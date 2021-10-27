Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Collum to receive Deep Roots Award

Rudy Collum is about to be thanked for a lifetime of service.

The longtime youth basketbakk coach will be honored Thursday night as the Deep Roots Award winner during the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame banquet. The honor recognizes those who have been devoted to making a difference in in the area and Collum did that with countless young players.

"All I did was see a need to improve skills and develop," the native of Chicago said. "I just jumped in and said, 'OK, these are the things you have to do to get better.' So it meant a lot to watch them grow and develop into the players they became."

One example was the late Adbul Jeelani, who was a star forward for Park High School in the early 1970s. Jeelani, who was formerly known as Gary Cole, went on the play in the NBA and is credited with scoring the first points in the history of the Dallas Mavericks franchise in 1980.

Andul Jeelani played at UW-Parkside starting in 1972, when Collum was in the first season of a 10-year run as assistant coach to Steve Stephens at the school.