Prep baseball/softball: Krogh leads Park past Case

WILMOT 10, BURLINGTON 3: The Demons couldn’t overcome a big first-inning deficit in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Wilmot, the season-opener for both teams.

After going scoreless in the top of the inning, Burlington allowed seven runs to give Wilmot the early advantage.

“Kale (Dietz) was not super sharp and got behind with some hitters,” Burlington Scott Staude said. “We had a chance to get out of it with only two runs, but then we gave up an error and they had a big hit so it kind of snowballed.”

The Demons slowed down the Panthers’ offense behind strong efforts from their relief pitchers, Staude said, but it wasn’t enough as they couldn’t string together enough runs to get back into the game. After going scoreless through three innings, the Demons scored a single run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Johnny Brau led Burlington by going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Joey Berezowitz went 1 for 3 with a walk and a steal. Gage Peterson, Kaden Kafar and Chase Ketterhagen each scored a run.

OAK CREEK 9, HORLICK 0: The Rebels hung around early, but couldn’t keep pace at Oak Creek Tuesday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.