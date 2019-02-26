As a senior defensive lineman for the Racine Lutheran High School football team during the 2016 season, Willie Tyler was just starting to discover how good he could be.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Tyler earned first-team All-Racine County honors after his first season as a full-time starter at defensive lineman that year. He was also a decent basketball player who fell one vote short of earning second-team All-County honors in that sport as a senior.
Tyler signed with Garden City Community College in Kansas in July 2017. But he balked when Garden City’s coaching staff wanted to convert him into an offensive lineman and he returned to Racine by the end of that July.
That might have been the end of the story of Tyler as an athlete. Instead, it was just the beginning. Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa contacted Tyler about giving football another shot in January 2018 and he accepted.
This time, Tyler bought into playing offensive tackle and allowed just one sack after becoming a regular starting with the fifth game last season. He bulked up to 330 pounds after dedicating himself to weight lifting. He elevated his grade-point average to 3.3 after maintaining about a 2.5 GPA at Lutheran.
And now Tyler’s name is circulating prominently in the realm of major college football.
He has already been extended full athletic scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, West Virginia and Southern Methodist. Also contacting him have been Illinois, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Indiana and Alabama.
“Kentucky has also reached out,” said Donnie Woods, the offensive line coach at Iowa Western.
How would Tyler have reacted if he could have known this would happen two years ago at Racine Lutheran?
“I probably would have been in shock,” he said.
Why has Tyler made such a sudden impact among major colleges? Start with these two factors:
- He has the size, potential and academic standing that appeals to major-college programs.
- After playing just one season at the junior-college level, he will be a “four-in-three” player for whatever program signs him. In other words, he will have a redshirt season followed by three years of eligibility, making him all the more attractive to college programs.
“Sometimes, I think offensive linemen take a little while to develop,” Woods said. “He’s kind of a perfect case of that where a big, super-athletic kid comes in and just spends a year or year and a half focusing on football. And the next thing you know, they’re a highly-touted kid coming out of the junior college ranks.
“The first thing about this whole process is that if Willie is not willing to work, this doesn’t happen. He’s bought in and did what he’s supposed to do and taken care of business academically. When you do that and you get bigger, faster and stronger and you work on developing yourself as an offensive lineman, you become a highly-touted recruit.”
Why wasn’t Tyler more well known in high school? There were a few reasons.
He transferred from Case to Lutheran for his sophomore season after playing only on the freshman team in 2013. He was in the Crusaders’ defensive-line rotation in 2014, but only played three games as a junior because of a foot injury.
And then came his senior season, when it all came together. Despite being double-teamed most of the time, Tyler had 45 tackles, 23 of which were solo, 11 tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, three blocked kicks and two interceptions.
Tyler saw some playing time as an offensive lineman, but he concentrated on defense.
“He was becoming a very good player because he had that attitude of wanting to make big plays,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “I remember there were times he would try to bull-rush and say, “I’m going to block that extra point,’ and he did.”
After finally accepting that his best position was offensive tackle, Tyler put everything he had into learning the techniques. But it wasn’t easy.
“It was pretty difficult,” Tyler said. “I didn’t know it took so much to play offensive line. I learned things like shooting your hands. Every technique can make a big difference.
“At first, I could block a little bit, but there weren’t any pancakes or anything like that. But as the season went on, I started getting pancakes, I wasn’t giving up many plays. I was getting complimented. Everyone could see my progress.”
Woods certainly saw a great deal.
“Any time a kid will spend time on technique and learning the game, I think the game will slow down for you,” Woods said. “And I think he did that. He was super raw coming out of high school and most kids are.
“His ability to put forth the effort and become a better technician, if you add that to his size and athleticism, you find yourself a really talented offensive lineman.
“His situation is unique, but it’s not uncommon. There’s a ton of guys out there who are big-bodied kids who are super athletic. But you have to take care of it academically and you’ve got to put forth the effort on the field. He’s done both of those things.”
The plan for the immediate future is for Tyler to consider offers and make other contacts. Among the arrangements he’s made so far is visiting Oklahoma March 8 and West Virginia late in March.
And then he hopes to make his decision.
“Four-year schools are always looking for big athletic kids and they will scour the country looking for those type of players,” Woods said. “Sometimes, they get into a bind where they’re down on their depth charts and they don’t have a lot of bodies at that position and they need a quick fix.
“They can’t say, ‘I’m going to take an 18-year-old kid out of high school and expect him to come into the Big 12 or the SEC and play right away. They can go to the junior-college ranks and take a kid like Willie who has done everything he’s supposed to do and have gone against guys who are going to play at this higher level.
“That’s where this whole process starts, but it wouldn’t have happened if Willie hadn’t put in the effort.”
