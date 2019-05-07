Allow me to introduce you to Kelsey Carrington.
She really shouldn’t need any introduction since Kelsey stands 6-foot-2 as a high school junior and she was born with the blood of a historic local sports family.
Her great grandfather, Babe Ruetz, was coach of the Racine Legion in the National Football League from 1922-24 and played against George Halas’ Chicago Bears. Her grandfather, Howie Ruetz, was a defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers from 1951-53. Her uncle, Joe, started at tight end for Wisconsin in 1980. And her mother, Margie, is one of the greatest female high school athletes in Racine County history.
But it’s been different with Kelsey so far.
You likely would have read a great deal about her in these pages the last couple years if not for a mystifying twist of fate that resulted in multiple visits to multiple doctors. The reason you’re reading about her today is that Carrington has verbally committed to play volleyball for the University of Oklahoma starting in 2020, after she graduates from St. Catherine’s.
Call it a miracle for a girl with a 4.0 grade-point average who has traveled such a frustrating journey the last 18 months or so, during which she has dealt with a cast, a walking boot, crutches and pain that lingers to this day.
“It’s definitely a character builder with setbacks and life lessons,” said Margie, a 1980 St. Catherine’s graduate who competed in volleyball, basketball, track and softball in high school. “She definitely learned to deal with setbacks and she really had a positive outlook the entire time.
“We just both kept saying, ‘God has a plan, you’ve got to trust it, do your part and he’ll take care of the rest.’ We kind of held on to that the whole time.”
At first, Carrington was well on her way to following in her mom’s footsteps, competing in volleyball, basketball and softball as a freshman.
And then came Sept. 28, 2017, when St. Catherine’s was playing Prairie in a volleyball match at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center.
“I think it was the first set,” Carrington said. “I passed the ball from the back row on a serve-receive and I was in a backwards motion. The ball went to the setter and and she set the ball. I ran for it, trying to get it over the net, even thought there was probably no possible way at the angle I was at.
“I extended my body to try to get it over and hyper-extended my (right) big toe. At that point, I felt pain, but because of the adrenalin with it being a big game against Prairie, I didn’t really feel it until I got home.”
Carrington finished out her sophomore volleyball season, but the pain didn’t subside. She was told after her first visit to the doctor that no damage was seen and that she should heal within a matter of weeks, but that prognosis didn’t prove to be accurate.
A second doctor also did not see an issue with Carrington’s big toe, but put her in a walking boot to try and heal the nagging injury. Yet another doctor recommended a cortisone injection, which the Carringtons decided against.
A breakthrough happened in early 2018, when the Carrington family became aware of Dr. Robert Anderson, who is affiliated with the Packers and is regarded as one of the nation’s leading foot and ankle specialists.
After Carrington was put on a waiting list of several months, Anderson diagnosed a form of turf toe and performed surgery in Green Bay last June 14. During the surgery, Anderson cut a tendon between Carrington’s big toe and second toe and performed major reconstruction.
Still, there were more complications that slowed her recovery, most notably Carrington turning out to be allergic to internal stitching. And there were more setbacks.
In her second game last fall, Carrington suffered a stress fracture in the right metatarsal bone in her right foot, sidelining her for the rest of the season.
As this was happening, some of the colleges who were recruiting her during her recovery were starting to back off.
“They took away offers because I was a threat not to their program, not knowing if I was ever going to be healed again,” Carrington said. “That kind of hit hard.”
Even though Carrington feels pain in her toe to this day — she was told the recovery could take up to a year — she returned to club volleyball with the Milwaukee Sting in December. Oklahoma coach Lindsay Walton, who had been aware of Carrington since 2017, when she was an assistant coach at Kentucky, remained interested in her.
So were other programs, including Notre Dame, Marquette, Kentucky and Colorado. After making an official visit to Oklahoma April 18, Carrington made a verbal commitment to Walton May 2.
She will be back with St. Catherine’s volleyball program this fall under Katie Olson, who led the Angels to the 2010 state championship and will be returning after a five-year absence. And then it will be on to Oklahoma in the fall of 2020.
“One thing that helped me is my mom said, ‘Everything happens for a reason,’ “ Carrington said. “I owe credit to God for keeping me positive throughout this journey and to keep me looking at the bigger picture.”
