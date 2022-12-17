Prep Basketball boxes for Dec. 18

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Waterford 69, Elkhorn 41
WATERFORD (5-3)
Finnegan 4 1-1 11, Martinson 6 2-2 18, Chart 6 0-0 14, Whitford 1 0-0 2, Beesley 3 0-0 9, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Spence 1 0-0 2, Geerdts 0 0-1 0, Gustafson 1 0-0 3, Storm 2 0-1 6, Patterson 0 2-2 2, Brechtl 0 2-2 2, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-9 69.
ELKHORN (1-6)
Forster 2 3-5 7, Moore 1 0-0 2, R. Paddock 6 1-2 15, O. Paddock 4 2-2 11, Texidor 2 2-3 6. Totals 15 8-14 41.
Halftime—Waterford 30, Elkhorn 16. 3-point goals—Finnegan 2, Martinson 4, Chart 2, Beesley 3, Gustafson, Storm 2, R. Paddock 2, O. Paddock. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Elkhorn 16. Rebounds—Waterford 35 (Spence 6), Elkhorn 28.
Union Grove 62, Badger 48
People are also reading…
BADGER (4-4)
Lyon 2 5-6 9, Cataldo 5 1-2 16, Liptak 2 1-4 5, Turner 4 3-8 12, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Scheideman 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 10-20 48.
UNION GROVE (4-2)
West 3 1-1 7, Lee 7 1-2 17, Nowak 4 0-0 8, J. Barber 0 0-1 0, Horstman 0 0-0 0, L. Barber 2 1-2 7, Berg 3 0-2 8, Montgomery 6 2-2 15, Pettit 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-10 62.
Halftime—Union Grove 32, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Cataldo 5, Turner, Lee 2, L. Barber 2, Berg 2, Montgomery. Total fouls—Badger 13, Union Grove 14. Rebounds—Badger 21, Union Grove 28 (Montgomery 9).
St. Joseph 61, Racine Lutheran 53, OT
ST. JOSEPH (5-1)
McTernan 3 0-0 7, Kenesie 6 14-20 26, Werlinger 1 0-0 2, T. Santarelli 1 0-0 2, Stapleton 6 0-1 12, D. Santarelli 5 2-6 12. Totals 22 16-27 61.
LUTHERAN (2-4)
Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 6 0-0 12, Cosey 1 5-8 7, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 7 0-0 14, Farr 0 0-0 0, Orta 0 2-2 2, Jones 3 2-4 9, Redmond 3 2-4 9. Totals 20 11-18 53.
Halftime—St. Joseph 25, Lutheran 24. End of regulation—Tied 48-48. 3-point goals—McTernan, Jones, Redmond. Total fouls—St. Joseph 19, Lutheran 22. Rebounds—St. Joseph 29 (D. Santarelli 7), Lutheran 25 (Pitrof 6).
Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61
WESTOSHA (4-1)
Sippy 0 2-2 2, Kinzler 5 2-3 14, Schultz 2 0-0 5, Griffin 6 2-5 15, Anderson 5 2-7 13, Lubkeman 5 2-2 12. Totals 23 10-19 61.
BURLINGTON (5-0)
Roffers 5 7-8 19, Teberg 2 0-0 5, Lukenbill 8 5-6 23, Graham 1 2-2 5, Lang 7 2-2 22, Skiles 2 0-0 5, Sulik 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 16-18 81.
Halftime—Burlington 36, Westosha 29. 3-point goals—Kinzler 2, Schultz, Griffin, Anderson, Roffers 2, Teberg, Lukenbill 2, Graham, Lang 6, Skiles. Rebounds—Westosha 20, Burlington 27 (Lukenbill 9).
Girls basketball
Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48
BURLINGTON (8-2)
B. Clapp 5 2-6 16, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Weis 1 4-7 6, Bebow 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 2-2 10, E. Clapp 2 2-4 6, Stoughton 1 0-0 2, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 10-19 48.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (5-4)
Logterman 1 0-0 2, Damrow 2 0-0 4, Crull 10 7-13 27, Gonzalez 3 2-2 10, Stallings 1 5-6 7, Quartucci 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 16-23 52.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 25, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—B. Clapp 4, Kwiatkowski 2, Gonzalez 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 14, Burlington 16.
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-5)
Schwenn 1 0-0 2, Jabrial 2 1-1 5, Henderson 0 1-2 1, Doolittle 1 0-0 2, Garratt 9 0-0 18, Ricci 4 0-1 8, Lynch 1 0-0 2, K. Loos 6 1-2 13, T. Loos 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 3-6 57.
MESSMER (1-7)
Thompson 3 0-0 7, Sprewer 0 0-8 0, Milton 0 0-0 0, Garner 0 0-0 0, Day 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 1-10 8.
Halftime—Catholic Central 37, Messmer 4. 3-point goals—Thompson. Total fouls—Catholic Central 12, Messmer 12.
Racine Lutheran 56, St. Joseph 48
LUTHERAN (4-5)
Kolstedt 0 0-0 0, Kading 0 1-2 1, Mendujano 0 0-0 0, Jaramillo 1 9-16 12, Ibarra 2 1-7 5, Strande 7 9-14 25, Kellner 2 9-12 13. Totals 12 29-51 56.
ST. JOSEPH (6-2)
Langston 0 0-0 0, Bobo 4 0-0 12, Trossen-Mendoza 1 0-0 3, Rizzitano 6 0-2 12, Vitkus 1 2-6 5, McLain 4 1-2 11, Miceli 0 0-0 0, Lecce 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 4-12 48.
Halftime—Lutheran 22, St. Joseph 14. 3-point goals—Jaramillo, Strande 2, Bobo 4, Trossen-Mendoza, Vitkus, McLain 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 14, St. Joseph 32. Fouled out—Trossen-Mendoza, Rizzitano, McLain.
Thomas More 44, St. Catherine's 43
THOMAS MORE (3-4)
Kleczka 1 1-2 4, Cvikel 1 1-4 3, Landsee 0 1-2 1, Dispennette 1 5-6 7, Benetti 5 2-11 12, Bultman 6 3-5 15, DeStefanis 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-30 44.
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-4)
Price 5 0-3 12, Conley 2 0-0 4, Collier-White 6 0-1 17, Davidovic 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 3-4 5, Pardo 0 0-0 0, Green 1 0-4 2. Totals 16 3-12 44.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Thomas More 21. 3-point goals—Kleczka, Price 2, Collier-White 5, Davidovic. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, St. Catherine's 20. Fouled out—Clark, Green.
Prairie 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40
PRAIRIE (5-2)
R. Jaramillo 9 0-0 20, E. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0 0-0 0, Decker 3 5-5 11, Collier-White 7 1-1 15, Burch 0 0-0 0, Swedberg 2 2-2 6, Galica 1 0-0 3, Lawler 3 0-0 7, Glass-Barnes 5 8-10 18. Totals 30 16-18 80.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-5)
deBoer 1 0-0 2, Koestler 3 1-2 7, Fitzpatrick 0 0-2 0, Sadowski 1 0-0 3, Olson 1 2-2 4, Salfer 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 10 2-4 22, Minor 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 5-11 40.
Halftime—Prairie 39, Shoreland 15. 3-point goals—R. Jaramillo 2, Galica, Lawler, Sadowski. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Shoreland 17.
Waterford 47, Westosha Central 42
WATERFORD (3-6)
Ninkovic 5 1-2 11, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 3 4-8 10, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Krueger 0 2-9 2, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 2 0-1 5, Snifka 3 2-3 10, Holmes 1 1-2 3, Stelpflug 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 10-25 47.
WESTOSHA (2-7)
Witt 2 2-3 8, Grinde 0 0-0 0, Lois 0 1-4 1, Bayles 0 0-1 0, Haubrich 2 0-0 4, Klementzos 2 2-2 6, Rynberg 8 6-10 22, Pelli 0 1-1 1. Totals 14 12-21 42.
Halftime—Waterford 25, Westosha 20. 3-point goals—Rozanski, Snifka 2, Witt 2. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Westosha 22. Fouled out—Snifka, Lois, Haubrich.