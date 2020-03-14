Peter Jackel: St. Catherine's, Case players finding some light in basketball darkness

“We were really about to go to state,” said Farr, a boisterous floor leader. “We were all pumped because we got to play Tremper again and we felt we were really going to hand it to them. We were all talking about going to state. At the end of the day, I know that me and my guys would have made even more noise. We truly became a unit over these last three years.”

And now these kids are going to have the rest of their lives to ponder what might have been.

Serving as a metaphor for their emptiness, classes were not in session Friday because of parent-teacher conferences. And then came the announcement from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers that schools would be closed for three weeks starting no later than Wednesday.

So just as their basketball courts had suddenly gone dark, so were there schools.

All the cheering had become stone silent so suddenly.

How did Bennett and Berce pick up the pieces?

In Bennett’s case, Friday’s parent-teacher conference was a blessing in disguise. He has been teaching at St. Joseph School in Racine this season and, with no classes in session, he planned to visit his devastated players at St. Catherine’s.

And then a light bulb went off in Bennett’s head.