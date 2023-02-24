(THURSDAY’S GAMES)
Park 89, Horlick 71
PARK (12-12)
Cade 4 3-3 12, Robinson 7 2-4 21, Carothers 6 1-2 14, Burgher 7 1-1 15, Harrell 1 0-1 2, Mayweather 8 0-1 19, Freeman 0 0-0 0, D. Williams 3 0-0 6, W. Williams 0 0-0 0, Moss 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 7-12 89.
HORLICK (5-19)
King 1 0-0 3, Wendt 0 0-0 0, Ormond 6 0-0 14, Farr 3 2-2 8, Hubbard 2 0-0 4, Janasiak 0 0-0 0, Shelton 5 2-6 12, Fletcher 5 3-5 15, Martin 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 2 10-10 15. Totals 24 17-23 71.
Halftime—Park 45, Horlick 38. 3-point goals—Cade, Robinson 5, Carothers, Mayweather 3, King, Ormond 2, Fletcher 2, McIntosh. Total fouls—Park 15, Horlick 15. Technical foul—Carothers.
St. Catherine's 63, St. Joseph 52
ST. CATHERINE'S (23-1)
Hamilton 7 6-9 20, Moherek 0 0-0 0, Thomas 4 2-4 11, Glass-Barnes 0 0-0 0, Pitts 8 5-6 25, E. Wray 2 0-0 4, I. Wray 1 1-1 3. Totals 22 14-20 63.
ST. JOSEPH (14-10)
Kenesie 6 6-6 20, Werlinger 1 0-0 2, T. Santarelli 4 4-4 12, Stapleton 7 0-0 14, D. Santarelli 1 2-4 4. Totals 19 12-14 52.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 31, St. Joseph 16. 3-point goals—Thomas, Pitts 4, Kenesie 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 11, St. Joseph 14. Technical foul—Kenesie.
Thomas More 84, Racine Lutheran 57
LUTHERAN (8-16)
Gaston 1 0-2 2, Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Cosey 3 0-1 6, Hoeft 1 0-0 2, Zamecnik 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 6 1-1 15, Orta 0 2-2 2, Jones 4 3-4 12, Loomis 6 2-8 14, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-18 57.
THOMAS MORE (20-4)
Oleson 7 2-2 20, McCottry 5 1-2 12, McGuinnis 2 0-0 5, Clarey 2 0-0 5, Kleist 2 0-0 4, Brown 4 0-0 10, Cunningham 3 0-0 9, Andrzejewski 2 0-0 4, Carrasquillo 1 1-2 3, Konneh 5 0-0 10, Wenzel 0 0-2 0, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-8 84.
Halftime—Thomas More 61, Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Pitrof 2, Jones, Oleson 4, McCottry, McGuinnis, Clarey, Brown 2 , Cunningham 3. Total fouls—Lutheran 8, Thomas More 14. Rebounds—Lutheran 35 (Loomis 12), Thomas More 43 (Carrasquillo 6).
Dominican 99, Prairie 54
PRAIRIE (11-13)
Koston 0 0-0 0, Shannon 5 2-3 12, Eeg 2 0-0 4, Fenderson 6 5-6 18, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Gordon 3 0-0 6, Greb 1 0-0 2, Fiegel 3 0-0 8, CLark 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-9 54.
DOMINICAN (15-8)
Taylor 3 0-0 6, Fessahaye 2 0-0 4, Johnson 8 2-2 23, Martin 4 1-1 18, Caldwell 7 0-1 14, Womack 8 0-0 22, Webb 6 0-0 12. Totals 41 3-4 99.
Halftime—Dominican 54, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—Fenderson, Fiegel 2, Johnson 5, Martin 3, Womack 6. Total fouls—Prairie 8, Dominican 12.