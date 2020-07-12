Peter Jackel: The late Jim Thompson a man to be treasured

“He was extremely personable,” said Tom Manchester, Thompson’s final starting quarterback. “You always felt you could talk to him and it was never a situation where he would be intimidating. He was someone you really trusted who you could go to talk to.”

That sums up Jim Thompson, who made a habit of winning with class. In his memoirs, Thompson wrote, “We stressed the idea that our opponents were our guests and that they were to be treated with friendliness and respect. We never talked about hatred or spoke degradingly of our opponents. Then we would go out and try to beat the hell out of them.”

The record shows that Park usually did just that. But as respected as Thompson was as a coach, Toxen remembers him far more as a father who deeply cared about her and her two siblings, Andrew and Lisa.

Sometimes, things wouldn’t go well for Toxen on the tennis courts back in her playing days. And her father, also an accomplished player who traveled the world to watch the major tennis tournaments, knew just how to read her.

“My dad never missed a tennis match of mine, from when I was little until college” Toxen said. “And when I lost, he never spoke a word to me about it until I was the one who started the conversation. It could be hours or days after a match, but he would just wait.