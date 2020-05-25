Peter Jackel: Sims was super in the 1990s

But her senior season was a trial. She dealt with a muscle pull in her calf the first few months of the season. She struggled with the pressure of recruiting before signing with Iowa in November 1990. But then she erupted for 33 points Dec. 29 in a 58-49 victory over Burlington and led the Rebels to a 16-game winning streak. Their season came to an end in a regional game against Park.

It was quite a career for Yarbrough, who entered high school in 1987, the same year Horlick legend Sonja Henning graduated. It might have been a great deal of pressure, but Yarbrough simply concentrated on being herself and forging her own identity.

“When I came here, people were expecting me to do everything Sonja did.” Yarbrough said in 1991. “But I just came here to be me.”

Yarbrough went on to play for one of the elite teams in the country at that time. She was a reserve as a sophomore for Iowa during the 1992-93 season that went 27-4 and advanced to the Final Four. The Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State 73-72 in overtime in a semifinal.

She started as a junior and senior and helped the Hawkeyes to records of 21-7 and 11-17.

Keisha Anderson, Park, 1992