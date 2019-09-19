With half of its running back duo feeling under the weather this week, the St. Catherine’s High School football team needed someone else to take the ball Thursday night.
Keenan Carter filled the bill nicely.
The senior quarterback broke off two long runs for the Angels and led his team in rushing in a 41-7 Metro Classic Conference victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican at Horlick Field.
Carter opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run and added a 1-yard scoring run later in the quarter for St. Catherine’s (5-0, 3-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in the Medium Schools Division in the Associated Press state poll.
Carter finished with 117 yards on just seven carries, adding a 57-yard run to his stat sheet. Carter also used his arm for a couple of scores, hitting senior running back Isaiah Dodd with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and connecting with senior running back Aundre Hale on a 4-yard score in the third quarter. Carter had 46 yards and two scores through the air.
Dodd was not feeling well all week, Angels coach Dan Miller said, so Miller was looking for someone to carry Dodd's share of the load.
“We wanted to utilize him conservatively, so other guys had to step up,” Miller said. “Keenan and (junior running back) Demarion (Cobb) stepped up.”
You have free articles remaining.
That isn’t to say Dodd didn’t have any big moments. In addition to his scoring reception, he had enough energy and drive to return the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
“He showed great speed and great power,” Miller said. “He broke a couple tackles and he was very determined.
“He wasn’t feeling the best, but he’s all heart and that’s why he’s one of our captains.”
Cobb finished with 111 yards on 13 carries and a 7-yard scoring run in the second quarter as the Angels ran for 300 yards on 27 carries.
Defensively, St. Catherine’s held the Knights (1-4, 0-3) to just 32 yards rushing and 128 total yards.
“I thought the offensive line, as far as the running game goes, blocked well,” Miller said. “Defensively, we swarmed to the ball. We knew Dominican had a couple of playmakers and we were able to dominate the line of scrimmage.”
The Knights scored late in the game, but the Angels’ reserves made them work for it. Dominican needed most of the fourth quarter to finally score, Miller said.
“The guys who got in played well,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.