Minus a potent part of its arsenal, the Burlington High School football team leaned more heavily on other offensive weapons.
A week after losing top receiver Nick Webley to a season-ending leg injury, the Demons kept stride with a 47-6 victory over Delavan-Darien on Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Burlington. The win on Homecoming night allowed the Demons (6-1, 4-1 SLC) to clinch a WIAA Division 2 postseason berth.
Less-heralded running back Zach Wallace and wide receiver Lucas Zasada combined to score six touchdowns. Burlington did its damage on just 28 offensive snaps, averaging 10.4 yards per play.
“A bunch of these guys have been contributing this year, just not at the level of Nick,” said Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen. “We felt they were capable.”
Averaging 5.4 yards per carry for the season, Wallace carried 10 times for 121 yards and three scores. He also took a kickoff back 92 yards for a Demons touchdown immediately after the Comets (1-6, 0-5 SLC) had cut the lead to 13-6.
“This is a game of momentum,” Tenhagen said. “When you lose that, you want to answer quickly, and it’s even better when it happens on the ensuing kickoff.”
Entering the game with 243 receiving yards, Zasada caught five passes for 132 yards. Quarterback Dalton Damon connected with him on touchdown passes of 39 and 53 yards.
Burlington clamped down Delavan-Darien’s running game, yielding just 9 yards on the Comets’ 32 carries. Brian Konz finished with a pair of sacks.
“That’s back-to-back weeks the defense has played well,” Tenhagen said. “We were in their backfield all night.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 62, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21: Quarterback Da’Shaun Brown threw for five touchdowns and ran for another, and the Angels stayed unbeaten with a Metro Classic Conference win at Somers.
After the Pacers pulled even at 14-14 in the second quarter, the next 34 points went St. Catherine’s way. Brown completed 13 of 20 passes for 174 yards, parceling out touchdowns among four different receivers, and rushed for a team-high 128 yards.
Ranked No. 5 among medium-sized schools in the latest Associated Press state poll, St. Catherine’s (7-0, 5-0 MCC) rushed for 304 yards as a whole. Demarion Cobb was the workhorse, with 20 carries for 92 yards, and Daryl Carter reached the end zone on two of his five runs.
“Our offensive line protected, running and passing,” coach Dan Miller said. “Offensively, overall, we were hitting on all cylinders.”
While pleased with his team’s run defense against surprisingly feisty Shoreland (0-7, 0-5 MCC), Miller expressed concern that the Angels “allowed drives to continue longer than usual.”
Next up for St. Catherine’s in a showdown against undefeated Greendale Martin Luther Friday night in an MCC game at Horlicl Field.
UNION GROVE 21, ELKHORN 19: A dominant offensive performance coupled with a key block on an extra-point attempt by Baron Massi late in the game helped Union Grove edge past Southern Lakes Conference opponent Elkhorn at Union Grove.
“Massi’s huge block on their extra point attempt in the third quarter ended up saving us tonight as it forced Elkhorn to go for two when they scored late and our defense was able to stop them and we were able to hold on to win,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said.
The Broncos (4-3, 3-2 in SLC) amassed 402 yards of total offense with 218 of those coming on the ground and 184 of those through the air. Luke Hansel went 15 for 26 for 176 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 82 yards and a score. Konner Goetsch led the team in rushing with 108 yards and a score and had a 48 yard reception as well. Owen Erickson had three catches for 43 yards and Luke Nelson had three catches for 21 yards and a score.
“Hansel did well throwing the ball today but he also did a great job running and getting a lot of tough yardage for us, and the offensive line did a good job opening up holes and letting us run the ball effectively,” McClelland said.
Elkhorn is 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the SLC.
WATERFORD 54, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 15: Tanner Keller roared past the 1,000-yard rushing mark, helping the Wolverines maintain their undefeated status in the Southern Lakes Conference by pounding the winless Falcons at Paddock Lake.
Keller, the county’s leading rusher, had 15 carries for 179 yards to bring his season yardage to 1,114. He and Dominic Miller (nine rushes, 100 yards) combined for five touchdown runs before giving way to reserves in the third quarter.
Eight Waterford players combined to rush for 405 yards against Westosha (0-7, 0-5 SLC). The Wolverines (6-1, 5-0 SLC) also benefited from a pair of Joe Schauer scoring passes, one each to Keller and Josh Szeklinski.
“We kind of took advantage of what they gave us,” coach Adam Bakken said. “We were just so efficient on offense.”
TREMPER 17, CASE 7: The Eagles were in search of their first Southeast Conference victory of the season when they took on Kenosha Tremper at Kenosha, but fell short after taking an early lead.
Case’s Jamil Lacy caught a 13-yard touchdown from Ben Brawner in the first quarter to put the Eagles (1-6, 0-5 SEC) up 7-0. Tremper (3-4, 2-3 SEC) answered with a score in the second quarter by Jayden Boero to even the game at 7-7 going into halftime. Tremper scored 10 second half points to top the Eagles.
“We had our opportunities this game,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “We just couldn’t capitalize in the red zone.”
Case had 248 yards of total offense, but had two turnovers and 106 yards worth of penalties that cost them potential scores. The Eagles also converted just one out of 16 third down opportunities.
Brawner threw for 187 yards and Lacy accounted for 109 of those receiving yards.
“It was a frustrating loss,” Shredl said. “It felt like we were playing against two teams because of some of our mistakes.”
BRADFORD 17, PARK 12: Park had possession on Bradford’s 20-yard line with four seconds left but came up short in this Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
“We were in it right down to the very end, but we just ran out of time. This was definitely one of our best games this season and we’re getting closer and closer with each game,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said.
The Panthers (1-6, 0-5 in SEC) were led by Ricky Canady, who threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and rushed ran for 103 yards and a score. Trey Kelley rushed for 58 yards.
“Ricky is really coming alive in the spread offense for us at QB and Kelley has been fantastic for us both rushing and receiving since making the switch (from quarterback),” Hernandez said. “We’ve been steadily improving and we’re looking forward to continue that trend next week.
Bradford improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.
DOMINICAN 28, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 21: The Hilltoppers fell behind 21-0 in the first half of this Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay, but battled back with 21 unanswered points to tie the game.
“I kept telling our guys that we are in this game,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “We were moving the ball well, it was just a matter of executing better.”
A late rushing touchdown in the second quarter by Catholic Central running back Payton Meinholz made the game 21-7. Then, Hilltoppers quarterback Todd Suchomel scored a 40-yard touchdown to the cut the deficit to one score.
Reid Muellenbach tied the game in the third quarter on a 5-yard rushing touchdown, but Dominican (5-2, 3-2 MCC) answered with a fourth quarter touchdown to come away with the victory.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Aldrich said. “I just wish things had clicked for us a little bit earlier.”
Catholic Central is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the MCC.
