Prep basketball: St. Catherine's winning streak ends

"He made a bunch of free throws in the second half."

Also leading Racine Lutheran was Scooter Molbeck, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

"He was very big on the boards," Christensen said. "He's played really well for us in the last seven or eight games."

Quintin Bolton led Shoreland Lutheran (5-11, 3-10 MCC) with 30 points.

INDIAN TRAIL 61, CASE 51: Playing their third game in four days to open the season, the Eagles were competitive, but fell short in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.

Terryon Brumby led Case (0-3) with 12 points, Yontae Bell added 12 and Adrian Bryant had 10.

The Eagles trailed 28-27 at halftime, but lost their momentum in the second half.

"We got up by six in the first half and then they battled back to take the lead at halftime," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "And then in the second half, we started out in a 1-3-1, they hit two threes to start the half and opened up a seven-point lead.

"Then we went to man-to-man, but we made some losing basketball plays. We didn't have enough intensity and we have to play together."

Indian Trail improved to 4-3.