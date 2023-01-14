Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 15

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Park 75, Horlick 51
HORLICK (3-10)
King 0 0-0 0, Wendt 1 0-0 3, Ormond 3 1-2 7, Harris-Jackson 3 0-2 7, Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Janasiak 1 0-0 2, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Fletcher 3 4-8 10, Martin 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 3 8-8 14. Totals 18 13-20 55.
PARK (4-10)
Cade 0 3-4 3, Robinson 5 2-5 13, Carothers 4 0-0 8, Burgher 5 1-2 11, Harrell 0 1-2 1, Mayweather 3 1-1 7, Lynch 1 4-8 6, Freeman 3 0-0 6, D. Williams 5 4-6 14, W. Williams 0 3-4 3, Moss 0 3-5 3, Santoya-White 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 22-37 75.
Halftime—Park 28, Horlick 27. 3-point goals—Wendt, Harris-Jackson, Robinson. Total fouls—Horlick 16, Park 14. Fouled out—Harris-Jackson. Rebounds—Park 45 (Burgher 11).
Indian Trail 65, Case 55
INDIAN TRAIL (9-4)
Robinson 3 1-2 8, Dagen 0 1-2 1, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Wilhelmson 2 7-11 11, Stackhouse 13 4-4 31, Cornell 1 4-4 6. Totals 23 17-23 65.
CASE (7-6)
Coppage 2 0-1 4, Bull 2 0-0 6, Trice 1 0-0 2, Hicks 3 0-0 7, Brumby 3 4-8 12, Werner 5 0-0 10, McNeal 6 1-2 14. Totals 22 5-11 55.
Halftime—Indian Trail 32, Case 30. 3-point goals—Robinson, Stackhouse, Bull 2, Brumby 2, McNeal. Total fouls—Indian Trail 11, Case 18.
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27
UNION GROVE (8-5)
Reiter 0 0-0 0, R. Lee 0 0-0 0, West 2 0-0 5, J. Lee 5 1-2 15, Nowak 4 0-0 10, J. Barber 1 0-2 2, Horstman 3 3-3 10, Dessart 2 2-6 7, L. Barber 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Van de Water 1 0-0 2, Waters 6 2-2 14, Pettit 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 8-15 72.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-10)
Rendon 1 0-0 2, Childers 2 0-0 5, Duckworth 2 0-0 4, Szcap 3 0-0 7, Lumkes 2 2-4 6, Morris 0 1-2 1, Wallman 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-6 27.
Halftime—Union Grove 36, Delavan-Darien 11. 3-point goals—West, J. Lee 4, Nowak 2, Horstman, Dessart, Pettit, Childers, Szcap. Total fouls—Union Grove 11, Delavan-Darien 15. Rebounds—Union Grove 38 (Waters 7), Delavan-Darien 23.
Waterford 80, Wilmot 78, OT
WATERFORD (7-7)
Finnegan 0 3-6 3, Martinson 5 5-9 16, Chart 5 5-5 16, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Beesley 3 4-4 11, Spence 1 0-0 2, Gustafson 0 2-2 2, Storm 10 4-4 30, Brechtl 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 23-30 80.
WILMOT (6-8)
Kiraly 2 1-2 6, Christiansen 5 4-7 15, Frisby 3 2-5 9, Hall 0 2-4 2, Irslinger 4 0-2 11, Corona 4 3-4 11, Zimmerman 8 3-4 24. Totals 26 15-28 78.
Halftime—Waterford 37, Wilmot 19. End of regulation—Tied 71-71. 3-point goals—Martinson, Chart, Beesley, Storm 6, Kiraly, Christiansen, Frisby, Irslinger 3, Zimmerman 5. Total fouls—Waterford 21, Wilmot 24. Fouled out—Finnegan, Zimmerman. Rebounds—Waterford 27 (Martinson 5), Wilmot 33.
Elkhorn 65, Burlington 52
BURLINGTON (9-2)
Roffers 7 4-7 18, Teberg 2 0-0 5, Lukenbill 5 2-2 12, Lang 2 7-8 13, Skiles 1 0-0 2, Sulik 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-17 52.
ELKHORN (3-9)
Forster 0 4-6 4, Truesdale 1 0-0 2, Georgalas 5 5-10 15, Moore 4 0-0 8, R. Paddock 6 4-6 17, O. Paddock 5 4-4 16, Texidor 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 17-26 65.
Halftime—Burlington 23, Elkhorn 20. 3-point goals—Teberg, Lang 2, R. Paddock, O. Paddock, Texidor.
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61
RACINE LUTHERAN (3-8)
Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 6 1-2 15, Cosey 0 1-2 1, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Zamecnik 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 2 3-6 7, Farr 0 0-0 0, Orta 4 2-2 11, Jones 8 2-4 21, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Redmond 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-16 64.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-6)
Ayala 2 0-0 4, Pfeilstifter 2 0-0 6, O. Hahm 2 0-0 5, Moore 2 0-0 4, C. Hahm 2 0-0 6, Van de Water 7 3-4 20, Evans 8 0-2 16. Totals 25 3-6 61.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 23, Racine Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Ibarra 2, Orta, Jones 3, Pfeilstifter 2, O. Hahm, C. Hahm 2, Van de Water 3. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Ayala. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 26 (Ibarra 6), Shoreland Lutheran 20 (O. Hahm 5).
St. Catherine's 97, Dominican 81
DOMINICAN (6-6)
Taylor 0 0-1 0, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Martin 7 3-3 18, Caldwell 2 0-0 4, Womack 5 5-5 17, Webb 8 10-13 27, Nixon 1 0-0 2, Applewhite 0 1-2 1, Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 19-24 81.
ST. CATHERINE'S (10-1)
Hamilton 8 5-6 23, Moherek 7 0-0 18, Thomas 12 0-0 26, Carr 1 0-0 2, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 6, Pitts 5 2-4 12, E. Wray 2 0-2 4, I. Wray 3 0-2 6. Totals 40 7-14 97.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 45, Dominican 37. 3-point goals—Johnson 3, Martin, Womack 2, Webb, Hamilton 2, Moherek 4, Thomas 2, Glass-Barnes 2.
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45
MARTIN LUTHER (9-4)
Moore 2 0-0 4, Shakur 3 6-7 13, Haynes 5 3-4 15, Cooil 3 0-0 6, Gonzales 4 2-2 12, Winter 2 3-4 7, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 0-0 11. Totals 24 14-17 70.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-9)
Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Krien 8 8-9 24, Schwenn 1 0-0 2, Pedone 2 0-0 6, Zens 1 1-2 3, Czarny 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 2 2-5 6, Mullenbach 1 0-0 2, Benitez 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-16 45.
Halftime—Martin Luther 30, Catholic Central 21. 3-point goals—Shakur, Haynes 2, Gonzales 2, Thomas 3, Pedone 2. Total fouls—Martin Luther 15, Catholic Central 14. Rebounds—Martin Luther 32 (Winter 9), Catholic Central 20 (Sullivan 9).
Girls basketball
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Park 71, Horlick 55
HORLICK (1-15)
Anzalone-Thomas 0 0-0 0, Shaw 2 0-0 5, Mayweather 0 0-0 0, Cruz 5 3-8 15, Miller 0 0-0 0, McFarland 1 2-4 5, Stephan 0 0-0 0, Tomachefsky 2 0-2 5, Lawson 5 1-4 11, Mooney 6 2-7 14, Hyde 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-25 55.
PARK (3-11)
Bostick 6 103 13, Betker 17 10-19 45, Jennings 0 1-2 1, Donald 0 0-2 0, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0, Quick 0 1-2 1, McAllister 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 3 0-2 7, Speener 0 0-2 0, Brandmeier 1 0-2 2. Totals 28 13-34 71.
Halftime—Horlick 33, Park 30. 3-point goals—Shaw, Cruz 2, McFarland, Tomachefsky, Betker, Wentorf. Total fouls—Horlick 27, Park 20. Fouled out—Miller.
Indian Trail 57, Case 54, OT
CASE (3-11)
Williams 3 3-5 10, Baumstark 0 1-2 1, Schmidtmann 1 0-2 3, Davis 6 2-6 16, Tarnowski 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 2 2-4 6, Hicks 6 3-9 16, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Kontek 0 0-0 0, Gardy 1 0-0 2, Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-28 54.
INDIAN TRAIL (5-7)
Covelli 0 1-2 1, Orozco 0 0-0 0, Ristau 0 2-2 2, Granucci 2 2-2 6, Gonzalez 9 3-3 24, Andrews 3 0-1 9, Greno 4 5-9 15, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals18 12-19 57 .
Halftime—Case 29, Indian Trail 25. End of regulation—Tied 50-50. 3-point goals—Williams, Schmidtmann, Hicks, Gonzalez 3, Andrews 3, Greno 2. Total fouls—Case 18, Indian Trail 24. Fouled out—Gonzalez, Greno.
Waterford 59, Wilmot 38
WATERFORD (7-9)
Ninkovic 3 1-2 7, Strasser 3 0-0 9, Gorn 1 0-0 3, Cornell 0 2-2 2, Voit 0 0-0 0, Hoskins-Freitag 0 1-2 1, Talavera 1 4-4 7, Krueger 4 1-2 9, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 1 1-2 4, Acker 0 0-0 0, Snifka 5 2-2 15, Holmes 1 0-0 2, Stelpflug 0 0-3 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-22 59.
WILMOT (4-12)
Nettis 1 0-0 2, Beagle 2 0-0 4, Peters 2 0-2 4, Johnson 5 10-15 21, Klein 0 1-4 1, Sala 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 11-21 38.
Halftime—Waterford 32, Wilmot 16. 3-point goals—Strasser 3, Gorn, Talavera, Rozanski, Snifka 3, Johnson. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Wilmot 17. Rebounds—Waterford 46 (Snifka 9), Wilmot 33.
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 39
UNION GROVE (11-1)
Domagalski 0 0-1 0, A. Lamers 2 0-1 4, May 5 0-0 11, Spang 6 0-1 13, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, B. Lamers 1 0-0 2, Hafferkamp 3 2-2 10, Ludvigsen 5 1-2 13, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 4 2-2 11, Feuker 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-8 72.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (8-6)
Logterman 1 0-0 2, Dawson 1 1-3 3, Crull 5 3-4 13, Gonzalez 2 2-4 7, Stallings 3 4-7 11, Quartucci 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 11-20 39.
Halftime—Union Grove 29, Delavan-Darien 14. 3-point goals—May, Spang, Smith, Hafferkamp 2, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla, Gonzalez, Stallings. Total fouls—Union Grove 13, Delavan-Darien 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 40 (Rampulla 17).
Racine Lutheran 53, Shoreland Lutheran 24
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-10)
DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Koestler 3 0-0 6, Fitzpatrick 1 1-2 3, Olson 3 1-2 7, Heathcock 2 0-0 4, Minar 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-4 24.
RACINE LUTHERAN (8-6)
Kading 0 4-10 4, Mandujano 1 0-0 2, Jaramillo 5 2-3 14, Guida 0 1-2 1, Strande 9 2-4 21, Gamroth 0 0-0 0, Kellner 3 5-7 11. Totals 18 14-26 53.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 18, Shoreland Lutheran 15. 3-point goals—Jaramillo 2, Strande. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 18, Racine Lutheran 9.
Dominican 59, St. Catherine's 32
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-7)
Price 1 0-0 2, Conley 1 1-2 4, Collier-White 1 1-2 3, Davidovic 1 1-2 4, Clark 4 1-1 9, Pardo 2 0-1 4, Neave 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-1 4. Totals 13 4-9 32.
DOMINICAN (13-1)
Love 3 4-4 10, Bly 1 0-0 2, Makari Cornelius 0 2-2 2, Makaiyah Cornelius 0 1-3 1, McGee 4 11-14 19, Okoro 2 6-10 10, McFarlane 1 0-2 2, Burgos-Schroeder 4 2-4 11, Baldwin 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 26-39 59.
Halftime—Dominican 29, St. Catherine's 9. 3-point goals—Conley, Davidovic, Burgos-Schroeder. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 24, Dominican 14.
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Burlington 54, Elkhorn 44
ELKHORN (11-5)
Remington 0 3-4 3, Malvitz 1 1-2 4, Woyak 2 1-4 6, Schultz 1 3-4 5, B. Lile 0 2-4 2, K. Lile 5 5-11 16, Champeny 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 15-29 44.
BURLINGTON (12-4)
B. Clapp 5 4-5 16, Al. Reesman 0 2-4 2, Warner 1 0-0 2, Weis 3 2-4 9, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 2 0-0 5, E. Clapp 2 4-6 10, Au. Reesman 1 0-0 3, Stoughton 1 0-0 3, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-19 54.
Halftime—Burlington 29, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Malvitz, Woyak, K. Lile, B. Clapp 2, Weis, Wright, E. Clapp 2, Au. Reesman, Stoughton. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 19.
Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35
MARTIN LUTHER (9-4)
Lau 0 3-4 3, Hoppert 8 6-8 26, Lokker 3 0-2 6, Gunderson 2 1-2 5, Moesch 1 2-4 4, Herbig 0 1-2 1, Blazei 3 5-6 11, Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 18-28 59.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-8)
Schwenn 2 0-0 4, Redmer 0 0-0 0, Garratt 4 0-2 8, Lynch 3 0-1 6, Kayser 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 1 0-0 2, T. Loos 7 1-4 15. Totals 17 1-7 35.
Halftime—Martin Luther 28, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Hoppert 4, Roberts. Total fouls—Martin Luther 8, Catholic Central 19. Fouled out—Schwenn, K. Loos.