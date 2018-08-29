Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County football statistics

Through Aug. 25

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;2-0;77;34

Lutheran;2-0;66;12

St. Catherine's;2-0;81;7

Case;1-1;28;47

Catholic Central;1-1;36;52

Horlick;1-1;52;35

Park;1-1;48;38

Union Grove;1-1;25;51

Waterford;1-1;34;41

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;368;367;735;367.5

Lutheran;553;118;671;335.5

St. Catherine's;468;201;669;334.5

Horlick;568;23;591;295.5

Catholic Central;446;127;573;286.5

Union Grove;132;371;503;251.5

Park;280;186;466;233.0

Case;248;176;424;212.0

Waterford;474;87;561;187.0

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;1;207;208;104.0

Case;91;183;274;137.0

Lutheran;101;181;282;141.0

Park;284;132;416;208.0

Burlington;293;143;436;218.0

Catholic Central;260;226;486;243.0

Horlick;289;233;522;261.0

Union Grove;398;216;614;307.0

Waterford;356;293;649;324.5

Scoring

(Minimum 12 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Dodd, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30

Tenner, Lutheran;5;0;0;30

Webley, Burlington;5;0;0;30

Keller, Waterford;4;0;0;24

McNeal, Horlick;4;0;0;24

Brown, St. Catherine's;3;0;0;18

L. Canady, Park;2;0;0;12

Clark, Horlick;2;0;0;12

Guyton, Case;2;0;012

Hansel, Union Grove;2;0;0;12

Kelley, Park;2;0;0;12

Pum, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12

Wallace, Burlington;2;0;0;12

Rushing

(Minimum 100 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;36;288;8.0;4

Tenner, Lutheran;40;272;6.8;5

McNeal, Horlick;19;185;9.7;4

Brown, St. Catherine's;14;168;12.0;3

Guyton, Case;44;166;3.7;2

Miller, Waterford;15;157;10.4;1

Clark, Horlick;25;155;6.2;2

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;28;153;5.5;2

Chapman, Horlick;18;150;16.3;0

Damon, Burlington;22;139;6.3;1 

Wallace, Burlington;29;126;4.3;1

R. Canady, Park;21;122;5.8;0

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;25;38;345;7;0

Brown, St. Catherine's;7;15;201;2;1

Hansel, Union Grove;21;38;176;1;5

Kelley, Park;10;18;176;3;1

Brawner, Case;14;44;147;1;3

Suchomel, Catholic Central;12;21;127;2;3

C. Kraus, Lutheran;5;14;118;1;1

Schauer, Waterford;6;19;87;1;0

Ramsey, Horlick;1;5;1;23;1;2

Receiving

(Minimum 4 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;9;49;5.4;0

Nelson, Union Grove;9;115;12.7;1

Webley, Burlington;9;201;22.3;5

Lacy, Case;8;93;11.6;1

Gamble, Park;7;61;8.7;0

LaPointe, Union Grove;7;33;4.7;0

Wallace, Burlington;5;30;6.0;1

Davis, Case;4;54;13.5;09

