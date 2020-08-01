Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's Bennett hoping for the best this season

I asked Bennett what has been running through his head as the pandemic drags on with no relief in sight.

“As far as the season, I think it’s just about trying to control what we can control,” he said. “We can’t control what decisions are going to be made by administrators and politicians, so we just want to take care of our bodies. That includes wearing a mask, sanitizing and being clean and being good citizens through this stuff.

“We’re going to prepare as if there’s going to be a season. I’m not saying there is and I’m not saying there isn’t. And even if there isn’t, our goal is still to get our kids better and get them in shape and get them prepared for whatever the next task in their lives is going to be.

“Honestly, we haven’t talked too much about that other stuff.”

If the Angels are able to open their season in November, they’ll have far more going for them than raw talent. Bennett is going to stress a theme of playing for the seniors who didn’t get the chance to play at the Kohl Center in Madison last March — graduated starters Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala along with Brock Naidl and Caleb Chernouski.