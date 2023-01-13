Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 14

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61
RACINE LUTHERAN (3-8)
Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 6 1-2 15, Cosey 0 1-2 1, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Zamecnik 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 2 3-6 7, Farr 0 0-0 0, Orta 4 2-2 11, Jones 8 2-4 21, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Redmond 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-16 64.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-6)
Ayala 2 0-0 4, Pfeilstifter 2 0-0 6, O. Hahm 2 0-0 5, Moore 2 0-0 4, C. Hahm 2 0-0 6, Van de Water 7 3-4 20, Evans 8 0-2 16. Totals 25 3-6 61.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 23, Racine Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Ibarra 2, Orta, Jones 3, Pfeilstifter 2, O. Hahm, C. Hahm 2, Van de Water 3. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Ayala. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 26 (Ibarra 6), Shoreland Lutheran 20 (O. Hahm 5).
St. Catherine's 97, Dominican 81
DOMINICAN (6-6)
Taylor 0 0-1 0, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Martin 7 3-3 18, Caldwell 2 0-0 4, Womack 5 5-5 17, Webb 8 10-13 27, Nixon 1 0-0 2, Applewhite 0 1-2 1, Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 19-24 81.
ST. CATHERINE'S (10-1)
Hamilton 8 5-6 23, Moherek 7 0-0 18, Thomas 12 0-0 26, Carr 1 0-0 2, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 6, Pitts 5 2-4 12, E. Wray 2 0-2 4, I. Wray 3 0-2 6. Totals 40 7-14 97.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 45, Dominican 37. 3-point goals—Johnson 3, Martin, Womack 2, Webb, Hamilton 2, Moherek 4, Thomas 2, Glass-Barnes 2.
Total fouls—Dominican xx, St. Catherine's xx. Fouled out—Name, delete if none. Technical fouls—Delete if none.
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45
MARTIN LUTHER (9-4)
Moore 2 0-0 4, Shakur 3 6-7 13, Haynes 5 3-4 15, Cooil 3 0-0 6, Gonzales 4 2-2 12, Winter 2 3-4 7, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 0-0 11. Totals 24 14-17 70.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-9)
Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Krien 8 8-9 24, Schwenn 1 0-0 2, Pedone 2 0-0 6, Zens 1 1-2 3, Czarny 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 2 2-5 6, Mullenbach 1 0-0 2, Benitez 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-16 45.
Halftime—Martin Luther 30, Catholic Central 21. 3-point goals—Shakur, Haynes 2, Gonzales 2, Thomas 3, Pedone 2. Total fouls—Martin Luther 15, Catholic Central 14. Rebounds—Martin Luther 32 (Winter 9), Catholic Central 20 (Sullivan 9).
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Burlington 54, Elkhorn 44
ELKHORN (11-5)
Remington 0 3-4 3, Malvitz 1 1-2 4, Woyak 2 1-4 6, Schultz 1 3-4 5, B. Lile 0 2-4 2, K. Lile 5 5-11 16, Champeny 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 15-29 44.
BURLINGTON (12-4)
B. Clapp 5 4-5 16, Al. Reesman 0 2-4 2, Warner 1 0-0 2, Weis 3 2-4 9, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 2 0-0 5, E. Clapp 2 4-6 10, Au. Reesman 1 0-0 3, Stoughton 1 0-0 3, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-19 54.
Halftime—Burlington 29, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Malvitz, Woyak, K. Lile, B. Clapp 2, Weis, Wright, E. Clapp 2, Au. Reesman, Stoughton. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 19.
Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35
MARTIN LUTHER (9-4)
Lau 0 3-4 3, Hoppert 8 6-8 26, Lokker 3 0-2 6, Gunderson 2 1-2 5, Moesch 1 2-4 4, Herbig 0 1-2 1, Blazei 3 5-6 11, Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 18-28 59.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-8)
Schwenn 2 0-0 4, Redmer 0 0-0 0, Garratt 4 0-2 8, Lynch 3 0-1 6, Kayser 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 1 0-0 2, T. Loos 7 1-4 15. Totals 17 1-7 35.
Halftime—Martin Luther 28, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Hoppert 4, Roberts. Total fouls—Martin Luther 8, Catholic Central 19. Fouled out—Schwenn, K. Loos.