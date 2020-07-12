Peter Jackel: The late Jim Thompson a man to be treasured

Every so often, Sara Toxen shows up at Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida and visits the graves of her parents, Jim and Anita Thompson.
This is never an obligatory courtesy visit for Toxen, a standout tennis player for Horlick High School in the early 1980s who now lives in Citrus Hills, Fla. It’s a time to remember with all her heart the two people who have meant the most to her and it can be difficult at times for her to pull herself away and walk back to her car.
“I think of how much has happened since he passed and I talk to them about what is happening with the kids and how much I miss asking advice from both,” Toxen said. “And I just remember.”
Jim Thompson, a Chicago native who died Dec. 15, 2013, at the age of 88 in Port Charlotte, Fla., was a giant in the realm of high school coaches and this has nothing to do with his 6-foot-5 height. He last coached the Park High School football team in 1966 and perhaps the memory of this man has faded a little with the passing of time in this area by other coaches who have come along.
But people of Thompson’s magnitude deserve to be remembered. And I hope Thompson is remembered enough in the coming years to one day be inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
That’s a place for the county’s all-time best. And Thompson certainly was among the best as a coach and an administrator who cast an enormous shadow figuratively and literally, but was always kind and reassuring. He had a knack for listening and offered advice only when it was requested.
Phil Dobbs, who transformed Park into one of the elite football programs in the state during his tenure from 1973 to 1995, remembers a quiet, supportive mentor who helped him get through some rough times in the early going.
It was in 1973 when a 29-year-old Dobbs took over Thompson’s old program and went through the same doubts anyone in his position would experience. His first game was not pleasant — the Panthers were held to minus-three rushing yards in a 27-6 loss to Beloit Sept. 8, 1973 — and Dobbs’ teams were destined to go 10-16-1 his first three seasons.
Through those rough times, Dobbs knew he could sit down in the office of Park’s principal for support and advice. That principal’s name was Jim Thompson.
“You can’t find a better guy to work for,” Dobbs said. “I worked for him for I think 17 years and I never saw a guy who had such a knack for doing the right things. He let the people who worked under him have a lot of autonomy, but he always had their back.
“He was even tempered and he never got rattled, whether it was a bomb threat or a fight in the hallway or whatever. I think he got a lot of that from his coaching experience. He was greatly admired. Jim was the best.”
By the fall of 1988, Dobbs was being carried off the field by his players at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison after Park won the WIAA Division 1 championship. Thompson had retired as Park’s principal the previous spring, but continued to follow the program throughout its championship season.
Thompson knew something about championships. He arrived at Park in 1957 with a brilliant coaching resume in football, basketball and baseball at Birnamwood and Watertown high schools. He led Watertown’s baseball team to the 1955 state championship and then coached the school’s football team to a 9-0 record in 1956.
One year later, he started a memorable 10-year run as Park’s football coach, during which the Panthers went 9-0-1 against city rival Horlick. His interview with Park principal LeRoy Ludeman reveals just how much of a man Thompson truly was.
“Mr. Ludeman surprised me with the question, ‘Do you feel capable of handling minority kids?’ “ Thompson wrote in his personal memoirs. “I thought for a few seconds because I had no experience with minorities in either Birnamwood or Watertown and replied, ‘When I look at an athlete, I see an athlete, not a black one or a white one.’ “
Thompson’s greatest success at Park came in his earlier years. His 1958 team, which won the Big Eight Conference with a 6-0-1 record, “was, by far, the best football team I ever coached,” Thompson wrote. “We had good size and athletes as well as smart kids.”
Two years later, Park won another conference championship, tying Madison East with a 5-1-1 record. Through his final school game, when Park edged heavily-favored Horlick 14-13 on Nov. 4, 1966, Thompson consistently had his teams ready to play.
“He was extremely personable,” said Tom Manchester, Thompson’s final starting quarterback. “You always felt you could talk to him and it was never a situation where he would be intimidating. He was someone you really trusted who you could go to talk to.”
That sums up Jim Thompson, who made a habit of winning with class. In his memoirs, Thompson wrote, “We stressed the idea that our opponents were our guests and that they were to be treated with friendliness and respect. We never talked about hatred or spoke degradingly of our opponents. Then we would go out and try to beat the hell out of them.”
The record shows that Park usually did just that. But as respected as Thompson was as a coach, Toxen remembers him far more as a father who deeply cared about her and her two siblings, Andrew and Lisa.
Sometimes, things wouldn’t go well for Toxen on the tennis courts back in her playing days. And her father, also an accomplished player who traveled the world to watch the major tennis tournaments, knew just how to read her.
“My dad never missed a tennis match of mine, from when I was little until college” Toxen said. “And when I lost, he never spoke a word to me about it until I was the one who started the conversation. It could be hours or days after a match, but he would just wait.
“Then I would bring it up and he would discuss strategies and things I had to work on. But it was up to me to start talking about it. He was so patient and never raised his voice.”
Said Andrew: “He had great patience with my sisters and I. I never recall him being too busy to help with any activity.”
That’s the caliber of man who had such an impact on the youth of this community for more than 30 years.
And that’s the caliber of father Sara Toxen fondly remembers every time she stops at Bushnell National Cemetery.
Here’s wishing she one day makes a stop back to Racine to represent her father during an induction ceremony at the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jim Thompson deserves it as much as anyone.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
