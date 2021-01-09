Prep basketball: Broncos improve to 11-1 after rallying

On a night when someone was needed to have a shooting touch, Sydney Ludvigsen took on that role.
The sophomore guard went 11 for 12 from the free-throw line to lead the Union Grove High School girls basketball team to a 51-48 nonconference victory over New Berlin West Saturday afternoon at Union Grove.
Ten of Ludvigsen's free throws came in the second half, when the Broncos (11-1) rallied from a 36-29 deficit starting about seven minutes into the second half.
The Broncos needed points any way they could get them. They went 13 for 61 (21%) from the floor, including 5 for 27 (18%) from 3-point range. But it was a different story from the free-throw line, where Union Grove went 20 for 26.
Sam Rampulla, who grabbed 12 rebounds, went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Elizabeth Spang went 2 for 3.
"That is a telling sign," said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, whose team is ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll. "That's showing we can score in a different way.
"We don't get to the free-throw line very often. We're trying to become more aggressive. The key was they made more field goals than us, but we were able to be more aggressive, attack the hoop and get fouls called."
Also scoring in double figures for the Broncos was Angela Slattery, who had 11 points.
Union Grove, which was coming off a a 50-24 victory over Elkhorn Friday night, has won four straight.
"We have some room for improvement," Domagalski said. "I do think we left some points out there. We missed some layups. To beat a team like West, it makes it legitimate where we're at this point of the season."
PRAIRIE 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 46: After a slow start, the Hawks used some effective long-range shooting to defeat the Lady Toppers in this Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
Catholic Central (3-8, 2-6 MCC), which was seeking its third straight victory, led 26-19 at halftime. But Prairie (3-9, 1-5 MCC) started getting hot from 3-point range and rallied.
Freshman Reese Jaramillo went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points. Abby Decker was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added 12 points. Ava Collier-White (nine points) and Sophia Lawler (eight points) each added a 3-pointer.
"They both shot the ball really well," Prairie coach Alan Mills said of Jaramillo and Decker. "We needed that. We shot the ball really well in the second half."
Julia Klein led Catholic Central with 17 points and eight rebounds. Maddy Von Rabenau scored 13 points.
"We started out really good and then we started giving up open shots," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "Prairie really likes to shoot those '3's and that's evident. They have over 60 '3's this year already. We've just got to do a better job on the shooters."
Mills singled out the defense of 5-8 Jaclyn Palmen, who was matched against the 6-0 Kayla Loos. Palmen helped limit Loos to six points.
"She's just been so solid for us," Mills said. "She started for us today, but she's been coming off the bench and it doesn't matter to her if she starts or comes off the bench. She just does so many little things.
"She did a fantastic job on Loos. She is just doing all the little things that make a difference."
MARTIN LUTHER 71, RACINE LUTHERAN 35: Martin Luther made 14 3-pointers and went on to easily handle Lutheran in this Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.
"I haven't seen a team shoot the '3' that well in a long time," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "They had 10 '3's in the first half. When they make more '3's and '2's that tells you how well they were shooting."
Doing most of the damage outside for Martin Luther (11-3, 7-0 MCC) was Vanessa Solano, who went 8 for 13 from 3-point range and scored 27 points. Mariana Brick led the Spartans with 28 points and Abby Hafemann had 23.
Shaffer said Martin Luther had not played the 1-3-1 zone in the three games he had studied on film. But Martin Luther coach Corey Scheel used that zone about half of the first half, which contributed to the Spartans taking a commanding 46-14 halftime lead.
"We didn't run our offense very well against the 1-3-1," Shaffer said. "We struggled against it. We weren't in the the right spots. We didn't move where we needed to move and attack where we needed to attack."
Morgan Gardner, playing limited time in the second half, led Lutheran (7-3, 6-1 MCC) with 11 points and five rebounds. Alexis Peterson added 10 points.
JEFFERSON 45, BURLINGTON 26: The Demons clawed back after trailing 26-6 at halftime to make this nonconference game at Jefferson more respectable.
"We had a slow first half," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "We played really good defense and only scored six points in the first half.
"After halftime, we had a different mindset and energy and managed to win the second half. The girls continue to fight and that's one thing I like about this team. We took more steps forward today and that's been our goal all season."
Anika Preusker led Burlington (2-7) with five points. Bella Sanfelippo, Aleah Reesman, Shelby Busch, Brooke Wright and Bella Stoughton each scored three points.
OAK CREEK 58, WATERFORD 18: The Wolverines had a major challenge with this nonconference game against traditional power Oak Creek on its home court and struggled.
"We struggled offensively to open up any spacing on the floor," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "The times we did get to the rim, we shot very poorly. We shot 11% from the field.
"We rushed shots and we didn't execute at its finest, I guess you could say. Defensively, we had stretches where we played very well against a team that is extremely finesse on the offensive end."
Waterford (2-5) was led by Torie Loppnow and Meghan Schmidt, who each scored seven points. Emma Henningfeld had a team-high seven rebounds to go with two points.
Valentina Shehu led Oak Creek (8-3) with 10 points. The Knights are just outside the top 10 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.
Boys basketball
BURLINGTON 64, JEFFERSON 16: The Demons rolled to a 38-11 lead at halftime and coasted to this nonconference victory at Burlington.
Joey Berezowitz made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Danny Kniep had 11 points and seven rebounds. JR Lukenbill and Dane Kornely added nine points each.
The Demons improved to 8-2 with their fifth victory in the last six games. They defeated Lake Geneva Badger 56-40 Friday night.
"I thought we had some really good energy this afternoon and the kids did a really good job of sharing the basketball," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "The kids played really unselfish basketball. It was a good second night of a back-to-back."