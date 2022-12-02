Prep Basketball box for Dec. 3

(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Racine Lutheran 56, Thomas More 50
THOMAS MORE (2-1)
Kleczka 1 2-4 5, Cvikel 2 2-2 7, Dispennette 0 1-2 1, Mommer 3 2-4 9, Bennetti 9 2-5 20, Bultman 3 2-4 8. Totals 18 11-21 50.
LUTHERAN (1-2)
Kolstedt 0 0-0 0, Kading 1 1-2 3, Mandujano 3 0-0 7, Jaramillo 4 3-8 15, Ibarra 3 0-3 7, Strande 5 1-2 15, Kellner 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 8-19 56.
Halftime—Lutheran 30, Thomas More 19. 3-point goals—Kleczka, Cvikel, Mommer, Mandujano, Jaramillo 4, Ibarra, Strande 4. Total fouls—Thomas More 17, Lutheran 17. Fouled out—Strande. Technical foul—Bultman.