Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 7

(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
Martin Luther 77, Prairie 63
PRAIRIE (7-4)
Shannon 6 5-8 18, Eeg 2 0-0 6, Fenderson 5 2-6 15, Roehl-Landrum 3 0-0 6, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Fiegel 5 2-3 16. Totals 22 9-17 63.
MARTIN LUTHER (6-4)
Shakur 8 4-4 21, Dorris 8 0-0 20, Haynes 8 2-3 18, Cooil 1 0-0 2, Gonzales 1 0-1 2, Thomas 5 0-0 12, Taylor 0 2-4 2. Totals 31 8-12 77.
Halftime—Martin Luther 34, Prairie 28. 3-point goals—Shannon, Eeg 2, Fenderson 3, Fiegel 4, Shakur, Dorris 4, Thomas 2. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Martin Luther 13. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Fenderson 11).
Lake Geneva Badger 43, Waterford 41
BADGER (7-4)
Lyon 4 5-8 13, Cataldo 4 2-2 14, Turner 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Scheideman 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 9-13 42.
WATERFORD (6-6)
Finnegan 2 1-2 6, Martinson 1 1-2 4, Chart 4 0-1 10, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Beesley 2 3-3 8, Spence 1 0-0 2, Geerdts 0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3 2-2 11, Storm 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 41.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Badger 20. 3-point goals—Cataldo 4, Finnegan, Martinson, Chart 2, Gustafson 3. Total fouls—Badger 12, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Badger 24, Waterford 31 (Martinson 11).
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Westosha Central 57, St. Catherine's 43
ST. CATHERINE'S (8-1)
Hamilton 2 0-1 4, Moherek 3 0-2 8, Thomas 6 1-1 15, Oliver 1 0-0 3, Carr 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 0 0-0 0, Pitts 3 6-6 13, E. Wray 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-10 43.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-2)
Sippy 4 4-6 12, Burns 1 0-0 2, Kinzler 5 0-0 10, Griffin 7 2-2 15, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Lubkeman 2 2-2 6, Turner 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 12-17 57.
Halftime—Westosha 16, St. Catherine's 14. 3-point goals—Moherek 2, Thomas 2, Oliver, Pitts, Griffin. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Westosha 10.
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
Union Grove 80, Burlington 43
UNION GROVE (9-1)
Domagalski 1 1-2 4, A. Lamers 2 0-0 4, May 4 0-0 10, Spang 2 0-0 4, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, B. Lamers 1 0-0 2, Hafferkamp 3 0-2 6, Ludvigsen 9 1-1 21, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 7 2-3 19, Feuker 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-8 80.
BURLINGTON (10-4)
B. Clapp 3 1-2 7, Reesman 0 2-2 2, Munson 1 0-0 3, Warner 1 1-3 4, Weis 0 0-0 0, Kretschmer 0 0-0 0, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, E. Clapp 3 1-3 9, Stoughton 3 1-1 8, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 6-11 43.
Halftime—Union Grove 48, Burlington 30. 3-point goals—Domagalski, May 2, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla 3, Munson, Warner, E. Clapp 2, Stoughton 2, Kwiatkowski 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 15, Burlington 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 37 (Rampulla 7).
Waterford 60, Greendale 56, OT
GREENDALE (7-6)
Glatczak 2 0-0 4, Swenski 3 0-0 6, Paszkiewicz 2 2-6 6, St. Lawrence 5 2-2 13, Yoder 1 0-0 2, Lokker 3 2-2 10, Edwards 6 2-4 15. Totals 22 8-15 56.
WATERFORD (5-8)
Ninkovic 1 2-6 4, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 4 7-10 16, Talavera 4 1-1 9, Krueger 6 3-6 16, Rozanski 0 0-0 0, Snifka 4 7-11 15, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Stelpflug 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-34 60.
Halftime—Waterford 35, Greendale 34. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—St. Lawrence, Lokker 2, Edwards, Cornell, Krueger. Total fouls—Greendale 23, Waterford 14. Rebounds—Greendale 36, Waterford 33 (Snifka 11).
St. Catherine's 56, Elkhorn 43
ELKHORN (10-3)
Malvitz 0 0-2 0, Woyak 0 1-1 1, Schultz 3 2-2 9, Storlie 2 0-0 5, Lile 11 0-7 25, Champeny 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 4-14 43.
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-5)
Price 8 0-0 20, Conley 0 0-0 0, Collier-White 9 2-6 20, Davidovic 3 0-0 7, Clark 1 0-1 2, Pardo 1 0-0 2, Neave 0 0-0 0, Green 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 3-9 56.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 25, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Schultz, Storlie, Lile 3, Price 4, Davidovic. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Elkhorn 10.
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-6)
Schwenn 1 1-1 3, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Garratt 2 1-1 5, Ricci 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 3 0-0 6, T. Loos 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-2 14.
DOMINICAN (10-1)
Love 2 2-2 7, Bly 1 0-2 3, Makari Cornelius 1 0-1 2, Makai. Cornelius 1 2-3 4, McGee 5 0-2 10, Okoro 4 1-5 9, McFarlane 2 0-0 4, Burgos Schroeder 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 5-14 51.
Halftime—Dominican 27, Catholic Central 7. 3-point goals—Love, Bly, Burgos Schroeder 2. Total fouls—Dominican 8. Rebounds—Dominican 24 (Okoro 9).