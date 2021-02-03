Prep basketball: Case boys starting to get in sync

The Case High School boys basketball team is starting to find a rhythm in this pandemic-shortened season.

The Park boys are still trying to play catch-up.

The Eagles got a combined 50 points from their big three of Amari Jedkins, Terryon Brumby and Adrian “Kobe” Bryant, and also got big contributions from the bench, for a 72-48 victory over the Panthers Wednesday in a Southeast Conference game played in the fieldhouse at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

Case (2-3 overall and SEC) lost its first three games of the season to Kenosha schools Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail by a total of 14 points — the games against Bradford and Tremper were each two-point losses — but the Eagles have beaten Horlick (69-57) and Park on back-to-back days.

They still had two more games this week, against Oak Creek Thursday and a rematch against Bradford Saturday.

Jedkins, a 6-foot-8 junior forward who is getting looks from college scouts, Case coach Jake Berce said, had a huge second half, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points. Four of his second-half baskets were dunks, Berce said, with a "highlight reel" alley-oop dunk on a slightly off-target pass from David Stapleman.

Brumby, also a junior, had 15 and Bryant added 14.