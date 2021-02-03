Prep basketball: Case boys starting to get in sync

The Case High School boys basketball team is starting to find a rhythm in this pandemic-shortened season.
The Park boys are still trying to play catch-up.
The Eagles got a combined 50 points from their big three of Amari Jedkins, Terryon Brumby and Adrian “Kobe” Bryant, and also got big contributions from the bench, for a 72-48 victory over the Panthers Wednesday in a Southeast Conference game played in the fieldhouse at The Prairie School in Wind Point.
Case (2-3 overall and SEC) lost its first three games of the season to Kenosha schools Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail by a total of 14 points — the games against Bradford and Tremper were each two-point losses — but the Eagles have beaten Horlick (69-57) and Park on back-to-back days.
They still had two more games this week, against Oak Creek Thursday and a rematch against Bradford Saturday.
Jedkins, a 6-foot-8 junior forward who is getting looks from college scouts, Case coach Jake Berce said, had a huge second half, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points. Four of his second-half baskets were dunks, Berce said, with a "highlight reel" alley-oop dunk on a slightly off-target pass from David Stapleman.
Brumby, also a junior, had 15 and Bryant added 14.
“We have definitely improved,” said Berce, whose team would have played for a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship last year if not for the beginnings of COVID-19. “We’re seeing guys bring it on both ends of the court.”
Defensively, the Eagles gave Park fits, first with a man-to-man defense and later a 1-3-1 zone, which helped break the game open in the second half.
Berce said a major spark on defense was provided by reserves Stapleman, a junior guard, and Chase Werner, a senior forward. Werner had seven points and Stapleman had four.
“Those guys were big for us off the bench,” Berce said. “This was the best game, effort-wise, from the guys.”
The Panthers (0-2, 0-2), who trailed 37-25 at halftime, were led by sophomore guard Tyvon Cade with 13 points and junior guard Jorryn Franklin with 10.
Park coach Tray Allen said his team still has a little ways to go to get into complete basketball shape, both physically and fundamentally.
“We have to grind it out,” Allen said. “We have a lot of new guys — we had only three or four returning — and we’re trying to mix them in together. We are going to keep fighting and we’re just happy we’re playing right now.”
All three Racine Unified boys teams played at Prairie Wednesday. Horlick played Prairie in the Johnson Athletic Center at the same time as the Case-Park game.
WAUKESHA SOUTH 75, WATERFORD 65: The Wolverines got within five points in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer in a nonconference loss Wednesday at Waukesha.
Waterford (7-11) trailed 35-24 at halftime, with South sophomore guard Tyran Cook scoring 13 points and two others scoring nine each.
In the second half, the Wolverines’ offense came to life, scoring 41 points, but the Blackshirts (11-6) scored 40.
“We had too many lapses on defense,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We tried changing things up to a zone and had some success early, but they did a nice job pressuring Ty (Johnson, the Wolverines’ point guard). They made him work harder than he had to work and that disrupted our tempo.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for sticking with it and making some plays to make it a game.”
Waterford had four players score in double figures, led by Gabe Riska and Johnson with 15 points each, Trevor Hancock with 13 and Jack Brekke with 12.
Cook scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, most on layups and short jump shots, Roeglin said. Collin Molisee had 16 points.
DOMINICAN 50, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45: The Hilltoppers gave the Knights a scare for the second time this season Wednesday, playing well in a close Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.
Catholic Central (1-15, 0-14 MCC), which outscored Dominican 35-21 in the second half of a 51-47 loss on Dec. 14 at Burlington, trailed 22-20 at halftime and opened the second half with a 6-0 run.
The Knights (6-10, 3-7) took the lead back a couple minutes later, and the game remained close the rest of the way. With about four minutes left in regulation, Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said Dominican went into a stall to pull the Hilltoppers out on defense. They managed to force a couple turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.
Smith said his team took care of the ball well — Catholic Central had just 11 turnovers — but also missed several layups. Defensively, the Hilltoppers held Dominican standout Ronald Kirk Jr. to 3 of 19 shooting from the field and 12 points, 10 under his average, and forced 10 Knights turnovers.
“I’m extremely pleased with how we played today,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “We played a very poor game Saturday against Stockbridge, but we’ve played two really decent games against Martin Luther (Monday) and Dominican.
“I have nothing to complain about except the score.”
Neal McCourt, who did a little of everything for Catholic Central, Smith said, had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Cal Miles had 10 points and four assists.
“We asked a lot of Neal — we needed him to bring the ball up, score, rebound and he guarded Kirk for part of the game,” Smith said.
Barry Applewhite (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Kirk (12 points, 15 rebounds) each had a double-double.
Girls
MARTIN LUTHER 61, ST. CATHERINE’S 25: The Angels had just eight players available and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at Greendale. St. Catherine’s played as the home team.
Freshman forward Natalie Pitts was one of just four Angels players to score, finishing with 11 points, and sophomore guard Kennedee Clark added seven.
St. Catherine’s (3-17, 2-13 MCC) trailed 29-15 at halftime.
Martin Luther, coached by former St. Catherine’s athletic director Corey Scheel, was led by Abby Hafemann with 14 points and Ava Hoppert with 11.