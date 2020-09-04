Peter Jackel: Racine's COVID ordinance complicating sports at St. Catherine's, Lutheran

It also means that Horlick Field and Pritchard Park will remain unused until at least next year. An artificial turf surface was installed at Horlick Field this summer. Pritchard Park, which also features artificial turf, was recently completed, giving this community two venues with state-of-the-art playing surfaces,

“We were looking forward to having two new turf fields in Racine that were desperately needed,” Block said. “And we also had the chance to not have to play on Saturdays or Thursdays anymore because one of the stadiums would always be available on a Friday night for football. And we can’t use them.

“It’s tough. And it’s going to be real tough for our kids to always travel. I don’t anticipate it going super smoothly.”

Meanwhile, Arendt can only sympathize with the student-athletes at St. Catherine’s and Lutheran.

“It’s just frustrating because our student-athletes are affected by it and they’ve been affected enough already by everything going on,” he said “Nobody’s looking to increase the spread of the virus of anything to that effect. We want to try to get back to some sort of normalcy and our students and student-athletes need to get back to some sort of normalcy in their lives.