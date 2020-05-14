Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's Knuckles was a '70s sensation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In each year of the 1970s, John McGuire took his St. Catherine’s boys basketball team to the WISAA state tournament. He oversaw two state championship teams, one of which was undefeated, and three others that were runners-up. One of those second-place teams was within five points of an undefeated season.

With the exception of his final year of coaching in 1978-79, when the Angels finished 10-13, McGuire had at least one true difference maker on each of his teams. Two of his players that decade are probably remembered more than any others from the program — and in the history of Racine County boys basketball.

The first is playmaking guard Mike Drummond, the first two-time city player of the year as named by The Journal Times. The second is high-scoring center Harvey Knuckles, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1981 and played basketball in Europe until he was 50.

A state championship barely eluded Drummond, when the undefeated and top-ranked 1973-74 Angels were stunned 40-35 by Whitefish Bay Dominican in the WISAA Class A championship game.

It might have been the biggest upset in county history, especially considering St. Catherine’s had swept Dominican in two regular-season games.