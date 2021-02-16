Prep boys basketball: Waterford rallies past Union Grove

A difficult assignment awaits the Waterford High School boys basketball team Friday night when it travels to Paddock Lake to play Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal.
But after their performance Tuesday night in a quarterfinal against Union Grove, the Wolverines have been given a confidence boost.
Behind 16 points from Ty Johnson and 12 each from Gabe Riska and Trevor Hancock, Waterford defeated Union Grove 58-51 at Waterford.
The Wolverines (9-13) fell behind 12-1 after about the sixth possession and still trailed 31-20 at halftime. But then they tightened their defense and rallied to defeat the Broncos (7-17) for the second time in three games this season.
It was just a matter of Waterford getting past a rough first half.
"We shot pretty poorly," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said, "I think they (Union Grove) hit six threes in the first half and we were 2 for 13 from the 3-point line and 6 of 18 from two (2-point range). Those were all layups that we missed and post touches that we missed,
"We made a nice little run at the end of the half to cut it to 11."
That momentum carried over into the second half, when Waterford gradually took control of the game.
"We locked it up a little better on defense and our guys passed the basketball," Roeglin said. "We knew that we had to get touches inside. Our shooters bought in and tried to get a post presence. Our bigs finished."
The Wolverines also focused on Union Grove leading scorer Tyson Skalecki, holding him to his season average of 15 points. When Union Grove defeated Waterford 67-49 Jan. 15 in Waterford, Skalecki went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 21 points.
"They weren't able to get the ball to Skalecki as much as they probably would have liked because of our pressure," Roeglin said.
Union Grove struggled offensively, going just 16 for 15 from the floor, although the Broncos went 11 for 30 from 3-point range.
"The first half, we had many, many, many opportunities," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We went in at half up by 11, but I think it could have been a lot bigger of a lead.
"We had some costly turnovers, got a little careless with the ball and fell asleep on defense a little bit. In the second half, they chipped away at us. Defensively, I thought they did a real nice job.
"They were physical, they were in our face and they're a long team anyway. That gave some of our guys a problem. We were well scouted. They identified our weaknesses."
Hayden Domagalski added 11 points for Union Grove. Maguire Delagrave scored eight points.
Westosha Central defeated Waterford 75-44 Dec. 22 in Paddock Lake and 75-52 Jan. 8 in Waterford,
FAITH CHRISTIAN 47, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The Hilltoppers shot just 15 for 55 from the floor, including 3 for 20 from 3-point range, and lost this WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal in Burlington.
"We just missed way too many easy shots," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "We shot 27% for the game and we had a lot of opportunities inside and we just didn't convert.
"We're young with only one senior (Neal McCourt) and we just played tight."
Catholic Central (3-19) trailed by 10 in the first half. After going to a press in the second half, the Hilltoppers took a lead with about four minutes left. But they continued to struggle with their shooting and allowed Faith Christian (4-9) to come back.
"We played tentative," Smith said. "When you shoot 27%, you're not going to win many games."
McCourt led Catholic Central with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Max Robson had nine points and Cal Miles and Evan Krien each had seven.