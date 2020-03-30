Peter Jackel: These Racine County boys basketball teams were model of perfection

It was a masterpiece in the making, but fate will forever render their manuscript unfinished.
When the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team abruptly saw its season end the night of March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was just three victories away from an undefeated state championship season.
Considering the Angels, led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, had won by an average of 30 points a game this season, it appeared as if they were well on their way to that WIAA Division 3 championship. Instead, through no fault of their own, they’ll always wonder what might have happened.
“I’m sure they felt they probably would have gone all the way, but you never know,” said Paul Matsen, a starter on St. Catherine’s undefeated 1968-69 team. “That’s got to be very disappointing for the guys on that team because there’s an asterisk there.”
A consolation is they have the satisfaction of being just the fifth boys basketball program from Racine County to finish a season undefeated. They join an elite club that already had a membership of the St. Catherine’s teams of 1968-69, 1970-71 and 2005-06 and Racine Lutheran’s team from 1990-91.
Others fell just short, taking undefeated teams in the state championship game, only to be upset.
St. Catherine’s was 26-0 going into the 1960 private schools state championship game, but was deprived of a third straight title when Menasha St. Mary’s coach Ralph McClone used a slow-down offense. The Angels only managed 27 shots that afternoon, made seven, and lost 32-30.
Fourteen years later, St. Catherine’s was 24-0 going into the 1974 state championship game against Whitefish Bay Dominican, a .500 team it had beaten twice during the regular season. But the No. 1-ranked Angels went scoreless for the final seven minutes, 11 seconds of that game and were stunned 40-35.
And in 1985, Horlick and All-State forward Robert Berryhill had seven-point leads twice in the second half against Milwaukee Washington, but settled for a 25-1 record after losing 56-54 in overtime.
One footnote: St. Catherine’s, behind senior guard Bob Letsch, went 26-0 and won the 1961 state championship. But the Angels went on to lose two games in a national tournament in Washington D.C., so their season wasn’t unblemished.
Here are the four county teams that completed undefeated state championship seasons.
1968-69 St. Catherine’s
COACH: John McGuire
STARTERS: Jim Chones, Paul Matsen, Steve Seitz, Rick Pettit, Dave Heide.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The Angels defeated Milwaukee Don Bosco 59-51 in overtime March 2, 1969 in the Milwaukee Arena to finish 26-0.
THE SEASON: The Angels already had an outstanding team with Matsen and Pettit as the key starters returning from a 21-4 team that had lost to Milwaukee Messmer 50-43 in the 1968 state championship game. But when 6-foot-10 Jim Chones transferred from Park in the spring of 1968 to play his senior year for St. Catherine’s, McGuire’s team was transformed from very good to dominant.
Chones, who would go on to be an All-American for Marquette before playing in the ABA and NBA from 1972-82, averaged 23 points and 17 rebounds per game that season. With the 6-6 Seitz, 6-3 Matsen and 6-2 Pettit, St. Catherine’s had unusually impressive size that season. Dave Heidi, the only junior starter, ran the offense.
“We had most everybody coming back,” said Matsen, 68, who is retired in Nashville. “We had eight seniors on the team. We would have been strong. I think we would have been a contender, but I don’t know if we would have gone undefeated. You just don’t know.”
In the championship game, St. Catherine’s led 34-24 at halftime, but had to rally from a four-point deficit in the final 1:56. Matsen intercepted a pass while Don Bosco was stalling and dribbled nearly fullcourt with 1:11 for a basket to tie the score at 50-50 and force overtime.
Given new life, St. Catherine’s outscored Don Bosco 9-1 in overtime to complete the first undefeated state championship season in county history. Chones had 25 points and 14 rebounds and set a tournament rebounding record with 68 in three games.
Don Bosco, incidentally, was coached by Tom Sager, who went on to lead Park’s program from 1974-2002.
Was Chones named MVP of those Angels? Nope.
“This sticks out in my mind,” Matsen said. “We had our banquet and I got most valuable player for the team. Jim was the first one to jump up and come over and congratulate me. That says a lot because the guy was the best player in the state.”
1970-71 St. Catherine’s
COACH: John McGuire
STARTERS: Dave Bulik, Jeff Pulda, Bill Letsch, Ken Foots, Morris Hardville
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The Angels defeated Milwaukee Pius XI 56-44 March 7, 1971 in the Milwaukee Arena to finish 26-0.
THE SEASON: Only two starters — Bulik and Pulda — survive from this team. Foots died of Hodgkins Disease in 1974, Letsch, the third cousin of longtime St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch, followed in 2008 after a troubled life and Hardville died last November.
But what a team the Angels were for that one magical season. Bulik was a 6-8 inside force. Pulda was a tenacious defender. Hardville was a 6-4 big body. Foots was the floor leader. And McGuire would one day claim that the 6-2 Bill Letsch, a deadly left-handed shooter, was the greatest natural athlete he ever saw in the county.
“We were a unit of five, but Bill was able to take over some games,” said Bulik, who has lived in San Antonio since the early 1970s and turns 67 in April. “His left-hand shot was just picture perfect and if you got him open, that guy would sink anything. I wish we had 3-point shots back then because we would have just lit up the gym.”
But Bulik adds, “We didn’t have any one person we had to rely on in a game.”
Their final test of that season was against Pius, which had won the private schools state championship the previous season and would win two more in 1975 and ‘76.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Letsch erupted for nine points in the second quarter as the Angels opened a 31-22 halftime lead. He finished with a game-high 20, Bulik added 13 and Hardville 12 as St. Catherine’s completed a three-year run during which they won 74 of 78 games.
Nearly 50 years later, Bulik said “I guess I’ve become a part of Racine’s sports history and it’s a good feeling. It was a pleasure going to that school. I’m so glad I had the opportunity to go to St. Catherine’s.”
1990-91 Racine Lutheran
COACH: Jeff Christensen
STARTERS: Bob Hagen, Chad Baganz, Rudy Collum, Eugene Sims, John Hlavka
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The Crusaders defeated previously unbeaten Watertown Northwestern Prep 51-50 in the private schools Class B championship game March 2 at the Milwaukee Arena to finish 25-0.
THE SEASON: After Christensen’s first team as Lutheran’s coach was eliminated by Prairie in a regional game Feb. 24, 1989, he was quoted as saying “I think our day is coming.”
That day came two years later, when the Crusaders put all the pieces together and joined the 1975 Lutheran team as the only state champions in school history at that point. The true validation came Nov. 24, 1990, when Hagen made two free throws with 17 seconds left and the Crusaders defeated St. Catherine’s 69-66 in a packed Lutheran gymnasium. It was the first time Lutheran had defeated St. Catherine’s since 1953.
“It really was a team,” said Hagen, 46, head of accounting and information technology for Options Treatment Program in Appleton. “From the starters all the way to the people on the bench, any one person could step in at any time. If some of us starters weren’t performing, it was nothing to say, ‘All right, next guy’s in,’ and it wouldn’t drop off.”
Lutheran went out as champions with that stirring victory over Northwestern Prep, which had defeated Lutheran 64-50 the previous year for the state championship. It was the first matchup of undefeated teams in the 63-year history of the tournament.
And it wasn’t easy for the Crusaders.
Collum made a free throw with 1:10 left to give Lutheran a 51-46 lead. But then the Crusaders had to withstand a furious rally and it wasn’t settled until Baganz stole the inbounds pass near the Prep basket with two seconds to play.
“We wanted to prove something,” Hagen said. “We played a pretty good game for three quarters and Northwestern, to their credit, kept battling and we were able to get back into it and force some turnovers.
“But in the end, we were able to raise the ball.”
2005-06 St. Catherine’s
COACH: Bob Letsch
STARTERS: Devron Bostick, Reggie Bunch, Jamie DeMatthew, James Haarsma, Dan Howard.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The Angels defeated Westby 63-29 March 18, 2006 in the WIAA Division 3 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
THE SEASON: One year earlier, on Jan.17, 2005, star forward Reggie Bunch had forgotten his uniform and wasn’t allowed to play in a 54-53 loss to Whitefish Bay Dominican. The turned out to be the only loss the Angels suffered in two seasons.
They were at their best during the 2005-06 season, steamrolling opponents en route to its victory over Westby, which is the largest margin in a championship game in WIAA history. It started with Bostick, a first-team All-State forward went on to play for Minnesota, but there was so much more than him.
“I think we were 15 guys deep,” said DeMatthew, 31, a Senior Group Accountant Executive for the Milwaukee Bucks. Seven or eight of those guys ended up playing college basketball, which is sort of absurd in the high school realm.
“Our practices were probably more competitive than any games was had.”
The Angels’ supremacy was especially on display against Westby, when they took a 22-8 lead after one quarter and turned the game into a track meet. Bunch thrilled the crowd with a couple of ferocious dunks.
“With what I do for the Bucks, I run our high school programs and I’m still pretty well connected with the high school basketball world,” DeMatthew said. “I think still to this day, coaches around the state still remember that team and the way we played.”
