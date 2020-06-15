Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's guards Hunter and McGee running down a dream

Three months after losing so much within a matter of hours, Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee have pretty much settled into an acceptance mode.
It just hasn’t been easy for two of the best guards in Wisconsin.
There they were last March 12, three victories away from playing on just the fifth undefeated state championship team in the history of Racine County high school boys basketball. St. Catherine’s had just defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 67-53 in a sectional semifinal. Afterward, St. John’s coach Duane Mlachnik said he couldn’t see anybody getting in the way of these Angels.
A 28-0 season seemed to be a virtual certainty just after that hard-earned semifinal victory at Waukesha South. And then, while players were still celebrating that night, it was announced by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association that the season was being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To say the least, sleep didn’t come easily that night.
Suddenly, there was nothing to do but to turn in their uniforms and wonder what it would have felt like to bring a state championship trophy back to Racine. That’s not such an easy thing to do when teenagers are deprived of the chance of playing under the bright lights of the state tournament through no fault of their own, but Hunter and McGee have managed to do just that.
“I let it go,” Hunter said. “I mean, I can’t hold onto it. I can only control what I can control. It didn’t affect my recruitment or anything like that, so I’m pretty good. I let it go.”
McGee also has accepted what happened, even if his words suggest he still struggles with a season that ended a week too soon.
“It stays in my mind, but, honestly, you just have to let it go,” he said. “You can’t dwell on the past. We all thought we would have made it, everybody else thinks we would have made it, but you can’t dwell on the past. You have to let it go. We’ll work hard for it next year.”
The prospect of another season maybe had a lot to do with why the two All-State guards were in good spirits when I met them for an interview at the Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School playground Monday morning.
After all, so many seniors last season will never get another chance in high school. What’s more, there is so much for Hunter and McGee to look forward to, assuming there is a next season.
Coach Nick Bennett will have to re-shape the team after the graduation of two starters — defensive stopper Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala, who overcame a serious knee injury to enhance the perfect chemistry of a team that was just that — perfect.
But Hunter has already established himself as one of the greatest guards in county history, adding to a historic lineage at St. Catherine’s that includes Whitey Verwey, Mike Drummond, Scott Wilson and Marcus West.
At the end of last season, Hunter had 13 Division 1 offers, which include Marquette, Minnesota and Texas A&M. Since then, he has received offers from Florida, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Georgia, Arizona State and Miami of Florida.
Hunter has certainly earned that attention. He earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors on an especially impressive team that also included La Crosse Central’s Johnny Davis, the state’s player of the year who has signed with Wisconsin, and Sussex Hamilton’s Patrick Baldwin, a senior-to-be who is one of the most heavily recruited players in the nation.
Enhancing Hunter’s status all the more is that he maintains a 3.3 grade-point average and is widely considered to be a young man with strong character.
Hunter, who has played basketball occasionally in various gyms during the pandemic, will consider any more offers that come in before making his decision before the season. His best guess is late October or early November.
“I’ve talked to a few schools,” said Hunter, who averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season. “I haven’t talked to a lot of schools because the recruiting game is crazy. I might be cutting my list pretty soon. I might be making a decision right before the season starts.”
And now McGee is in position to join Hunter at the Division I level. Within the last week, he received an offer from Grambling State, which also has a scholarship on the table for Hunter.
McGee is not nearly the flashy player that Hunter is, but he still has plenty of credentials. He received fourth-team AP All-State honors after last season and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average.
Playing in the shadow of Hunter, McGee averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals. But what most impressed Bennett was McGee’s 96 assists and only 17 turnovers. Bennett also routinely depended on McGee to handle one of the Angels’ most challenging defensive assignments.
Joining Bennett as one of McGee’s biggest fans was Hunter.
“I’m proud of him,” Hunter said. “Like I said from the beginning, everybody overlooks him. I feel he’s been in my shadow too much, but Kamari’s a good player. Just growing up with him and seeing he got the opportunity to go to college, I’m just very proud of him.
“He does some stuff that I don’t do. Sometimes I will get lazy on some things I work on, but he goes out there and guards the best player on the floor and he’s going to play his tail off on both ends, so Kamari means a lot to my game.”
For McGee, the ultimate reward is being noticed at the Division I level even though he willingly takes on much of the so-called “dirty work.”
On occasion, he turned it up a notch last season. Take last Jan. 25 in a 90-57 victory over West Allis Central when he flirted with a triple-double. McGee went 8 for 12 from the floor, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range, and finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Otherwise, McGee quietly sacrificed his game for the best interests of the team with no regrets and no hard feelings. And now he’s being rewarded.
“When that offer came in, I was excited because it was my first one,” he said. “I had just gotten done working out, so that felt good, like it was earned.”
One year from now, these two long-time friends will each be preparing to extend their respective basketball careers at the Division I level. The first order of business, though, is pushing what transpired late in the evening of March 12 deeper into the past by winning that elusive state championship.
One has to like the Angels’ chances. After all, they are the only program in Wisconsin to return a pair of All-State guards.
Make that a pair of All-State guards who are best friends and who wear attire that reflects their winning attitude. When they showed up at Jerstad-Agerholm Monday, McGee was wearing a sweatshirt that commemorates St. Catherine’s 25-0 season. Hunter was wearing one with the words, “Stay motivated.”
They will do just that. And they will do it together.
“We go get food together, we work out together, we lift together, we do a lot together,” McGee said. “And growing up, we used to do a lot together, too.
“Our relationship is always going to be there. It’s always going to be strong.”
