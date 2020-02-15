Prep boys basketball: Case rolls to 12th straight win, clinches share of SEC title

The Case High School boys basketball team made it an even dozen Friday.

The Eagles won their 12th straight game, and clinched at least a tie for the Southeast Conference championship, with an 80-68 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start and didn’t have as much intensity on defense as we’d like, but we ended up going on a big run late and broke the game open a bit,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “I’m happy with us getting our 12th win in a row and at least a tie for conference champs, but we’re going to need to get the defense to play a full game rather than just parts of one.”

The Eagles (16-3, 10-2), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, got out to a 41-34 lead at halftime, but saw the lead get trimmed down to three with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Case then went on an 11-0 run to push the lead back up to 14 and was able to cruise from then on out. Case was led by Jay Jay Rankins-James with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.