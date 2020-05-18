Peter Jackel: Some final thoughts on all-decade boys teams

“Mike was nice enough to stop and say hello to me,” Esten said. “That was the last time I saw him and that was probably ‘71 or ‘72. He was so special because he just wanted to be part of a program (at Horlick).

“He wasn’t a real good basketball player when he was our manager. He was just coming into his game. At that time, he was probably 6-2 and didn’t have a lot of speed. He was still growing, so his feet were trying to catch up with the rest of his body.

“I don’t even think he thought he was going to be a good athlete. He just wanted to be part of a team that was having some success, possibly, and just be around guys he liked to be around with.”

As a senior at UW-La Crosse during the 1971-72 season, the 6-10 Ratliff was named first-team “Little All-American” by the Associated Press. Going on 50 years after he played his final college game, Ratliff still ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,994 points.

Ratliff went on to play 60 games for what was then the Kansas City-Omaha Kings of the NBA from 1972-74 and averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds. He was still only 22 when he played his final NBA game.