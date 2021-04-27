Prep highlights: Big second half propels Case soccer to victory

Brogan Finnegan shot an 85, including 41 on his second nine, and Mason Roanhouse had an 87 as the Wolverines totaled 355.

Lake Geneva Badger had two players in the 70s — TJ Walton had a 78 and Colton Craig had a 79 — and won the meet by 30 strokes at 325.

Union Grove finished third with 365, led by Zeb Braun and Nathan Beutel, who each shot 89.

Burlington was sixth at 385, led by Ryan Gonzalez with a 91 (41 on second nine).

Track and field

ELKHORN TRIANGULAR: Waterford and Union Grove finished second in their respective boys and girls meets Tuesday at a season-opening three-team meet at Elkhorn.

In the boys meet, who finished third with 60 points, freshman Bryce Ruland made an immediate impact for Waterford by throwing the discus 150 feet even, just five feet off the school record. Senior teammate Ian Schaal was second at 133-7. Also for the Wolverines, Logan Muffick won the 800 meters in 2:10.56 and was second in the 1,600 (4:55.20), and Carter Maffet won the 110 high hurdles (17.33 seconds).