, it had painted glass windows all over,” Velasquez said. “We used to have sling shots and we wound up picking off quite a few windows on top. They caught us. I think it cost my parents 50 or 60 bucks. That was a lot of money back then!”
Divine intervention came in the form of Joe Saldana, a neighborhood friend a few years older than Velasquez who encouraged him to try wrestling at Mitchell under coach Del Fritchen. At first, Velasquez demurred.
“I didn’t know if that’s what I wanted to do,” Velasquez said. “I talked to my mom and dad and they said, “Why don’t you try it?’ The first couple of matches I didn’t do so well. I came home and was really disappointed and just down and out about it.
“My dad said, ‘Well, you’ll just have work harder at it and you’ll do better.’ And I did, even though I was reluctant. I got to know how physical wrestling was after the first couple of times. You get moved around and I didn’t like that so much.”
Saldana, who was in ninth grade at Mitchell when Velasquez was in seventh, encouraged his friend to continue working on moves. The matches got closer, even though Velasquez continued to lose.
And then something clicked. By the time Velasquez moved on from Mitchell in 1968, he was the three-time city champion among junior high schools.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think it was the coaching technique and, back then, it was Mr. Fritchen,” Velasquez said. “I didn’t know any moves at all. So by learning the basics the right way, that’s how I improved.
“Rolling around and stuff, you turn certain ways you shouldn’t turn and it exposes your back. Those are the things I used to do when I first started wrestling.
Still, high school presented another challenge. While wrestling toughened him up and made him less susceptible to being bullied, Valesquez still vacillated at the prospect taking on high school competition.
“I had very low self-esteem,” said. “Even though I had won the (city) championships, high school was different. I knew the kids were going to be bigger than me. I was thinking, ‘I don’t think I’m going to do that.’ “
Once again, Saldana intervened. Already established at Park, Saldana dangled a carrot in front of Velasquez.
“He said, ‘I think you could beat this guy — I think you should come out,’ “ Velasquez said. “Reluctantly, I said, ‘OK.’ “
The rest is history.
Velasquez went 29-0 as a sophomore, defeating Charles Major of Amery 7-5 for the state championship. After winning 36 consecutive matches, Velasquez was edged 3-2 by Jeff Jennings of Waterloo West, Iowa, at the Tri-States Invitational Dec. 30, 1969 at Madison. But he went on to defeat Kevin Campbell of Baraboo 11-4 for a second straight championship.
The only other loss Velasquez endured during his high school career came Jan. 30, 1971, when he was lost 7-5 to Mineral Point’s Bob May in the finals of the Racine Invitational at Park. Earlier that day, Velasquez had dislocated his right elbow.
One month later, he completed his high school career by somehow defeating Hutchinson with that injury.
“His doctors advised not to to wrestle anymore this year and told him to keep his arm in a cast for four weeks (after the injury),” Al Polakowski, Kleven’s successor as Park’s coach, revealed in the March 2, 1971 Journal Times.
Instead, the cast came off Feb. 12 — against the advice of Velasquez’s doctor. And he gutted out a third straight state championship.
“At times, it was horrible,” Velasquez said. “I used to ice it down when I got home. I tried to keep it immobilized and bend it as I could. I worked out with it being taped up. It wasn’t good, but I struggled through it.”
Velasquez wrestled briefly at UW-Parkside, but went 9-7.
“He never got big enough,” Kleven said. “The lowest weight (in college) was 118 at that time and he probably didn’t weigh 118 naturally.”
But the Velasquez wrestling tradition was just getting started.
Gilbert, the second of 10 Velasquez children, won a state championship at Park. At Horlick, Tony won one and Leonard won two.
And when Frank, a retired maintenance man, returns to Racine this week for the induction ceremony, most will be on hand to celebrate their big brother.
“I means a lot,” he said. “It means I left a legacy for my future nephews and whoever else comes up in my family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.