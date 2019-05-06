The game film Danny Hernandez has circulated for Rashein Thomas has proven to be quite a sell.
It was last Sept. 7 and the Park High School football team was hosting Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick Field. One play in the film shows Thomas streaking from his defensive end position and pursuing a running back on a jet sweep.
"It's probably the best play on his film," said Hernandez, who took over Park's program last season. "He tracks a guy 80 yards downfield and tackles him at the 1-yard line. It's not like a sack or an interception or a strip or anything like that, but it's a play that says, 'Hey, I'm not supposed to make this tackle, but I got on my track and hustled down to the 1-yard line and made that play.'
"In it, you see him passing up other defenders, you see him passing up offensive guys and the guy who had the ball was a real good, fast player."
How impressive was that signature play from the game films Hernandez sent out? In the last week, the 6-foot-5, 210 Thomas has received full scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois, the school Tony Romo made famous, Minnesota State Mankato and Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn.
Not bad for a kid on a struggling program that has gone 3-16 in his two years as a starter. And Hernandez expects more offers to come in this fall as Thomas continues to work to raise his stock.
One has to like Thomas' chances based on his history.
This is a young man who has a 3.0 grade-point average with a class load comprised of Algebra II, American Government, Chemistry, Economics, English and Spanish II.
This is a young man who is at Park by 6 a.m. every day to lift weights before starting classes.
And this is a young man who recently took a job at a McDonald's restaurant, where he works six hours a day four to five nights a week to help his mother, Evelyn, pay the bills.
"I'm proud of myself for achieving, but there's more work to be done," Thomas said. "It's not a finished process. I want to be the best I can be and I'm going to strive to do that every day."
Is Thomas the real deal? Hernandez assures that he is.
"Rashein is a guy who Park High School, all our alumni, our teachers, our students and just this institution should be very proud of," Hernandez said. "He's a guy we should celebrate because he's maximizing his potential and he's doing the things in front of him that are necessary.
"It's all been laid out for him — handle your books, get in the weight room, compete like hell on the football field and he's done those things. He's just an outstanding kid."
In each of his two years as a starter, Thomas has earned first-team All-Racine County honors. He produced plenty of quality film for Hernandez to eventually send last season, producing 72 tackles, seven sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 batted balls, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt.
But what's most impressive about Thomas is that he understands he wouldn't be out there at all if he wasn't getting good results in the classroom. And that starts with his mother.
"She always tells me that school is my priority and if I can't do well in school, I won't be able to play sports," Thomas said. "So I push myself in school and I just see the people around my environment not doing so well. Some of them are dropping out.
"I just think, 'That's not who I want to be, That's not the life I want to live. I don't want to work at McDonald's the rest of my life.' "
Thomas' plan is to play at an even higher level this fall, see what other offers come in and then make a decision after the season.
As for his long-term goals, Thomas said, "I might come to be a teacher. There's a list of things I would consider doing."
And Thomas is rapidly accumulating the credentials to enable him do what he decides to do.
In the meantime, his plan is to leave behind a football program that was once among the most elite in the state in better shape. He's reminded of that greatness every time he sees those team photos dating to the 1960s in the fieldhouse foyer.
"When I see those photos, I know there were a lot of blood, sweat and tears and I know it can't just come from one person," Thomas said. "It comes from a team playing together all as one."
What a young man the Panthers have to lead their team this fall.
