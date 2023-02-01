Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 2

(TUESDAY’S GAMES)
Park 67, Case 65
CASE (9-8)
Coppage 2 1-2 5, Bull 1 0-2 3, Trice 0 0-1 0, Brumby 9 2-5 21, Werner 5 0-0 10, Robinson 3 0-0 6, McNeal 7 3-3 20. Totals 27 6-13 65.
PARK (7-11)
Cade 1 1-2 3, Robinson 2 1-2 6, Carothers 2 2-7 7, Burgher 6 0-2 12, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 8 2-4 20, Lynch 1 4-5 7, W. Williams 5 0-1 11, White 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 11-25 67.
Halftime—Park 30, Case 24. 3-point goals—Bull, Brumby, McNeal 3, Robinson, Carothers, Burgher 2, Mayweather 2, Lynch, W. Williams. Total fouls—Case 18, Park 16. Fouled out—Werner.
Horlick 82, Bradford 61
HORLICK (4-14)
King 2 0-0 5, Wendt 4 2-4 12, Ormond 1 0-0 2, Farr 7 1-4 16, Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Janasiak 1 0-1 2, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 5 1-2 11, Martin 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 11 2-2 27. Totals 34 7-15 82.
BRADFORD (2-17)
Klemp 0 0-2 0, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Jennings 2 0-0 6, Kem. Parks 6 1-3 13, Kea. Parks 1 0-0 2, Belotti 1 2-3 4, Spikes 1 0-0 2, LeFlore 1 0-0 3, Hearton 1 1-2 3, Sauer 6 4-4 18, Delgado 4 0-1 8. Totals 24 8-15 61.
Halftime—Horlick 49, Bradford 33. 3-point goals—King, Wendt 2, Farr, McIntosh 3, Jennings 2, LeFlore, Sauer 2. Total fouls—Horlick 18, Bradford 13.
Prairie 57, Catholic Central 55
PRAIRIE (10-7)
Shannon 6 2-5 16, Eeg 6 4-5 20, Fenderson 8 0-1 17, Roehl-Landrum 0 0-0 0, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Gordan 0 0-0 0, West 0 0-0 0, Fiegel 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-11 57.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-15)
Von Rabenau 3 3-4 9, Krien 12 1-2 27, Pedone 2 0-0 5, Zens 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 4 0-0 8, Benitez 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 4-6 55.
Halftime—Prairie 22, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Shannon 2, Eeg 4, Fenderson, Krien 2, Pedone. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Catholic Central 11. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Fenderson 13), Catholic Central 33 (Sullivan 13).
Waterford 65, St. John's NW 31
WATERFORD (9-10)
Finnegan 0 0-0 0, Martinson 6 1-2 14, Chart 2 0-0 6, Whitford 1 0-1 2, Beesley 5 1-1 12, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Spence 2 2-2 6, Gustafson 4 0-0 9, Storm 3 1-2 8, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Brechtl 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Thompson 2 0-1 4. Totals 27 5-9 65.
ST. JOHN'S NW (5-11)
Totals 11 5-9 31.
Halftime—Waterford 34, St. John's NW 14. 3-point goals—Martinson, Chart 2, Beesley, Gustafson, Storm. Total fouls—Waterford 12, St. John's NW 11. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Martinson 9), St. John's NW 17.
Racine Lutheran 90, Destiny 48
DESTINY (1-10)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Strand 7 1-3 19, Overton 3 1-3 8, Dicko 2 5-7 9, Jones 1 2-4 4, Colbert 2 0-0 4, Glover 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-17 48.
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-11)
Gaston 2 0-0 4, Gavigan 1 0-0 3, Ibarra 9 2-4 22, Cosey 8 1-2 17, Hoeft 3 0-0 6, Carvion Fenderson 1 0-0 2, Zamecnik 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 3 2-2 8, Orta 4 0-0 9, Jones 5 2-3 13, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Hansing 0 0-0 0, Redmond 0 0-0 0. Totals 39 7-11 90.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 49, Destiny 23. 3-point goals—Strand 4, Overton, Gavigan, Ibarra 2, Orta, Jones. Total fouls—Destiny 14, Racine Lutheran 15. Rebounds—Destiny 34 (Jones 11), Racine Lutheran 44 (Ibarra 8).
St. Catherine's 77, Shoreland Lutheran 54
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (8-9)
Ayala 3 0-0 9, Pfeilstifter 5 3-3 14, O. Hahm 1 0-0 3, Smith 2 1-1 6, C. Hahm 0 0-2 0, Van de Water 8 2-2 20, Krueger 0 2-4 2. Totals 19 8-12 54.
ST. CATHERINE'S (16-1)
Vinson 1 2-2 4, Hamilton 6 0-0 15, Thomas 6 0-0 13, Ozier 2 0-0 4, Contreras-Ward 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 4, Herron 3 0-0 8, Pitts 5 1-1 13, Ropiak 2 0-0 4, E. Wray 2 0-0 4, Robinson 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 3-3 77.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 49, Shoreland Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Ayala 3, Pfeilstifter, O. Hahm, Smith, Van de Water 2, Hamilton 3, Thomas, Herron 2, Pitts 2. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 4, St. Catherine's 15.
Girls basketball
(TUESDAY’S GAMES)
Case 63, Park 45
CASE (4-14)
Williams 5 3-5 13, Baumstark 7 2-5 21, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 6, Tarnowski 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 3 3-5 9, Hicks 5 2-5 14, Kontek 0 0-0 0, Grandy 0 0-0 0, Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-20 63.
PARK (4-14)
Bostick 6 1-3 13, Betker 7 4-6 18, Keeran 0 0-0 0, Jennings 2 0-0 4, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Quirk 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Brandmeier 3 0-0 6, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Donald 0 0-3 0. Totals 20 5-12 45.
Halftime—Case 29, Park 25. 3-point goals—Baumstark 5, Hicks 2. Total fouls—Case 14, Park 18.
Shoreland Lutheran 57, St. Catherine's 41
ST. CATHERINE'S (9-10)
Price 1 1-3 4, Conley 1 0-1 2, Collier-White8 2-3 18, Davidovic 1 0-0 3, Pardo 4 0-0 9, Neave 0 0-0 0, Green 1 3-6 7, Von Schilling-Worth 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-13 41.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-14)
Koestler 1 2-4 4, Fitzpatrick 0 0-0 0, Sadowski 1 0-0 2, Olson 3 4-4 11, Salfer 2 0-0 4, Heusterberg 9 9-10 30, Heathcock 2 2-2 4. Totals 18 19-23 57.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 24, St. Catherine's 19. 3-point goals—Price, Davidovic, Pardo, Olson, Heusterberg 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 21, Shoreland Lutheran 13. Fouled out—Neave, Green, Fitzpatrick.
Union Grove 79, Waterford 40
WATERFORD (8-10)
Strasser 1 0-0 3, Cornell 1 5-10 7, Veit 1 0-0 3, Hoskins-Freitag 0 0-1 0, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Krueger 2 1-2 5, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 1 1-2 3, Snifka 2 0-0 5, Holmes 2 0-0 4, Stelpflug 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 7-15 40.
UNION GROVE (17-1)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, A. Lamers 3 0-0 6, May 2 0-0 5, Spang 7 0-0 17, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, B. Lamers 2 0-0 4, Hafferkamp 3 0-2 6, Ludvigsen 7 0-0 20, Orcutt 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 6 1-2 14, Feuker 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 1-4 79.
Halftime—Union Grove 33, Waterford 22. 3-point goals—Strasser, Veit, Snifka, May, Spang 3, Ludvigsen 6, Orcutt, Rampulla. Total fouls—Waterford 11, Union Grove 18. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Ludvigsen 8).
Wilmot 52, Burlington 48
WILMOT (6-14)
Nettis 1 1-2 3, Peters 4 1-1 10, Johnson 13 5-6 37, Klein 0 0-1 0, Sala 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 52.
BURLINGTON (12-8)
Sanfelippo 0 0-0 0, B. Clapp 5 2-2 15, Al. Reesman 4 3-4 12, Warner 6 1-1 11, Weis 0 2-4 2, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 1-2 4, E. Clapp 0 2-2 2, Stoughton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-15 48.
Halftime—Burlington 28, Wilmot 11. 3-point goals—Peters, Johnson 6, B. Clapp 3, Al. Reesman, Wright. Total fouls—Wilmot 17, Burlington 14.
Bradford 80, Horlick 33
BRADFORD (15-5)
Carlino 2 0-0 6, Keys 3 0-0 6, Tenuta 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 1-2 1, Green 3 0-0 6, Thomas 12 3-5 28, Farmer 8 2-2 22, Parker 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 6-9 80.
HORLICK (1-19)
Anzalone-Thomas 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 3 2-3 8, Cruz 2 0-0 5, Miller 3 1-4 7, Tomachefsky 3 0-0 7, Lawson 0 0-2 0, Mooney 2 0-4 4, Hyde 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-13 33.
Halftime—Bradford 44, Horlick 15. 3-point goals—Carlino 2, Tenuta, Thomas, Farmer 4, Cruz, Tomachefsky. Total fouls—Bradford 15, Horlick 9. Rebounds—Horlick 33 (Lawson 11).
Prairie 69, Catholic Central 30
PRAIRIE (16-2)
R. Jaramillo 8 0-1 18, Kirkwood 0 0-0 0, Jorgenson 1 0-0 2, Decker 8 2-4 18, Collier-White 3 0-0 6, Swedberg 2 0-0 4, Galica 6 0-0 15, Lawler 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 2-5 69.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-13)
Schwenn 1 0-0 3, Redmer 0 0-0 0, Jabrial 0 0-2 0, Henderson 0 0-2 0, Garratt 3 3-4 9, Lynch 2 0-2 4, Kayser 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 3 1-2 7, T. Loos 3 1-4 7. Totals 12 5-16 30.
Halftime—Prairie 34, Catholic Central 7. 3-point goals—R. Jaramillo 2, Galica 3, Schwenn. Total fouls—Prairie 12, Catholic Central 9.