Prep boxes for Nov. 25

Mukwonago 65, Waterford 55
MUKWONAGO (1-0)
Rybolt 3 1-2 7, Gunderson 1 0-0 2, Taylor 4 1-1 10, Madison 9 9-10 29, Kilton 1 3-3 5, Pollnow 1 0-0 3, Hayden 1 0-0 3, Behling 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 14-16 64.
WATERFORD (0-1)
Finnegan 2 0-0 5, Martinson 5 3-4 14, Chart 0 2-2 2, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Beesley 8 0-0 19, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Spence 4 0-3 8, Geerdts 0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Storm 2 0-0 5, Patterson 0 0-1 0, Brechtl 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-10 55.
Halftime—Mukwonago 34, Waterford 28. 3-point goals—Madison 2, Taylor, Pollnow, Hayden, Behling, Beesley 3, Finnegan, Martinson, Storm. Total fouls—Mukwonago 13, Waterford 18. Fouled out—Spence. Rebounds—Mukwonago 25, Waterford 25 (Martinson, Chart 5).
Prairie 59, Williams Bay 38
WILLIAMS BAY (0-1)
King 6 3-4 16, Gilbert 2 0-1 4, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Clair 0 2-4 2, Valadez 3 0-0 6, Schnobel 1 0-0 2, McClenathan 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 5-9 38.
PRAIRIE (1-0)
Koston 0 0-0 0, Shannon 5 0-4 10, Eeg 5 0-2 12, Fenderson 5 5-7 15, Mueller 0 0-0 0, Roehl-Landrum 3 0-0 8, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Gordon 4 0-1 10, West 0 0-0 0, Fiegel 1 0-1 2, Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-15 59.
Halftime—Prairie 33, Williams Bay 23. 3-point goals—King, Eeg 2, Roehl-Landrum 2, Gordon 2. Total fouls—Williams Bay 14, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Valadez. Rebounds—Prairie 40 (Gordon 9).
Girls basketball
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Horlick 31
SHORELAND (2-1)
deBoer 1 0-0 2, Koestler 8 3-8 20, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Olson 4 4-4 14, Salfer 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 6 2-2 15, Heathcock 4 2-4 10. Totals 25 11-18 65.
HORLICK (0-3)
Thomas 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 3 1-2 8, Cruz 5 0-0 13, Ellison 0 0-0 0, Moreno 1 0-0 2, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Mooney 4 0-3 8, Hyde 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-5 31.
Halftime—Shoreland 32, Horlick 15. 3-point goals—Olson 2, Koestler, Heusterberg, Cruz 3, Mayweather. Total fouls—Shoreland 8, Horlick 14.
Eisenhower 53, Union Grove 51
UNION GROVE (1-1)
Domagalski 0 0-2 0, Lamers 1 2-2 5, May 1 2-3 5, Spang 4 0-2 10, Gleason 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hafferkamp 3 0-0 6, Ludvigsen 5 0-0 14, Rampulla 4 1-2 11. Totals 18 5-11 51.
EISENHOWER (1-0)
Shepherd 2 0-0 5, Meyer 4 3-6 12, Bugajski 4 4-7 12, Witt 0 1-3 1, Tevz 0 6-8 6, Kowitz 0 5-8 5, Dobell 3 4-4 12. Totals 13 23-36 53.
Halftime—Eisenhower 28, Union Grove 23. 3-point goals—Ludvigsen 4, Spang 2, Rampulla 2, Lamers, May, Dobell 2, Shepherd, Meyer. Total fouls—Union Grove 26, Eisenhower 17. Fouled out—Spang, Rampulla.
Greenfield 47, Waterford 30
GREENFIELD (1-0)
Schuk 1 0-2 3, Certain 1 0-0 2, Tetting 0 0-0 0, Hampel 10 6-11 26, Neilon 6 4-6 16. Totals 18 10-19 47.
WATERFORD (1-1)
Ninkovic 1 0-2 2, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 0 4-4 4, Veit 0 2-2 2, Hoskins-Freitag 0 0-0 0, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Krueger 5 0-0 10, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 1 1-2 3, Snifka 1 5-6 7, Holmes 0 1-2 1, Stepflug 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 1-3 1. Totals 8 14-21-30.
Halftime—Greenfield 29, Waterford 19. 3-point goals—Schuk. Total fouls—Greenfield 20, Waterford 18. Rebounds—Greenfield 43, Waterford 39 (Snifka 8).
Wilmot 59, Racine Lutheran 55
LUTHERAN (0-2)
Kolstedt 0 1-2 1, Keding 0 4-6 4, Mendujano 1 1-2 3, Jaramillo 5 4-6 16, Ibarra 3 2-4 8, Strande 5 2-2 14, Kellner 2 5-9 9. Totals 16 19-31 55.
WILMOT (2-0)
Nettis 0 1-2 1, Klahs 4 0-0 12, A. Beagle 3 5-8 11, Johnson 9 5-8 29, Klein 0 0-0 0, Delaney 1 1-1 3, Sala 1 1-2 3, K. Beagle 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-21 59.
Halftime—Wilmot 32, Lutheran 23. 3-point goals—Jaramillo 2, Strande 2, Johnson 6, Klahs 4. Total fouls—Lutheran 21, Wilmot 25. Fouled out—Strande, Sala, K. Beagle.
Prairie 79, Catholic Memorial 43
PRAIRIE (1-1)
R. Jaramillo 2 4-4 8, E. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Pugh 0 0-0 0, Decker 2 0-0 4, Collier-White 7 1-2 15, Burch 0 1-2 1, Swedberg 1 0-2 2, Galica 4 3-6 12, Lawler 4 1-1 11, Barnes 12 2-2 27. Totals 32 12-19 79.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (0-2)
Johnson 1 0-0 2, Conway 4 3-4 12, Welsch 6 1-2 14, Boinski 2 3-4 8, Fryda 0 2-4 2, Fischer 0 1-2 1, McFee 1 1-2 3, Sarner 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 12-20 43.
Halftime—Prairie 38, Catholic Memorial 20. 3-point goals—Lawler 2, Galica, Glass-Barnes, Conway, Welsch, Boinski. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Catholic Memorial 18.
St. Catherine's 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 34
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-0)
Price 1 5-12 8, Conley 4 4-8 12, Collier-White 7 2-6 16, Davidovic 1 0-0 3, Pardo 1 0-3 2, Green 2 2-4 6. Totals 16 13-33 47.
MILW. LUTHERAN (0-3)
Bennett 1 1-2 3, Green 4 0-1 9, Travis 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Greer 6 1-2 13, Allen 2 1-4 5, Ferrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-9 34.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 23, Milw. Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—Price, Davidovic, Green. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 14, Milw. Lutheran 24. Fouled out—Ferrell.