Prep basketball: St. Catherine's winning streak ends

The streak is over. And it ended in dramatic fashion.
The St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team, which is coming off a 25-0 season, was defeated by Martin Luther 65-59 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.
The Angels (18-12, 11-1 MCC) who are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, had won 43 straight games. Their most recent loss prior to Saturday was March 7, 2019, when they lost to Martin Luther 78-68 in a sectional semifinal at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
With the score tied 55-55 in the final seconds of regulation, Jameer Barker took an inbounds pass and had a chance to win it with a 15-foot jump shot. But his shot bounced off the rim as time expired.
St. Catherine's, who played again without injured All-State guard Tyrese Hunter, didn't anything left over for the overtime.
"In overtime, we were not good," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "They got to the rim and finished and we didn't."
St. Catherine's, which rallied to defeat Martin Luther 58-55 on Dec. 11, had one big issue in the game, Bennett felt.
"We dribble too much," he said. "Our guys unfortunately think that we can dribble through every problem. We settled for some OK jumpers and Martin Luther really got to the rim.
"They got to the rim and got in the paint and finished with some tough shots."
Kamari McGee led St. Catherine's with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Bennett said Domonic Pitts played his best game so far with 16 points and nine rebounds. And Barker had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Nacie Beamon led Martin Lutheran (11-7, 8-4 MCC) with 22 points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 78, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 73: Jackson Woodward went 4 for 4 from 3-point range and scored 27 points in this Metro Classic Conference game in Somers.
Racine Lutheran (9-5, 8-4 MCC) fell into a 14-3 hole before recovering to take an 18-9 lead.
"We decided to turn up the intensity on defense," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "We made them take some bad shots and we got some run-outs for some easy fast breaks."
Woodward, who also had three rebounds and three steals, was a big part of the scoring surge. He also went 13 for 18 from the free-throw line.
"He played very well," Christensen said. "We count on him to do a lot of stuff, taking care of the ball, scoring, and he played very well, especially down the stretch. I keep harping, 'You've got to go get it,' and he went and got it.
"He made a bunch of free throws in the second half."
Also leading Racine Lutheran was Scooter Molbeck, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"He was very big on the boards," Christensen said. "He's played really well for us in the last seven or eight games."
Quintin Bolton led Shoreland Lutheran (5-11, 3-10 MCC) with 30 points.
INDIAN TRAIL 61, CASE 51: Playing their third game in four days to open the season, the Eagles were competitive, but fell short in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
Terryon Brumby led Case (0-3) with 12 points, Yontae Bell added 12 and Adrian Bryant had 10.
The Eagles trailed 28-27 at halftime, but lost their momentum in the second half.
"We got up by six in the first half and then they battled back to take the lead at halftime," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "And then in the second half, we started out in a 1-3-1, they hit two threes to start the half and opened up a seven-point lead.
"Then we went to man-to-man, but we made some losing basketball plays. We didn't have enough intensity and we have to play together."
Indian Trail improved to 4-3.
STOCKBRIDGE 55, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Hilltoppers struggled with Stockbridge's pressure in the second half and started turning over the ball after trailing 23-17 at halftime.
Stockbridge, an independent program, improved to 15-3.
"I think we had about 20 turnovers for the game," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "We also shot the ball pretty poorly. We didn't take a lot of good shots and the shots we took just didn't go in."
Catholic Central (1-14) went 10 for 46 from the floor, including 1 for 15 from 3-point range.
Cal Miles was among those who struggled, going 2 for 15 from the floor, but he led the Hilltoppers in scoring with eight points and added 13 rebounds. Neal McCourt added seven points.
Girls
UNION GROVE 69, WHITEWATER 37: The Broncos recovered from a loss to Franklin Thursday by overwhelming Whitewater in this nonconference game in Union Grove.
Elizabeth Spang led a balanced scoring attack for Union Grove (19-3) with 15 points — 10 in the second half. Angela Slattery added 13 points, Sydney Ludvigsen 12 and Oeyton Calouette 10.
Kacie Carollo scored 24 points for Whitewater (8-11), which trailed 46-15 at halftime.
"Their No. 15 (Carollo) is very good," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "We had to concentrate a lot on her. I thought we played a very focused first half to jump out to that big lead and then we were in cruise control for the rest of the game."
STOCKBRIDGE 41, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Lady Toppers, having to make a quick turnaround after playing Friday night, fell short in this nonconference game in Stockbridge.
Madeline Von Rabenau led Catholic Central (4-14) with 17 points. Julia Klein had 11 points and nine rebounds and Morgan Ramsey had five points and five rebounds.
"It's just difficult to battle with a school like Thomas More (Friday) night and then have to get up early and drive for a couple of hours to play another game," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "We were tired and they just played better than we did."
Srockbridge improved to 12-5.