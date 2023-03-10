(THURSDAY'S GAME)
WIAA DIVISION 3 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Thomas More 50, St. Catherine's 49
THOMAS MORE (23-4)
Parr 2 0-0 4, Oleson 5 0-0 15, McCottry 7 7-10 22, Konneh 4 1-5 9, Wenzel 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 8-17 50.
ST. CATHERINE'S (25-2)
Hamilton 1 4-4 6, Moherek 2 3-5 9, Thomas 7 1-1 19, Glass-Barnes 0 0-0 0, Pitts 3 5-5 13, E. Wray 1 0-0 2, I. Wray 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-15 49.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 20, Thomas More 12. 3-point goals—Oleson 5, McCottry, Moherek 2, Thomas 4, Pitts 2. Total fouls—Thomas More 15, St. Catherine's 17. Technical foul—Konneh.