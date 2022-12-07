Prep basketball boxes for Dec. 8

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Westosha Central 78, Park 45
PARK (0-4)
Cade 3 2-6 9, Carothers 2 2-2 6, Burgher 1 0-0 2, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 6 2-6 15, Lynch 2 1-4 7, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, Santoya-White 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-18 45.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (2-0)
Sippy 5 4-5 18, Wegel 1 0-0 2, Kinsler 6 0-0 15, Schultz 2 0-0 6, Griffin 3 2-3 9, Anderson 2 2-6 6, Lubkeman 5 2-3 12, Turner 4 2-2 10. Totals 28 12-19 78.
Halftime—Westosha Central 33, Park 13. 3-point goals—Cade, Mayweather, Lynch 2, Sippy 4, Kinsler 3, Schultz 2, Griffin. Total fouls—Park 16, Westosha Central 12. Rebounds—Park 17 (Carothers 5).
Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57
People are also reading…
MUKWONAGO (2-3)
Taylor 4 3-5 12, Poling 1 0-0 2, Madson 5 4-4 17, Frelka 4 0-1 8, Kilton 1 2-2 5, Pollnow 2 0-2 4, Hayden 1 0-2 2, Behling 2 0-0 5, Roy 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-16 57.
BURLINGTON (2-0)
Roffers 6 6-10 19, Teberg 4 3-3 11, Kendall 1 0-0 3, Lukenbill 8 3-3 20, Lang 2 0-0 6, Skiles 1 1-2 3, Sulik 2 2-3 6. Totals 24 15-21 68.
Halftime—Mukwonago 23, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Taylor, Madson 3, Kilton, Behling, Roffers, Kendall, Lukebill, Lang 2. Rebounds—Mukwonago 27, Burlington 30 (Lukenbill 9).
Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46
STOUGHTON (3-0)
Totals 18 10-23 51.
UNION GROVE (2-1)
Lee 1 0-0 2, J. Barber 2 0-0 4, Dessart 0 0-1 0, Van De Water 4 3-7 11, L. Barber 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 6 5-8 17, Waters 2 4-4 8. Totals 17 12-20 46.
Halftime—Stoughton 28, Union Grove 22. Total fouls—Stoughton 17, Union Grove 19. Rebounds—Stoughton 39, Union Grove 34 (J. Barber 9).
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43
LUTHERAN (2-2)
Gavigan 1 0-0 3, Ibarra 4 7-9 15, Cosey 0 0-0 0, Hoeft 2 2-3 6, Pitrof 3 0-1 6, Orta 3 1-1 8, Jones 5 2-3 12, Loomis 0 1-3 1, Redmond 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-20 55.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-1)
Von Rabenau 2 0-0 4, Krien 8 4-7 20, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Pedone 1 0-0 3, Zens 1 1-2 4, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 2 2-4 6, Mullenbach 2 0-0 4, Benitez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-13 43.
Halftime—Lutheran 22, Catholic Central 16. 3-point goals—Gavigan, Orta, Pedone, Zens. Total fouls—Lutheran 14, Catholic Central 18. Fouled out—Krien. Rebounds—Lutheran 31 (Ibarra, Pitrof 6), Catholic Central 25 (Sullivan 7).
St. Catherine's 68, Prairie 38
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-0)
Vinson Jr. 3 1-1 7, Hamilton 8 1-2 20, Moherek 3 0-0 8, Thomas-Kumpula 4 1-2 10, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Ozier 0 0-0 0, Ward 3 0-0 7, Carr 0 0-2 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Herron 0 0-0 0, Pitts 3 0-0 7, Ropiak 0 1-2 1, E. Wray 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 2 0-1 4. Totals 28 4-10 68.
PRAIRIE (3-2)
Eeg 1 2-5 5, Fenderson 9 1-4 21, Roehl-Landrum 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Gordon 1 2-2 4, West 0 0-0 0, Grab 0 0-0 0, Fiegel 3 0-0 7, Clark 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 6-15 38.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 41, Prairie 23. 3-point goals—Hamilton 3, Moherek 2, Thomas-Kumpula, Ward, Pitts, Eeg, Fenderson 2, Fiegel. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Prairie 13.
Girls basketball
Horlick 48, Waukesha South 47
WAUKESHA SOUTH (1-6)
Martinez 0 0-2 0, Zlotocha 2 1-2 6, Hartline 4 0-0 12, Tatum 3 2-4 8, Terry 2 4-7 8, Johnson 3 4-6 13. Totals 14 11-21 47.
HORLICK (1-6)
Anzalone-Thomas 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 0 0-1 0, Cruz 7 4-6 21, Tomachefsky 3 3-6 10, Lawson 6 1-1 13, Moreno 0 0-0 0, Mooney 1 0-0 2, Hyde 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-16 48.
Halftime—Horlick 23, Waukesha South 21. 3-point goals—Cruz 3, Tomachefsky. Total fouls—Waukesha South 16, Horlick 19. Fouled out—Anzalone-Thomas, Mooney. Rebounds—Horlick 36 (Lawson 14).
Park 66, Milwaukee Riverside 38
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE (0-5)
Totals 18 2-9 38.
PARK (2-3)
Grace 13 5-8 32, Shelby 6 3-6 15, Jenna 5 0-0 13, Izzy 2 0-0 4, Kerran 1 0-0 2, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Jaquel 0 0-0 0, Taniyah 0 0-0 0, Marissa 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-14 66.
Halftime—Park 32, Milwaukee Riverside 14. 3-point goals—Grace, Jenna 3. Total fouls—Milwaukee Riverside 13, Park 12. Rebounds—Milwaukee Riverside 51, Park 41 (Shelby 12).
Burlington 60, Badger 57
BURLINGTON (6-0)
Sanfelippo 0 0-0 0, B. Clapp 8 0-0 17, Reesman 3 5-11 12, Warner 2 1-2 5, Weis 3 4-7 10, Bebow 3 4-6 11, Wright 2 0-2 5. Totals 21 14-28 60.
BADGER (3-2)
Villarreal 7 0-0 14, B. Cruz 1 2-2 5, P. Hayes 1 2-3 4, Deering 3 1-3 8, Nottestad 4 2-4 14, Bland 1 0-0 3, McKinney 1 0-0 2, M. Hayes 2 0-1 4, V. Cruz 0 3-4 3. Totals 20 10-17 57.
Halftime—Burlington 26, Badger 26. 3-point goals—B. Clapp, Reesman, Bebow, Wright, B. Cruz, Deering, Nottestad 4, Bland. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Badger 29. Fouled out—Villarreal, P. Hayes.
Union Grove 40, Elkhorn 31
UNION GROVE (4-1)
Domagalski 1 0-0 2, May 2 0-0 6, Spang 2 0-2 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hafferkamp 1 0-0 2, Ludvigsen 5 1-1 11, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 6 0-1 14. Totals 17 1-4 40.
ELKHORN (4-1)
Malvitz 1 0-0 2, Woyak 5 0-0 10, Schultz 2 0-0 4, Lile 3 1-6 7, Champeny 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 3-8 31.
Halftime—Union Grove 18, Elkhorn 17. 3-point goals—May 2, Spang, Rampulla 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 12, Elkhorn 9. Rebounds—Union Grove 20 (Ludvigsen 6).
Racine Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 26
LUTHERAN (3-2)
Kolstett 0 1-2 1, Mandujano 3 0-0 7, Jaramillo 2 4-6 10, Ibarra 2 1-2 5, Guida 0 0-0 0, Strande 4 2-2 12, Gamroth 0 0-0 0, Kellner 5 4-6 14. Totals 16 12-18 49.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-3)
Schwenn 1 0-0 2, Redmer 0 0-0 0, Jabrial 1 0-0 3, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doolittle 1 0-0 2, Garratt 3 0-0 6, Ricci 0 0-0 0, Lynch 2 0-0 4, K. Loos 1 1-2 4, Estrada 0 0-0 0, T. Loos 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 1-2 26.
Halftime—Lutheran 22, Catholic Central 10. 3-point goals—Mandujano, Jaramillo 2, Strande 2, Jabrial, K. Loos, T. Loos. Total fouls—Lutheran 3, Catholic Central 13.