Prep boys basketball: Waterford rallies past Union Grove

A difficult assignment awaits the Waterford High School boys basketball team Friday night when it travels to Paddock Lake to play Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal.

But after their performance Tuesday night in a quarterfinal against Union Grove, the Wolverines have been given a confidence boost.

Behind 16 points from Ty Johnson and 12 each from Gabe Riska and Trevor Hancock, Waterford defeated Union Grove 58-51 at Waterford.

The Wolverines (9-13) fell behind 12-1 after about the sixth possession and still trailed 31-20 at halftime. But then they tightened their defense and rallied to defeat the Broncos (7-17) for the second time in three games this season.

It was just a matter of Waterford getting past a rough first half.

"We shot pretty poorly," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said, "I think they (Union Grove) hit six threes in the first half and we were 2 for 13 from the 3-point line and 6 of 18 from two (2-point range). Those were all layups that we missed and post touches that we missed,

"We made a nice little run at the end of the half to cut it to 11."

That momentum carried over into the second half, when Waterford gradually took control of the game.