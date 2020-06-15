Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's guards Hunter and McGee running down a dream

“I let it go,” Hunter said. “I mean, I can’t hold onto it. I can only control what I can control. It didn’t affect my recruitment or anything like that, so I’m pretty good. I let it go.”

McGee also has accepted what happened, even if his words suggest he still struggles with a season that ended a week too soon.

“It stays in my mind, but, honestly, you just have to let it go,” he said. “You can’t dwell on the past. We all thought we would have made it, everybody else thinks we would have made it, but you can’t dwell on the past. You have to let it go. We’ll work hard for it next year.”

The prospect of another season maybe had a lot to do with why the two All-State guards were in good spirits when I met them for an interview at the Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School playground Monday morning.

After all, so many seniors last season will never get another chance in high school. What’s more, there is so much for Hunter and McGee to look forward to, assuming there is a next season.

Coach Nick Bennett will have to re-shape the team after the graduation of two starters — defensive stopper Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala, who overcame a serious knee injury to enhance the perfect chemistry of a team that was just that — perfect.