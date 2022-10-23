Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Heinkel was a multi-sport specialist

Type the name "Bill Heinkel" in the search line of the Journal Times archives and a flood of stories centered on a remarkable athlete from Racine will appear.

There's one from Feb. 8, 1961, when a boy, 10 days from his 12th birthday, spoke of the challenge of being an emerging junior speed skater on the national scene. Mentioning the grind of the constant practices his sport demanded, the boy said he didn't mind it, "as long as I can do it and still go to church."

On the front page of the Nov. 13, 1966 sports section, Heinkel was singled out as the city's Back of the Year, "after leading Horlick to the Big Eight Conference co-championship, scoring 10 touchdowns, gaining 769 yards rushing in an amazing 155 carries and throwing a touchdown pass in the Park game."

And how about this one from May 30, 1971, when Heinkel was playing baseball for the old Racine Redbirds? In a 10-3 victory over the Sheboygan Athletic Club, "Heinkel led the assault with three hits in four trips to the plate, one a double, knocking in six runs and stealing three bases."

The bottom line is Heinkel, the eldest of five children, was a uniquely gifted all-around athlete who made his presence known for a number of years. And now the 73-year-old Brookfield resident will be joining his youngest sibling, Don, in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

They will become the first brothers to be honored. Don, a Family Medicine Specialist in Muscle Shoals, Ala., who was a charter member of the Hall of Fame in 2011, will be on hand for the ceremony honoring his brother and three other inductees.

"It's just exciting to be able to be honored like Don," Bill Heinkel said. "He has done so many neat things in athletics and to be a part of that is cool."

Bill was the pioneer. Growing up on 1012 Sheraton Drive, across the street from Jerstad-Agerholm School, Bill could usually be found playing some sport with his neighborhood pals at the playground. Any sport was the name of Bill's game.

"They had a tennis court there, so we were able to do some tennis," he said. "And then I met friends there almost daily during the summer. It was like, 'I'll see you over at the field at 9 o'clock!' — that type of thing.

"That worked out really well. With the friends that I had near school, we were playing ball all the time."

Bill certainly had the athletic genes. His father, Milwaukee native Bill Heinkel, was an accomplished all-around athlete in his younger years who was also a speed skater. He encouraged each of his three sons — Bob is the middle brother — to pursue skating to strengthen their legs for other sports.

And while his mother, Audrey, was from an era where women didn't pursue athletics, the younger Bill recalls, "She could run like the wind! She'd be chasing us for whatever silly reason it was and we'd look back and start laughing. She was a good athlete who never had the chance to be involved in athletics."

While kid brother Don's identity was in baseball — he set an NCAA record with 51 victories while at Wichita State from 1979-82 and pitched for the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals — Bill's calling card was in speed skating.

While he fell short of his goal of competing in the 1976 or 1980 Olympics after he was slowed by nagging injuries, he was a five-time national champion in speed skating.

The 5-foot-8 Heinkel made the most of his natural athletic ability with a burning desire to succeed. As a member of the West Allis Skating Club, Heinkel made the 45-minute drive, often with his father, for practice whenever the venue was open to push himself through another couple hours of intense training.

He was a member of the national team for 12 years and traveled to Europe at his own expense five times while training for the 1976 and 1980 Olympics. Heinkel earned money for training after graduating from Carthage College in 1971 by teaching in Kohler, renting a small place and socking away as much money as he could.

Heinkel also returned home at times to live with his parents, worked summer jobs and did some substitute teaching. In a 1992 interview with The Journal Times, Heinkel remembered how he, "put a burden on his parents and what my folks did was unbelievable. Even though I was on the national team, I never got paid for any training."

But it was not to be. Heinkel fell just short in 1975 of reaching the national team standard of 41.8 seconds for 500 meters, which would have put him in position of competing on the Olympic team. His best time was 41.9 seconds.

At the time, Heinkel mentioned his commitment to football as a factor that possibly worked against him realizing that goal.

'"When I decided to play football, I didn't improve like my competitors," Heinkel said in 1975. "The same people kept skating and they have been in two Olympics, but they never beat me when I was 16 or 17 years old."

Not that Heinkel has lived a life of disappointment. It's been quite the opposite, in fact. He coached football at several Fond du Lac area high schools for more than 30 years and was once on the staff of Bob Hyland, the state's all-time winningest coach who is still active.

And then there is Bill Heinkel, the family man.

On Aug. 19, 1978, he married the former Jo Seelman, who grew up just a few blocks north of Heinkel's childhood home.

Not that the two were an item back them.

"He was not interested," Jo said. "He was into his sports."

But once Heinkel made the commitment, he made did so with all his heart. The two became the parents of a daughter, Emily, and an adopted son, Paul, and lived in the Fond du Lac area for 50 years before relocating in 2021 to Brookfield.

When asked to put her husband of more than 44 years into words, Jo hesitated at length before answering.

"Oh man!," said said. "Wow! He's selfless. In coaching, he wasn't in it at all for the glory. He was in it to help the kids and to enjoy the sport. And in our marriage, he's not in it for himself. He's in it as a team and that's not even saying it all.

"He's just there. You know he's going to be there for you."

And then there's the little brother who was inspired to succeed by observing Bill master pretty much any sport he pursued.

"Bill's big mark on my life was that I wanted to be like him, on and off the field," Don wrote in an email. "He was the firstborn, setting a high bar for all of us five kids. He was an amazing athlete, being a national champ in speed skating in all but one age group and being a three-sport star at Horlick, then a football and baseball champion at Carthage.

"Off the field, he was a model brother. He was and is consistently kind and good, seemingly always choosing the right and rejecting the wrong. He is a humble, Christian guy, an example to everyone — just like our dad was. For all of these reasons (and more), it means the world that we brothers are in the Racine Hall of Fame together, where we grew up and were taught how to work, play, and live by our loving parents (reinforced by pastors, teachers, and coaches)."