Prep Basketball boxes for Dec. 10

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Shoreland Lutheran 77, Case 58
SHORELAND (4-3)
Koestler 5 5-13 15, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Sadowski 1 2-2 5, Olson 2 0-0 5, Salfa 0 2-4 2, Heusterberg 15 8-12 41, Heathcock 3 1-2 7. Totals 27 18-33 77.
CASE (0-6)
Williams 1 3-4 5, Baumstark 7 4-5 20, Harns 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Davis 0 1-2 1, Hicks 7 0-4 16, Khreish 3 1-4 7, Grandy 1 0-0 2, Hansen 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 11-21 58.
3-point goals—Sadowski, Olson, Heusterberg 3, Baumstark 2, Schmidtmann, Hicks 2. Total fouls—Shoreland 17, Case 23.
Union Grove 67, Waterford 32
UNION GROVE (5-1)
Domagalski 0 1-4 1, May 1 0-2 3, Spang 5 2-4 15, Gleason 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, B. Lamers 1 0-0 2, Ludvigsen 7 1-4 15, Orcutt 4 0-0 10, Rampulla 7 1-1 18, Feuker 0 0-1 0. Totals 26 5-15 67.
WATERFORD (2-5)
Ninkovic 4 2-3 12, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Gorn 0 0-0 0, Cornell 0 1-2 1, Veit 0 0-0 0, Talavera 1 0-0 3, Krueger 2 4-7 8, Weber 1 0-0 3, Rozanski 1 0-0 2, Snifka 1 1-2 3, Holmes 0 0-3 0, Stepflug 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-17 32.
Halftime—Union Grove 35, Waterford 17. 3-point goals—May, Spang 3, Smith, Orcutt 2, Rampulla 3, Ninkovic 2, Talavera, Weber. Total fouls—Union Grove 16, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 52, Waterford 28 (Ninkovic 7).
Wilmot 56, Burlington 54
BURLINGTON (6-1)
Sanfelippo 0 0-0 0, B. Clapp 8 6-7 24, Reesman 0 4-6 4, Warner 2 5-6 9, Weis 4 2-4 12, Wright 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 17-23 54.
WILMOT (3-3)
Nettis 0 0-0 0, Klahs 2 1-2 7, Suterko 0 0-0 0, Beagle 0 0-0 0, M. Johnson 17 6-10 47, Klein 0 0-0 0, Sela 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-12 56.
Halftime—Wilmot 37, Burlington 26. 3-point goals—B. Clapp 2, Weis 2, Wright, Klahs 2, M. Johnson 7. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Wilmot 23. Fouled out—Weis, Klein.
Dominican 52, Racine Lutheran 34
LUTHERAN (3-3)
Kolstedt 0 0-0 0, Kading 0 0-2 0, Mandujano 0 0-0 0, Jaramillo 1 1-1 3, Ibarra 1 0-0 2, Guida 1 0-2 2, Strande 6 0-0 14, Gamroth 0 0-0 0, Kellner 4 5-8 13. Totals 13 6-13 34.
DOMINICAN (5-1)
Love 1 1-2 4, Bly 3 0-0 9, Makari Cornelius 1 0-0 2, Makai. Cornelius 3 1-2 7, McGee 6 5-6 17, Okoro 2 0-0 4, McFarlane 1 1-2 3, Burgos Schroeder 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 8-12 52.
Halftime—Dominican 28, Lutheran 14. 3-point goals—Strande 2, Love, Bly 3. Total fouls—Lutheran 13, Dominican 13.
Boys basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Dominican 99, Racine Lutheran 73
DOMINICAN (3-0)
Taylor 0 1-2 1, Johnson 9 0-0 25, Martin 8 0-0 20, Caldwell 6 3-6 15, Womack 7 0-0 15, Webb 7 7-9 23. Total 37 11-19 99.
LUTHERAN (2-3)
Gaston 0 0-0 0, Gavigan 3 1-2 8, Ibarra 7 1-2 16, Cosey 2 1-2 5, Hoeft 2 1-3 5, Zamecnik 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 7 1-2 15, Orta 3 0-0 6, Jones 5 7-8 18. Totals 29 12-19 73.
Halftime—Dominican 42, Lutheran 30. 3-point goals—Johnson 7, Martin 4, Womack, Webb 2, Gavigan, Ibarra, Jones. Total fouls—Dominican 14, Lutheran 19. Rebounds—Dominican 39 (Womack 9), Lutheran 32 (Ibarra 8).