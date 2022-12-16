Prep Basketball boxes for Dec. 17

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Case 69, Park 58
PARK (0-7)
Cade 3 2-6 10, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Carothers 0 0-0 0, Burgher 3 1-2 8, Mayweather 4 4-5 14, Freeman 3 2-4 8, Williams 5 0-0 12. Totals 21 9-17 58.
CASE (4-2)
Coppage 4 4-7 12, Bull 3 2-2 10, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Brumby 7 6-10 21, Werner 3 2-2 8, McNeal 7 0-0 16, Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 14-21 69.
Halftime—Case 28, Park 25. 3-point goals—Cade 2, Burgher, Mayweather 2, Williams 2, Bull 2, Brumby, McNeal 2. Total fouls—Park 22, Case 13. Fouled out—Carothers.
Horlick 70, Bradford 57
BRADFORD (1-6)
Jennings 2 2-2 6, Parks 9 4-6 22, Belotti 1 1-2 4, LeFlore 2 1-2 6, Sauer 4 1-2 9, Delgado 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 11-16 57.
HORLICK (2-4)
King 2 0-0 6, Wendt 4 3-4 14, Hubbard 3 0-2 7, Farr 6 0-2 14, Shelton 0 0-2 0, Chapman 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 5 3-7 14, McIntosh 5 2-2 15. Totals 25 8-19 70.
Halftime—Horlick 35, Bradford 29. 3-point goals—Belotti, LeFlore, King 2, Wendt 3, Hubbard, Farr 2, Fletcher, McIntosh 3. Total fouls—Bradford 19, Horlick 16. Fouled out—Delgado.
St. Catherine's 76, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73
KM LUTHERAN (1-5)
Luehring 6 2-4 18, Thistle 9 1-2 20, Anhalt 4 1-3 10, Tomlin 1 0-0 3, Wagner 0 2-2 2, Murphy 2 0-0 5, Sprengel 2 3-3 8. Totals 25 13-18 73.
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-0)
Vinson Jr. 2 0-0 4, Moherek 9 0-0 22, Thomas 7 0-0 19, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Contreras Ward 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 7 7-8 22, E. Wray 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-8 76.
Halftime—KM Lutheran 40, St. Catherine's 38. 3-point goals—Luehring 4, Thistle, Anhalt, Tomlin, Murphy, Sprengel, Moherek 4, Thomas 5, Glass-Barnes, Pitts. Total fouls—KM Lutheran 12, St. Catherine's 19.
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Case 45, Park 43
PARK (2-6)
Bostick 5 0-0 11, Betker 5 10-18 20, Jennings 2 1-3 6, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Quirk 1 0-3 2, Wentorf 0 0-0 0, Speener 2 0-0 4, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-24 43.
CASE (1-7)
Williams 1 2-3 5, Baumstark 1 0-2 2, Harris 0 2-2 2, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 11, Ortiz 3 3-4 9, Hicks 3 7-10 15, Kreish 0 1-2 1, Stevenson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-23 45.
Halftime—Case 17, Park 17. 3-point goals—Bostick, Jennings. Total fouls—Park 20, Case 19. Fouled out—Bostick. Rebounds—Park 58 (Betker 16), Case 51 (Hicks 13).
Bradford 96, Horlick 39
HORLICK (1-9)
Thomas 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 1 0-1 2, Cruz 3 5-9 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, McFarland 3 2-2 8, Tomachefsky 4 0-0 9, Lawson 0 5-7 5, Mooney 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 12-19 39.
BRADFORD (6-2)
Reuter 1 0-0 3, An. Keys 1 0-0 2, Tenuta 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 3, Thomas 11 9-11 33, Farmer 12 5-5 31, Brown 6 0-0 15, Al. Keys 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 15-18 96.
Halftime—Bradford 66, Horlick 22. 3-point goals—Tomachefsky, Reuter, Green, Thomas 2, Farmer 2, Brown 3. Total fouls—Horlick 17, Bradford 17. Rebounds—Horlick 26 (Madison 8).