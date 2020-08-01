Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's Bennett hoping for the best this season

When Nick Bennett opened the John F. McGuire Gymnasium the afternoon of July 23, a limited number of athletes were at last able to enter. He would have loved welcoming more of his St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball players, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have relegated life as we know it into sample sizes.
Among those walking on to the Bob Letsch Court that they ruled last season were All-State guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, starting forward Jameer Barker and Calvin Hunter, a valuable reserve.
But when they got back to doing what they did so well last season — dominating on a basketball court — it just wasn’t the same. The pandemic that ended the Angels’ 25-0 season on March 12, a week before the WIAA State Tournament, shows no signs of letting up and several precautions must be taken during these uncertain months.
So Bennett had no choice but to enforce restrictions when welcoming back the players he has maintained contact with, but had not physically seen, since everything came to an abrupt halt in March.
“We could only have eight or nine kids in the gym at a time,” Bennett said, “They have to do a temperature check, they have to sanitize their hands, they have to sanitize the ball, they had to have their own ball, we had to limit people at the hoop, so there’s a lot of restrictions. But we were able to open up our gym for a little bit.
“It was very, very limited, but it sure is better than nothing. It just felt good to open our gym and see our guys on the floor.”
Still, there is cause for so much concern. Just hours before Bennett was interviewed for this story, the Milwaukee Brewers cancelled their home opener after two players on the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the fall high school sports season is still in a state of flux. The start of the football season, which was scheduled for Monday in Racine County, has already been delayed. But will it be played at all this fall? Or will it perhaps be pushed back until the spring?
Nobody knows anything for sure at the moment.
Which brings us back to the high school boys basketball season, which officially starts with practice Nov. 16. That’s just 108 days from now.
I’ve written a few times this year that Hunter is as gifted as any player I’ve seen in Racine County during the last 41 years. That includes Caron Butler, Jim McIlvaine, Robert Berryhill and Alex Scales.
Given what’s going on these days, could it be possible that Hunter, who doesn’t even turn 17 until Aug. 11, has already played his final game for St. Catherine’s? And what if St. Catherine’s, which last season became just the fourth county team in history to finish a season undefeated (albeit without a state championship), never gets the chance to bring home a gold basketball from Madison?
I asked Bennett what has been running through his head as the pandemic drags on with no relief in sight.
“As far as the season, I think it’s just about trying to control what we can control,” he said. “We can’t control what decisions are going to be made by administrators and politicians, so we just want to take care of our bodies. That includes wearing a mask, sanitizing and being clean and being good citizens through this stuff.
“We’re going to prepare as if there’s going to be a season. I’m not saying there is and I’m not saying there isn’t. And even if there isn’t, our goal is still to get our kids better and get them in shape and get them prepared for whatever the next task in their lives is going to be.
“Honestly, we haven’t talked too much about that other stuff.”
If the Angels are able to open their season in November, they’ll have far more going for them than raw talent. Bennett is going to stress a theme of playing for the seniors who didn’t get the chance to play at the Kohl Center in Madison last March — graduated starters Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala along with Brock Naidl and Caleb Chernouski.
Lambert, a 6-foot-4 forward, especially made an impact last season, being named Defensive Player of the Year in Wisconsin by PrepHoops.
That’s where Bennett’s focus is. It’s all about the players. It certainly isn’t about himself possibly being deprived of the chance to put a state championship on his resume.
“It wouldn’t be difficult for me,” Bennett said when asked how he would react to the season potentially being cancelled. “Forget about me. It’s about the kids. I mean this. I had my moment. I played in high school and I played in college. So trust me. It’s not about me and it’s not about any coach out there.
“It’s about kids. This is much different from the professional game, where those guys can play ‘X’ amount of years and choose not to go into ‘The Bubble’ (in Florida) and what not.
“For these kids who are playing for their hometown, they’re playing with people they they grew up with, people who are their best friends for life, they’re playing in front of their family and friends and classmates. You only get four years to do it and that’s it.
“So it’s about the kids.”
Undefeated And Driving For State
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
