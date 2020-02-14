Prep girls basketball: Racine Lutheran passes another test with flying colors

Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball coach Steve Shaffer is happy his undefeated Crusaders are being tested as the WIAA playoffs approach.

Friday night, they proved again they are up to the challenge.

Lutheran and Kenosha St. Joseph were tied 32-32 at halftime thanks to a 3-point barrage by the Lancers, but the Crusaders had an answer in the second half that led to a 74-60 Metro Classic Conference victory on Senior Night at Lutheran.

The Crusaders improved to 20-0 overall and 14-0 in the MCC, thanks to a 13-1 run to open the second half — and 43 points from senior guard Caroline Strande.

“St. Joseph (12-8, 7-7) started hot from the floor and made six 3(-pointers),” Shaffer said. “They shot the ball well from 3 all night long (making 10 in the game).

“They played a great first half and we see that out of (opponents). But like I’ve said all along, we’ve played the top half of our conference and we like to be tested. That means we have to bring it every single night.”

After the first-half stalemate, Shaffer made a small adjustment in Lutheran’s transition game and scored the first six points of the second half off the fast break.