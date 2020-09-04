Peter Jackel: Racine's COVID ordinance complicating sports at St. Catherine's, Lutheran

It’s a perplexing dilemma for Mike Arendt and Jason Block, the respective athletic directors at St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools.
Because of Racine’s Safer At Home ordinance, which in early August was extended until the end of this year, the three “high-risk” sports programs at the two schools will not be permitted to practice or play within city limits this fall.
Those sports — football, soccer and volleyball — have been deemed high-risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidelines of the Safer Racine Plan.
As Shannon Powell, Communications Director for Racine’s Office of the Mayor, reiterated in an email for this column, “As a starting point, and as I am sure you are aware, all schools regardless of their affiliation are not allowed to engage in high-risk activities as defined within the Safer Racine Plan. In the document you will see many sports and activities listed out that are not permitted. There are also low risk activities and sports listed that are permissible listed out. If the sport/activity is not permissible under the ordinance it doesn’t matter whose facility is used, it’s not permitted.”
Case, Horlick and Park, Racine’s three public schools with athletic programs, have announced they will not be participating in any sports this fall. The Prairie School, which is located in Wind Point, is not affected by that ordinance.
That leaves St. Catherine’s and Lutheran to try to make this season work for their high-risk sports. To say the least, it hasn’t been easy for Arendt and Block.
What it has been is frustrating.
“It’s important to know that the Safer At Home order only applies to students within the city limits of Racine,” Arendt said. “Which means we can go 10 blocks south of our school and practice and it’s deemed safe, but we can’t practice across the street from our school.
“And the students are in class. It’s safe for them to be in class together all day long, but they’re saying it’s not safe for them to practice in that same facility after school — volleyball in particular.
“You can have a fitness center that’s open with 50% capacity. But we have a gym with a seating capacity of 1,500 and we can’t have 15 girls practicing or playing volleyball in there.”
Block has been similarly frustrated.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “The frustrating part is we were given guidance by the WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association) how to re-start things July 1 as far as summer practices and things like that. On June 30, we got guidance from the city health department which basically said, ‘Follow the WIAA guidelines. Here’s how you do it.’ So we were given guidance on how to re-start sports and we did in July on our campus.
“And then in mid August, the same entity said, ‘No you can’t play sports on your campus or within the city limits, even.’ So that’s what’s frustrating. We started and then they said, ‘No, you can’t do this.’ “
Since then, Arendt and Block have been scrambling to find solutions while trying to answer the inevitable questions from parents and student-athletes.
“Marquette, Thomas More, all these schools that are in Milwaukee County, have been moving forward and are able to play and host and have people for volleyball,” Arendt said. “Yet, this lone little segment in the City of Racine is not. And it just doesn’t make any sense.
“I have parents and families who are asking these questions as to why the City of Racine is the only one that is not OK with this. They’re getting the same data, they’re getting the same information, they’re getting the same everything.
“It’s confusion among people because nobody can understand why.”
Practice starts for those sports on Monday, with games soon to follow. How will this work?
Arendt said St. Sebastian church in Sturtevant as a possibility for St. Catherine’s volleyball team to practice. The issue there is it’s a facility that is unable to host a high school match. He has also connected with St. Rita’s Elementary School in Caledonia, which is a part of the Siena System.
“We’re kind of out of options,” he said.
There are all kinds of issues for the two school’s football programs, both of which played for state championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison just two years ago.
Hammes Field at Case High School is located in Mount Pleasant. But all of the Racine Unified School District’s facilities have been closed, making that site a non-starter.
Lutheran’s solution is practicing at Haban Park in Mount Pleasant and then playing all seven of its regular-season games in its shortened season on the road.
Practicing at Haban Park will mean the expense of a charter bus from Lutheran, which Block said costs $120 per day. And doubling the school’s number of road games will obviously mean greater traveling expenses.
Arendt is still seeking a practice facility for St. Catherine’s football team and recently made an inquiry about using Sheridan Woods Park in Mount Pleasant. But nothing has been finalized yet,
As is the case with Lutheran, the team will play all of its games on the road which means this: For the first time in more than 100 years, there will be no high school games played in Racine this fall. Only Union Grove, Burlington, Waterford and Catholic Central will host high school football games in the county this season.
It also means that Horlick Field and Pritchard Park will remain unused until at least next year. An artificial turf surface was installed at Horlick Field this summer. Pritchard Park, which also features artificial turf, was recently completed, giving this community two venues with state-of-the-art playing surfaces,
“We were looking forward to having two new turf fields in Racine that were desperately needed,” Block said. “And we also had the chance to not have to play on Saturdays or Thursdays anymore because one of the stadiums would always be available on a Friday night for football. And we can’t use them.
“It’s tough. And it’s going to be real tough for our kids to always travel. I don’t anticipate it going super smoothly.”
Meanwhile, Arendt can only sympathize with the student-athletes at St. Catherine’s and Lutheran.
“It’s just frustrating because our student-athletes are affected by it and they’ve been affected enough already by everything going on,” he said “Nobody’s looking to increase the spread of the virus of anything to that effect. We want to try to get back to some sort of normalcy and our students and student-athletes need to get back to some sort of normalcy in their lives.
“We’re trying to do it in the safest way that we possibly can. We’ve proven that we’ve been able to do that to this point with all the summer activities that we were able to have under the guidelines of the WIAA and working with the City of Racine.
“But it’s been a very frustrating time. I feel bad for our families and I feel bad that I can’t give them a logical answer to it.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
