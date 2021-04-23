Pritchard Park to 'officially' open tonight with Park vs. Case football game

This time, it’s going to be official.
When a high school football game kicks off between host Park and Case at Pritchard Park today at 7 p.m., it will be considered the official opening of the new venue by Racine County.
Yes, Park did defeat Milwaukee Pius XI 34-7 April 9 in the first game played at Pritchard Park. But Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director at Racine County, said the true ceremonial open is Friday night.
“We’re going to be doing a little ribbon-cutting prior to the national anthem,” Schaaf said. “The game’s at 7, so I think the ribbon-cutting will be at 6:50 or so. We’re going to be doing that at midfield.”
In accordance with Racine Unified School District Policy, fans will not be permitted at the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Park athletic director Joe Miller.
“Players and coaches will be out there, too. So that will be the official opening of the new stadium. We wanted to do this when two county teams were playing because that’s really the purpose of this stadium.”
A first for Racine
With the opening of Pritchard Park, each of the three Racine public high school football programs will have its own venue for the first time in their respective histories.
Horlick will play its home games at Horlick Field, which was renovated with artificial turf last year and has yet to be used. Park will be at Pritchard Park and Case will host its games at Hammes Field, which opened in 1999.
The plan is for Hammes Field to also be refurbished with artificial turf, giving all three Racine venues state-of-the-art playing surfaces.
Miller feels Pritchard Park will be a longtime crown jewel for the community.
“Obviously, the facility is beautiful,” he said. “The fact that we have a facility as nice as it is for our city and our county is a big thing. Our hope is it will be a beacon for our community. It’s nice to give the kids something to look forward to and to have pride in. It’s a beautiful facility.”
Off a win, and a loss
Case (1-3) and Park (1-3) are coming off contrasting performances last week.
On Friday night, Case recovered from a 16-6 halftime deficit to defeat Brown Deer 26-16. And on Saturday afternoon, Park lost to Notre Dame 48-0 in Green Bay.