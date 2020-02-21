Prep boys basketball: Brumby, Thompson lead Case to OT win over Franklin

The Rebels were led by Jeno Stacy with 20 points and Haden Sollman added 11 (three 3-point baskets).

Max Glass had 19 points, 18 in the second half, and Jashon Lee had 18 for Bradford.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 57, UNION GROVE 37: It was a tale of two halves for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove (9-11, 7-6 SLC) had the SLC co-leading Falcons (12-8, 10-2) on the ropes in the first half, holding them to just 12 points in taking a 23-12 halftime lead.

But in the second half, Westosha started making shots and the Broncos started missing layups and turning the ball over. Doing the most damage for the Falcons were Jack Rose and Kenny Garth, who combined for 39 points in the second half as they outscored Union Grove 45-14. Rose made five 3-point baskets and had 26 points and Garth had 20 points.

“We had them on the ropes,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “Then they hit a couple shots and the momentum shifted. We had 10 turnovers in the second half and they turned most of those into points in transition.”

Kaden Pfeffer had 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and was the only player to score in double figures for Union Grove. Sam Rampulla had six points and 12 rebounds.