Peter Jackel: This Jeff was really all-around good Joe

I’ll remember March 17, 2012, as another day in an unseasonably warm stretch of winter in Wisconsin. The official high temperature in Madison, where the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament was being held, remarkably reached 79 degrees and college kids were sunbathing all over the place.
I’ll also remember that day for what easily is the single most electrifying moment in my nearly 42 years at this job. In fact, it’s not even close. You can still see the 21-second clip on YouTube nearly nine years later — “The Shot” by Sheboygan Area Lutheran’s Sam Dekker.
With his team trailing Racine Lutheran 66-64 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game, Dekker frantically dribbled up court in the final seconds. Then, with two defenders in his face, he nailed a deep 3-pointer as the Kohl Center crowd erupted in pandemonium.
And longtime Racine Lutheran Jeff Christensen was devastated. In fact, this was easily the most upset I had seen him in the 24 years I had been covering his games at that point.
Keeping a respectful distance from him and his shocked players as they left the court in a daze, I followed the Crusaders to their dressing room and waited outside.
I had been in numerous similar situations and sometimes, it hadn’t pleasant. Coaches would speak with an economy of words and then not allow access to their players because, “they’re too upset to talk right now.”
After what seemed like eternity, a sullen Christensen finally emerged from the dressing room as I fumbled to think of an acceptable first question. Looking at me, he said, “Who would you like to talk to?” And then he gave me all the time I needed with both himself and any player I wanted to speak to about this most dramatic of games.
That was the Jeff Christensen I worked with for the last 33 years. And that’s the man I am going to miss a great deal now that he has announced his retirement.
I interviewed Christensen hundreds of times since he coached his first game at Lutheran on Nov. 18, 1988. I’m sure I asked my share of stupid questions along the way and I’m also sure I annoyed him with some of the things I wrote.
Yet, not once in those 33 years do I recall one tense moment with Christensen. Not one. He recognized I had a job to do and he was as accommodating as any coach in the county that I have interviewed.
And as far as calling in his games to the Journal Times’ sports department, he was as dependable as they come. Sometimes when he called after his team didn’t play well and I asked how everything went, he responded with a terse word that rhymes with “pretty.” And then he patiently answered every question I had.
The accompanying feature on Christensen to commemorate his retirement in today’s sports section covers in detail how difficult he could be as a coach. He yelled at his players. Sometimes they were embarrassed in front of the crowd after getting lit up by Christensen during games.
But Christensen’s sole motive was to push his players to be as good as they could be. And he never made it personal. The same Christensen who was so animated with his players during games never took his emotions beyond the games. He was fun-loving and laid back with them after practices. I saw that side of him numerous times.
And the players who benefitted most from him understood his motives.
“While Coach’s sideline antics and tough-love mentality may look rough to a casual fan in the stands, we all absolutely loved him for it,” said Michael Wilks, a 2014 Lutheran graduate. “He was always tough on us, but was always fair. He wanted the best out of us and knew how to push us to get there.
“Tough love like this doesn’t always hit home for everyone, but he earned our respect and his lessons went a long way. Personally, it has affected my work mentality in the real world and taught me how to work hard and fight through adversity. I believe those lessons learned on the court in the Racine Lutheran gym have gone a long way towards shaping me as a person and my success in the working world.”
I’ll tell you something else about Christensen: Get him away from basketball courts, where he won 525 games during the last 33 years, and he was life of the party.
During annual All-County meetings in the conference room at the Journal Times, Jeff was always the most boisterous of anyone. So much so, in fact, that I dutifully ran to close the door every time a coach left for home after the meeting so that those working in the newsroom could concentrate on their jobs. Yes, Jeff was that loud.
And the man had a heart. Nearly three years to the day after that devastating loss to Sheboygan County Lutheran, I lost my wife of 24 years, Terri.
Not long after her passing, I was eating one night in a restaurant at the Meadowbrook Country Club, where Terri and I frequently dined. Jeff, an avid golfer at the club, saw me eating and waved a quick hello. When I asked for my check at the end of that melancholic evening, the waitress said, “Jeff Christensen took care of it for you.”
Jeff, you’d better believe I’m going to miss the heck out of you.
You were a great coach. You’re an even better man.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
