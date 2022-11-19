Prep Basketball box scores for Nov. 20

Burlington 53, Waukesha North 39
NORTH (1-1)
Godina 0 0-0 0, Metzger 5 0-2 15, Nowak 4 1-1 9, Davis 4 0-0 9, Drout 0 0-2 0, Michaels 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 1-5 39.
BURLINGTON (2-0)
Sanfelippo 1 0-0 3, B. Clapp 3 3-4 9, Reesman 4 0-0 8, Warner 2 0-0 4, Weis 3 0-0 6, Wright 1 0-0 3, E. Clapp 4 0-0 8, Stoughton 2 1-2 6, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-6 53.
Halftime—Burlington 23, North 16. 3-point goals—Metzger, Davis, Michaels 2, Sanfelippo, Wright, Stoughton. Total fouls—North 9, Burlington 11.
Shorewood 93, Case 52
SHOREWOOD (1-0)
Mackowski 0 0-0 0, Smith 11 4-5 29, Walls 3 0-0 8, Anderson 2 1-2 6, Kohler 0 0-0 0, Robertson 9 6-7 24, Fleming 4 2-3 10, Zollicoffer 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 14-18 93.
CASE (0-2)
J. Williams 4 4-6 14, Baumstark 2 2-2 8, Harris 0 1-2 1, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 3, Tarnowski 1 0-0 3, A. Williams 0 0-0 0, Kreish 1 0-0 2, Kontek 0 0-0 0, Hansen 0 0-0 0, Hicks 5 6-8 18.
Halftime—Shorewood 48, Case 31. 3-point goals—Smith 3, Walls 2, Anderson, Metcalf, J. Williams 2, Schmidtmann, Davis Tarnowski, Hicks 2. Total fouls—Shorewood 17, Case 19. Fouled out—Walls.
Union Grove 53, Waukesha West 41
WEST (0-1)
Hellendrung 3 0-0 6, Travel 0 3-4 3, Gifford 1 0-0 2, Fenske 3 0-0 8, Darling 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 3-4 8, Krohn 4 0-1 8. Totals 16 6-9 41.
UNION GROVE (1-0)
Domagalski 2 1-2 6, A. Lamers 0 0-0 0, May 0 8-8 8, Spang 2 2-6 6, Gleason 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hafferkamp 1 0-0 3, Ludvigsen 7 4-4 18, Rampulla 4-4 5 12. Totals 16 19-25 53.
Halftime—West 20, Union Grove 18. 3-point goals—Fenske 2, Anderson, Domagalski, Hafferkamp. Total fouls—West 17, Union Grove 14. Fouled out—Fenske. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Rampulla 14).
Waterford 77, Horlick 39
HORLICK (0-2)
Thomas 0 0-0 0, Mayweather 2 1-2 5, Cruz 2 2-4 6, Moreno 0 0-0 0, Lawson 4 5-8 13, Dyess 0 0-0 0, Mooney 5 2-5 12, Hyde 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 11-21 39.
WATERFORD (1-0)
Ninkovic 1 0-0 2, Strasser 2 0-0 6, Gorn 5 0-2 11, Cornell 2 0-0 4, Veit 4 0-0 12, Hoskins-Freitag 0 0-0 0, Krueger 5 2-6 12, Weber 3 0-0 8, Rozanski 2 0-0 4, Snifka 2 1-2 6, Holmes 2 1-2 5, Stepflug 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 4-12 77.
Halftime—Waterford 40, Horlick 18. 3-point goals—Strasser 2, Gorn, Veit 4, Weber 2, Snifka, Johnson. Total fouls—Horlick 14, Waterford 18. Rebounds—Horlick 33 (Lawson 12), Waterford 45 (Holmes 10).
Milwaukee Pius XI 69, Prairie 60
PRAIRIE (0-1)
R. Jaramillo 2 1-2 5, Decker 2 2-4 6, Collier-White 4 0-6 8, Swedberg 1 0-2 2, Galica 4 1-1 9, Lawler 1 0-0 2, Barnes 10 8-12 28. Totals 24 12-27 60.
PIUS (1-0)
Acompanado 1 2-2 4, Wozniak 11 11-12 38, Ganzer 0 1-4 1, Wiczek 4 3-11 12, Dzick 1 0-0 2, Miranda 4 1-4 12. Totals 21 18-33 69.
Halftime—Pius 44, Prairie 25. 3-point goals—Wozniak 5, Wiczek, Miranda 3. Total fouls—Prairie 26, Pius 20. Fouled out—R. Jaramillo, Barnes, Acompanado. Technical foul—Acompanado.