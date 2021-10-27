Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Collum to receive Deep Roots Award

Rudy Collum is about to be thanked for a lifetime of service.
The longtime youth basketbakk coach will be honored Thursday night as the Deep Roots Award winner during the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame banquet. The honor recognizes those who have been devoted to making a difference in in the area and Collum did that with countless young players.
"All I did was see a need to improve skills and develop," the native of Chicago said. "I just jumped in and said, 'OK, these are the things you have to do to get better.' So it meant a lot to watch them grow and develop into the players they became."
One example was the late Adbul Jeelani, who was a star forward for Park High School in the early 1970s. Jeelani, who was formerly known as Gary Cole, went on the play in the NBA and is credited with scoring the first points in the history of the Dallas Mavericks franchise in 1980.
Andul Jeelani played at UW-Parkside starting in 1972, when Collum was in the first season of a 10-year run as assistant coach to Steve Stephens at the school.
"Abdul Jeelani, he had a tremendous shooting touch," Collum said. "But there were things he needed to work on. He needed to work on his ballhandling and his defense. He had certain things that were God-given, but I just saw he needed to complement those God-given skills with other ones.
"Those were the kinds of things I did with each and every player I worked with. I didn't attempt to change anything. I just tried to add on to what they already had."
Collum's expertise is evident with his seven children. Among his five sons, Rudy started on Racine Lutheran's undefeated 1991 state championship team, Ricky started on the Crusaders' 1995 and '96 state champions and Robbie started on Case's 1999 state title team.
Ricky was also the 1995 All-Racine County Player of the Year in football.
Whether it was his own children or other youngsters he tried to improve, Collum followed one formula.
"What I attempted to do was help them dream a little big bigger, which meant they had to work a little bit harder," he said. "I challenged them to step beyond their belief level and trust me.
"They basically trusted me and believed in me and that's what I really appreciated."