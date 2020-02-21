Prep boys basketball: Brumby, Thompson lead Case to OT win over Franklin

In a high school basketball game Friday night that featured one team with speed and the other with height, speed won — barely.
Case lost its tallest player, 6-foot-8 Amari Jedkins, to a leg injury within the first two minutes of its Southeast Conference game against Franklin, a team featuring four players at 6-5 or taller.
But the Eagles used their speed and quickness, and got a big boost at the free-throw line, and held off the Sabers for a 96-92 overtime victory at Franklin.
Case (18-3, 12-2 SEC) fell behind by 12 points in the first half and battled back to tie the game at 35-35 on Nick Fugiasco’s 3-point basket with four seconds left. But Franklin’s Jake Watson made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer for a 38-35 Sabers lead.
In the second half, the Eagles’ quickness started paying dividends as sophomore guard Terryon Brumby and junior guard JaKobe Thompson started getting to the hoop and either scoring the basket or getting fouled and making the free throws.
Brumby finished with 32 points and Thompson had 30 as Case scored 50 points in the second half.
“In the second half, Terryon and JaKobe dominated offensively,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “They were getting to the rim at will. Brumby was really aggressive going to the basket.
“Our advantage is quickness and we used that to our advantage all game.”
On the other end, 6-6 junior forward Carter Capstran was taking advantage of the Sabers’ height advantage to score 26 of his game-high 42 points in the second half and overtime.
“We had no answer for Capstran,” Berce said. “He had a five-inch advantage on anyone guarding him. If we doubled him, he would kick it out.”
In the final seconds of regulation, Case led 85-83, but Capstran scored with two seconds left to tie it at 85-85. A 35-foot shot by Thompson missed at the buzzer.
Senior forward Sentreal Gilliam gave the Eagles momentum to begin overtime by converting on a traditional three-point play, and the Eagles went 7 for 7 at the line in overtime (Thompson went 4 for 4).
Case went 33 for 47 at the line — Franklin was called for 29 fouls — and Franklin went 21 for 25. Logan Schmidtmann had 10 points for the Eagles, eight in the first half, and “kept us in the game,” Berce said.
Capstran went 15 of 16 at the line. Marko Rajkovic added 18 points and Isaac Verges had 11 for the Sabers.
BURLINGTON 68, WATERFORD 61: The Demons extended their winning streak to nine games in a very satisfying way Friday, holding off the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Waterford was the last team to beat Burlington (55-52 on Jan. 17) before the streak began.
“We just found a way,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We weren’t crisp in practice this week and I was a little worried.”
Burlington (13-8, 9-4 SLC) did have a reason to be concerned, at least for awhile. The Demons led 32-16 late in the first half when Waterford (12-9, 6-7) ran off seven straight points to get within 32-23 at halftime. That provided them with a little spark.
“Honestly, that gave them momentum coming out for second half,” Berezowitz said.
The Wolverines had a 47-43 lead with about 10 minutes left in regulation, but Burlington went on a run of its own and took a seven-point lead with about three and a half minutes left after a four-point play by Joey Berezowitz. Kale Dietz, JR Lukenbill and Dylan Minnich also made key 3s during that stretch for the Demons, Steve Berezowitz said.
Jack Brekke got Waterford within 64-61 late on a 3-point basket, Wolverines coach Paul Charapata said, but couldn’t close the gap.
Dylan Runkel led the Demons with 20 points, including two late free throws. Joey Berezowitz had 15 points with four 3-pointers and two others had eight each.
Cameron Glembin had 20 points — 16 in the second half — to lead Waterford. Hunter Karpinski had 15 points (nine in the second half) and Brekke had 14 (10 in the second half) to complement Glembin.
“It was a good game,” Charapata said. “We got back in the game and Glembin had a great second half.
“It was close, but not close enough. (The Demons) made some great shots.”
You have free articles remaining.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 68, PARK 61: The Panthers had a 35-32 lead at halftime, but the Hawks rallied in the second half in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Terry Gamble had 12 points and Stevie Henderson had nine, all on 3-point baskets, to help Park (5-16, 4-10 SEC) earn the lead in the first half.
Gamble finished with 19 points, Henderson had 17 and Tyvon Cade had 10.
Indian Trail (12-10, 7-7) had four players in double figures, led by Jerimiah Suber with 18 points and Anthony Bernero with 17.
BRADFORD 73, HORLICK 56: The Rebels could not overcome a tough second half as they lost a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
Horlick (5-16, 2-11 SEC) went back-and-forth with the Red Devils (16-6, 9-5) in the first half and went into halftime tied 27-27.
In the second half, Bradford got off to a hot start and the Rebels could not keep up. The Red Devils scored 46 points in the second half.
"We had a strong first half, but they opened up the second with a 12-0 run and we just couldn't answer," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.
The Rebels were led by Jeno Stacy with 20 points and Haden Sollman added 11 (three 3-point baskets).
Max Glass had 19 points, 18 in the second half, and Jashon Lee had 18 for Bradford.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 57, UNION GROVE 37: It was a tale of two halves for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (9-11, 7-6 SLC) had the SLC co-leading Falcons (12-8, 10-2) on the ropes in the first half, holding them to just 12 points in taking a 23-12 halftime lead.
But in the second half, Westosha started making shots and the Broncos started missing layups and turning the ball over. Doing the most damage for the Falcons were Jack Rose and Kenny Garth, who combined for 39 points in the second half as they outscored Union Grove 45-14. Rose made five 3-point baskets and had 26 points and Garth had 20 points.
“We had them on the ropes,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “Then they hit a couple shots and the momentum shifted. We had 10 turnovers in the second half and they turned most of those into points in transition.”
Kaden Pfeffer had 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and was the only player to score in double figures for Union Grove. Sam Rampulla had six points and 12 rebounds.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 81, RACINE LUTHERAN 70: The Crusaders got within two points in the second half, but a comeback bid on Parents’ Night fell short in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
“We really didn’t do a good job keeping them out of the middle and they were able to get some easy baskets on us in the first half,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We hung in there, though, and kept it close in the second half until they hit a couple of 3’s back-to-back and stretched out the lead.”
The Crusaders (8-12, 6-9 MCC) had a good shooting night, going 50 percent from the field, and were led by Brady Wilks, who scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field. Jackson Woodward had 17 points and five assists, and Scooter Molbeck had 11 points and six rebounds.
“Brady made a bunch of 3’s and Jackson made a lot of good, tough shots tonight,” Christensen said. “I’m happy we competed and played hard against another tough opponent. We shot the ball well, but they were terrific shooting the ball.”
The Spartans (15-5, 11-3) were led by Joey Immekus with 26 points and Sylvere Campbell with 12 points and seven rebounds.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 58, PRAIRIE 44: On what coach Jason Atanasoff called “a bizarre night,” the Hawks could not get much going on offense and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie on Senior Night.
Prairie (13-8, 7-8 MCC) could not overcome the rough night on offense as they shot just 26 percent from the field and were held 27 points under their season scoring average.
The Hawks had a 15-13 lead with about five minutes left in the first half when the fire alarm went off, Atanasoff said, and the game was halted for about 10 minutes. When the game resumed, the Lancers (8-13, 6-9) outscored Prairie 15-6 the rest of the half for a 28-21 halftime lead.
St. Joseph then began the second half with a 9-0 run.
The Hawks went 17 of 69 from the field and 5 of 25 from 3-point range.
"One thing is certain, I did not have our boys ready to compete tonight,” Atanasoff said. “We’ve been playing at a high level for several weeks now on both ends of the floor and tonight we never could get anything going.”
Antwan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 14 points, but no one else had more than six.
Andrew Alia had 19 points to lead St. Joseph.