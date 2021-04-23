Pritchard Park to 'officially' open tonight with Park vs. Case football game

This time, it’s going to be official.

When a high school football game kicks off between host Park and Case at Pritchard Park today at 7 p.m., it will be considered the official opening of the new venue by Racine County.

Yes, Park did defeat Milwaukee Pius XI 34-7 April 9 in the first game played at Pritchard Park. But Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director at Racine County, said the true ceremonial open is Friday night.

“We’re going to be doing a little ribbon-cutting prior to the national anthem,” Schaaf said. “The game’s at 7, so I think the ribbon-cutting will be at 6:50 or so. We’re going to be doing that at midfield.”

In accordance with Racine Unified School District Policy, fans will not be permitted at the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Park athletic director Joe Miller.

“Players and coaches will be out there, too. So that will be the official opening of the new stadium. We wanted to do this when two county teams were playing because that’s really the purpose of this stadium.”

A first for Racine

