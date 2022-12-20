 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball boxes for Dec. 21

(MONDAY'S GAMES)

Sun Prairie East 62, Horlick 57 

HORLICK (2-5)

King 5 0-0 13, Wendt 2 1-2 7, Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Farr 4 0-0 9, Shelton 0 0-0-0, Chapman 2 0-0 4, Fletcher 6 1-3 13, Martin 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 5 0-0 11. Totals 24 2-5 57.

SP EAST (1-6)

Lythjohan 4 1-2 10, Glusick 3 0-0 6, Fry 3 0-0 8, Ostrenga 1 0-0 2, Tesch 7 1-2 17, Van Wie 3 2-2 8, Raimer 2 0-0 5, Kavanaugh 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 4-6 62.

Halftime—East 36, Horlick 25. 3-point goals—King 3, Wendt 2, Farr, McIntosh, Lythjohan, Fry 2, Tesch 2, Raimer. Total fouls—Horlick 10, SP East 7. 

Girls basketball

(MONDAY'S GAMES)

Badger 81, Park 44

BADGER (6-3)

M. Hayes 8 0-2 16, Nottestad 4 2-2 14, P. Hayes 4 0-0 9, Butinas 3 3-4 9, Cruz 3 0-0 8, Deering 3 2-3 8, Freeman 1 4-7 6, McKinney 2 0-0 4, Porras 1 0-0 2, Cruz 0 1-2 1, Villarreal 0 0-1 0. Totals 30 13-23 81.

PARK (2-7)

Betker 5 8-10 18, Jennings 4 0-2 8, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Bostick 1 0-1 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Quirk 3 0-1 6, Keeran 0 0-0 0Wentorf 4 0-0 8, Speener 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-14 44.

Halftime—Badger 33, Park 19. 3-point goals—Nottestad 4, P. Hayes, Cruz 2, Deering. Total fouls—Badger 15, Park 19. Fouled out—Bostick. Rebounds—Badger 71 (M. Hayes 18), Park 46 (Betker 12).

Stoughton 39, Waterford 38

STOUGHTON (4-6)

Bellisle 2 0-0 6, Perkins 5 2-3 14, Royston 1 0-0 2, Stokes 3 4-5 11, Hamacher 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 7-10 39.

WATERFORD (3-7)

Ninkovic 4 0-0 9, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 3 0-0 6, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Krueger 2 5-10 9, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 0 0-0 0, Snifka 2 2-4 8, Holmes 0 1-2 1, Stelpflug 1 3-3 5. Totals 12 11-19 38.

Halftime—Waterford 24, Stoughton 15. 3-point goals—Bellisle 2, Perkins 2, Stokes, Schmidt, Ninkovic, Snifka 2. Total fouls—Stoughton 13, Waterford 12. Rebounds—Stoughton 30, Waterford 27 (Snifka 6).

