Horlick High School basketball players Marquise Milton and Olivia Pitrof have earned the ultimate award from the Southeast Conference.
Both players were voted the Player of the Year for boys and girls, respectively, in the eight-team conference that also includes Case and Park.
Milton, a senior, led an All-SEC first team dominated by Racine County players. In addition to Milton, first-team selections were seniors Nobal Days and Larry Canady of SEC champion Park, and sophomore JaKobe Thompson of Case. Franklin senior Zak Klug rounded out the first team.
No county players were on the second team, and Park seniors Zyiere Carey and Richie Warren, and Case freshman Terryon Brumby were named to the third team.
Horlick earned the boys Sportsmanship Award.
For the girls, Pitrof, a junior, shared the Player of the Year award with senior Katie Gard of SEC champion Oak Creek. Also voted to the first team from the county were Horlick senior Jordann Ellison and Case junior Ariyah Brooks. Gard and her twin sister, Maddie, rounded out the first team.
Case senior Jasmine Malone was the only county player on the second team, and sophomore Alexis Betker of Park and Bre Jones of Case were on the third team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.