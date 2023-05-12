Sophia Lawler, a senior for The Prairie School, is more than one of the top girls golfers in the state and a reliable basketball player on the school's powerhouse team.

She also happens to be outstanding in the classroom.

Lawler, who has a 3.96 cumulative grade-point average at her academically-challenging school, was recently named one of 32 finalists in the state for the WIAA Student-Athlete Award. The ceremony was held in Wausau.

More than 800 were nominated for the award. Lawler is the eighth Racine athlete to be a finalist and the first from Prairie in the 39-year history of the award.

"Sophia embodies what we are looking for in our student-athletes at Prairie," Prairie athletic director Jason Atanasoff said. "She is determined and possesses a tireless work ethic in the classroom, on the golf course, on the basketball court and in the weight room.

"She is a joy to be around, kind to anyone and everyone she encounters and always has a smile on her face. However, while competing, she is absolutely fierce and full of toughness and grit. We're going to miss her!"

Lawler started on a Prairie girls basketball team the last two seasons that won 48 of 55 games. As a senior, the 5-foot-8 Lawler averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

But Lawler's forte was in golf. She placed third in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament last fall with a two-day total of 156 — seven strokes behind champion Ava Salay of Prescott.

Lawler also finished fifth as a junior and tied for third as a sophomore.