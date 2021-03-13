Peter Jackel: This Jeff was really all-around good Joe

But Christensen’s sole motive was to push his players to be as good as they could be. And he never made it personal. The same Christensen who was so animated with his players during games never took his emotions beyond the games. He was fun-loving and laid back with them after practices. I saw that side of him numerous times.

And the players who benefitted most from him understood his motives.

“While Coach’s sideline antics and tough-love mentality may look rough to a casual fan in the stands, we all absolutely loved him for it,” said Michael Wilks, a 2014 Lutheran graduate. “He was always tough on us, but was always fair. He wanted the best out of us and knew how to push us to get there.

“Tough love like this doesn’t always hit home for everyone, but he earned our respect and his lessons went a long way. Personally, it has affected my work mentality in the real world and taught me how to work hard and fight through adversity. I believe those lessons learned on the court in the Racine Lutheran gym have gone a long way towards shaping me as a person and my success in the working world.”

I’ll tell you something else about Christensen: Get him away from basketball courts, where he won 525 games during the last 33 years, and he was life of the party.