RACINE — It was a few years ago when Keith Ruelle would stop by at some city field during the spring and take a peek at his old softball program. Most of the time, he regretted that he even bothered.
There was a time when Ruelle was overseeing a state power at St. Catherine’s High School, winning a state championship in 1993 and losing 1-0 in the title game a year later on an unearned run in the 11th inning.
But that was a quarter-century ago and things have changed. This wasn’t the program he remembered.
“Oh, they’d throw the ball all over the park for one thing and that’s just a complete gripe of mine,” Ruelle said. “If you don’t have a play, you can’t create one.”
More often than not, Ruelle would see enough long before the game was over.
“I’d get disgusted and I’d go home,” he said.
But this is a man who knows all about coming back from a dire situation. During a six-month stay at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in 2005 and ‘06, Ruelle almost died of complications from bile duct cancer.
“We knew he was going to die and we were totally wrong,” said Gene Biesack, who was Ruelle’s assistant coach during the 1990s, in a May 2018 interview. “It was amazing. An amazing miracle.”
Speaking of miracles, let’s look in on another one that has Ruelle’s name on it. After returning to coach his old program at the age of 73 last season, the Angels suffered through a 1-24 record. One year later, the Angels are 12-9 going into Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship against Shoreland Lutheran at Somers.
Nobody is suggesting that the Angels approach the state power they once were. But order — and respectability — have been restored and these girls will play Shoreland Lutheran today believing anything is possible.
“Our last game against them (an 8-3 loss May 9), we were in it the whole game,” senior shortstop Ashley Gerber said. “Until the last inning, we were tied with them. Now that we’re in the second round of the regionals, I think we can really come together because we don’t want our season to end.”
Ruelle is the first to say this metamorphosis is about the players, not him, but he certainly has given this once listless program a foundation.
“It had something to do with Mr. Ruelle,” senior left fielder Abby Reinhold said. “He just had a good energy and a positive attitude toward us. Even when we were messing up last year, he was cheering us on and making sure we knew we were making mistakes, but we were going to change them.”
Before Ruelle’s return, it was a free fall.
“We would come to practice and it was very unorganized,” junior third baseman-shortstop Leah Topp said. “We didn’t really have a lot of structure. Coach Ruelle came in and he knows what he’s talking about. He tried to restore the program and it definitely made a difference.”
Joining Reinhold and Topp as holdovers from last season are second baseman Abby Cook, pitcher-third baseman Summer DeGuire and her sister, center fielder Sam.
Combined with the newcomers, this team took an enormous step this season. And it starts with yet another comeback story in Gerber.
She missed her sophomore season after undergoing surgery on her right ankle to repair ligaments that were torn while playing basketball. And then her junior year was wiped out after she underwent surgery on her right shoulder.
Her comeback has been spectacular. Gerber, the Angels’ No. 3 hitter, has a .615 batting average (40 for 65) with 11 doubles, 11 triples, four home runs and 39 RBIs. She has a .675 on-base average and has scored 38 runs.
Splitting the pitching duties with Summer DeGuire, Gerber has gone 6-3 with a 4.43 earned run average. She has struck 61 in 49 innings.
“She is one of the best players, softball or baseball, I have ever been around, St. Catherine’s assistant coach Zach Prideaux said. “Comparing her to the girls who are out here in the county right now, she is head and shoulders above anyone else who is out there. And her statistics prove it.”
For Gerber, who plays on summer softball programs and has received an athletic scholarship to Quincy University, an NCAA Division II program in Illinois, it has been a relief to be back after two lost seasons.
“I was just ready for the season because I knew this was my senior year and I want to make it the best I can,” she said. “So is I just worked in the offseason, kind of did my own thing and came out stronger than I was.”
The other end of this spectrum is represented by junior first baseman Sophie Wentorf. As a freshman and sophomore, she started as a goalkeeper on a St. Catherine’s girls soccer team that went 26-14-1, including 16-4-1 last season.
Yet, she still made the decision to leave a respected program and switch to softball and a 1-24 team. Why?
“It was mostly because I had a lot of friends on this team,” she said.
Wentorf had made quite a transition, hitting .283 even though Prideaux said, “I don’t think she got a hit until the fourth game.” Wentorf has also drawn 17 walks and has a .507 on-base average.
Senior catcher Abby Delsman is another starter who did not play last year.
Cook, who hits behind Gerber in the No. 4 hole, is hitting .372 with 25 RBIs.
“That’s been huge because you’ve got to respect both of them,” Prideaux said.
Designated hitter Lexi Monosa, a junior who played sparingly last season, is hitting .272 with 15 RBIs.
“She was very, very timid as a hitter and something clicked with her,” Prideaux said.
Summer DeGuire has been a reliable pitcher to share the duties with Gerber, compiling a 4-4 record with a 4.44 ERA.
Freshman Grace Liapis, has started in right field and has been a strong addition.
Add this up and it’s been quite a comeback story.
“People are coming out just because they’re seeing that we’re having fun with it,” Topp said. “We have girls on the team who are super nice and super fun and we like to have fun. They’re like, ‘Why not give it a shot?’ “
