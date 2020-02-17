Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's Jim Welsh leaves cherished legacy

And then these men carried on as they usually do, kibitzing over lunch and zinging each other with playful insults, but it just wasn’t the same. And it just won’t be the same again in this place without ol’ Jim, whose funeral was held Sunday afternoon.

What a life he led.

Welsh, a 1956 graduate of St. Catherine’s, served in the United States Marines and then attended Northern Michigan, where he played football. In 1966, he returned to St. Catherine’s as a business teacher and was heavily involved in coaching for more than 30 years.

He served as wrestling coach from 1966 until the program was discontinued in ‘81 — it has since been revived — and coached 11 individual state champions. His 1970 team won the state championship.

He was the Angels’ football coach from 1980-83 and from 1987-94. During his tenure, he helped develop All-State running backs Wagner Lester and Dwayne Gray and was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in 1987. He even served as the school’s tennis coach from 1966-69.

But what people most remember about Welsh is how he looked out for his athletes to such an extent that retired men were moved to tears when reflecting for this column on what he meant to them.