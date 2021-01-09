Prep basketball: Broncos improve to 11-1 after rallying

Mills singled out the defense of 5-8 Jaclyn Palmen, who was matched against the 6-0 Kayla Loos. Palmen helped limit Loos to six points.

"She's just been so solid for us," Mills said. "She started for us today, but she's been coming off the bench and it doesn't matter to her if she starts or comes off the bench. She just does so many little things.

"She did a fantastic job on Loos. She is just doing all the little things that make a difference."

MARTIN LUTHER 71, RACINE LUTHERAN 35: Martin Luther made 14 3-pointers and went on to easily handle Lutheran in this Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.

"I haven't seen a team shoot the '3' that well in a long time," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "They had 10 '3's in the first half. When they make more '3's and '2's that tells you how well they were shooting."

Doing most of the damage outside for Martin Luther (11-3, 7-0 MCC) was Vanessa Solano, who went 8 for 13 from 3-point range and scored 27 points. Mariana Brick led the Spartans with 28 points and Abby Hafemann had 23.