Peter Jackel: These Racine County boys basketball teams were model of perfection

But what a team the Angels were for that one magical season. Bulik was a 6-8 inside force. Pulda was a tenacious defender. Hardville was a 6-4 big body. Foots was the floor leader. And McGuire would one day claim that the 6-2 Bill Letsch, a deadly left-handed shooter, was the greatest natural athlete he ever saw in the county.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We were a unit of five, but Bill was able to take over some games,” said Bulik, who has lived in San Antonio since the early 1970s and turns 67 in April. “His left-hand shot was just picture perfect and if you got him open, that guy would sink anything. I wish we had 3-point shots back then because we would have just lit up the gym.”

But Bulik adds, “We didn’t have any one person we had to rely on in a game.”

Their final test of that season was against Pius, which had won the private schools state championship the previous season and would win two more in 1975 and ‘76.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Letsch erupted for nine points in the second quarter as the Angels opened a 31-22 halftime lead. He finished with a game-high 20, Bulik added 13 and Hardville 12 as St. Catherine’s completed a three-year run during which they won 74 of 78 games.